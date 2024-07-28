Walter Bibikow/DigitalVision via Getty Images

While I've been closely following recent developments in the markets, some unique projects have been soaking up my time and energy this summer. I recently put out a study on daycare costs in the US, won a local poker tournament, and started an initiative to find and recover a significant amount of unclaimed property for my friends, family, and neighbors. Then we got hit by the eye of Hurricane Beryl, an experience I wouldn't like to repeat.

Regarding the market's behavior since last October– this isn't normal. Stocks have been on a monster run over the past year, with the benchmark S&P 500 (SPY) rising 20% from already elevated valuations a year ago. My analysis shows that stock prices need only rise another 10% or so to match the dot-com bubble peak in the P/E ratio. Dot-com-era euphoria ended with the S&P 500 falling roughly 50% from peak to trough, something it's done twice in the past 25 years and nearly did a third time during the pandemic. It's all but mathematically impossible for those to be random occurrences rather than being fear/greed-driven.

A Crazy Year: We've Almost Topped The 1999 Bubble Top In Valuations

Recent market data shows that current stock valuations have little past precedent. Stocks traded as low as 7x earnings in the early 1980s to as high as 24x in 1999. As a general guide, the average P/E ratio over the past 25 years is around 17.5x. With current prices for the S&P 500, this would imply that the S&P 500 would need to rise to around 6000-6250 to match the absolute peak of the dot-com bubble. This isn't an exact science because it depends on earnings and prices fluctuate every day, but you should get the idea. We touched roughly the same level in late 2021 before a 35% peak-to-trough selloff. Importantly, 2021's peak occurred with interest rates at zero and the economy firmly in expansion. That's not the case this time.

S&P 500 Valuations (Yardeni Research)

Valuations are directly connected to future long-run returns. The theory behind this is a little beyond the scope of this article, but the higher the price you pay, the lesser the long-run return you get. This is obvious in real estate or bonds, but people like to forget it when they're investing in stocks.

But what about AI? Well, what about it? The jury is starting to come in, and while companies are spending big on AI, they aren't necessarily making much money from it. Unlike more concrete 2000s trends like smartphones or e-commerce, companies seem to be investing in AI but no one is paying much for it as a customer. That's a huge problem, given the massive amount of electricity, infrastructure, and capex that AI is using. Google (GOOGL) got a bite taken out of it this week after a crazy run, I think this is the canary in the coal mine for the rest of the sector. AI stock valuations may be crazy, but plenty of other stock valuations are quietly crazy as well. For example, why on earth is Chipotle (CMG) trading for 48x forward earnings, even after a pullback? Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) trade for 63x and 39x earnings, respectively, but Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) seems like they have a drug that does the same thing in trials. If everyone can make weight loss drugs, no one is going to make huge profits off of them. How about Costco (COST), trading for 52x forward earnings? Heck, we've got Apple (AAPL) at 34x earnings now with 7% growth.

These crazy valuations are all based on 12-month forward analyst earnings estimates that on average are too high, so they tend to understate just how high valuations currently are. And this all is 100% assuming a soft landing with no economic issues going forward. Echoing the late 1990s, several high-profile Wall Street strategists lost their jobs earlier this year for failing to be bullish enough in the short term.

Were Professional Economists Wrong About The Recession, Or Just Early?

In 2022 when the Fed started to aggressively hike rates from 0%, many forecasters (including me) anticipated that the US economy would go into recession. However, this didn't happen. Corporate profits, for the most part, flattened out rather than tanked. Since rates had never been quickly hiked from 0% to 5% in a short period of time before, some unanticipated things happened in the economy.

The early part of the rate hiking campaign helped corporate profits and affluent households rather than hurt them. Big companies and wealthy households that were earning 0% on their cash suddenly began earning a substantial amount of interest income, while most corporate and mortgage debt in the US was/is fixed. This caused rate hikes to initially stimulate the economy. Net corporate interest payments hit a 40-year low in 2023 after the Fed started its hiking campaign. Consumers did not respond to rate hikes by increasing savings rates, and personal savings rates are well below sustainable levels. However, the leading sectors of the economy like housing and autos did react as expected to rate hikes. Leading economic indicators have been falling since the Fed started hiking, and they haven't stopped. Now we're seeing unemployment follow, along with major pressure on consumers.

US unemployment ticked up to 4.1% in June. In May, it was 4.0%, in April 3.9%, and 3.8% in March. Hiring continues to slow, and jobless claims have started to rise. When you look at the long-term history of the unemployment rate, it shows that when the rate starts to rise it can rise quite quickly as the economy enters recession.

Data by YCharts

So here we are. And this is not just in the US. Look north to Canada, and they're seeing a rapid deterioration in their unemployment rate. Their unemployment rate is up to 6.4% from 6.2% last month, showing an accelerating trend from below 5% in 2022.

Here's the trillion-dollar question for the Fed– because rate hikes unexpectedly helped affluent consumers and large-cap companies, would rate cuts unexpectedly decrease them by the exact same mechanism? Given the data we have, it's not hard to see some sort of medieval bloodletting scenario where the Fed thinks it's helping the economy by cutting rates at every meeting but actually they're causing the lag of interest rates to hit the economy at full force. We'll be updated on the unemployment situation with July's jobs report, but by then, the Fed will likely have voted to keep rates steady for one more meeting until September.

It's worth keeping an eye on the housing market as well– housing is another area where otherwise good forecasters were wrong in 2022 and 2023. Millennials are highly leveraged, and low levels of unemployment and good economic times have led to a lot of creative lending in Texas and Florida. However, homes for sale are already higher now than they were pre-pandemic in Texas and Florida with tons more supply in the pipeline. Anecdotally, I'm seeing a lot of people who came to Texas during COVID now returning to New York and California. Remote work isn't as common now, so there's a real risk that nobody is going to need the millions of houses that have been constructed in the Sunbelt in the last few years. Especially if unemployment returns to more elevated levels, the housing market could be surprisingly oversupplied.

When Will The Fed Cut Interest Rates?

As of my writing this, markets are currently assigning a 94% chance of the Fed keeping interest rates steady for July's FOMC meeting. For September, the market is equally confident in a 25 bps cut, with roughly a 100% chance of at least one cut. The probabilities here are high because Fed speakers have indicated to the market that this is the path the Fed will take. When I've done econometric modeling as to where the Fed should have interest rates, my feeling is that this is fairly hawkish.

Here, the heatmap from almost all of the Atlanta Fed's model runs are showing that the Fed should cut rates.

Taylor Rule Utility (Atlanta Fed)

It's an interesting question as to why the Fed isn't cutting rates faster when the model is suggesting that they could do so. The Fed is likely acutely aware of the fact that monetary policy is fairly tight and that unemployment is rising, but I believe they're keeping rates high to rein in a stock market bubble in growth stocks. This has some historical precedent– in 1999 and 2000 the Fed hiked rates to over 6% while core inflation was firmly below 3%. I don't think it's rocket science that back then this was done to rein in the stock market. The economy certainly didn't collapse in the early 2000s, though there was a real business cycle that washed out thousands of unprofitable companies.

That's my base case here. We're going to get another nonfarm payroll number this week after the Fed, and my guess from looking at jobless claims and hiring indicators is that US unemployment goes up another 0.1% month-over-month for the 4th straight month. Before this, the Fed is highly likely to hold rates steady while signaling its intent to cut short-term interest rates at its September meeting. But as we're starting to see in Canada, unemployment tends to be self-fulfilling. By the time the Fed gets around to cutting in September, we could see unemployment up another few tenths of a point, and above 5% before they build the consensus to start cutting rates by 1-2% after the election. This is from the lagged effects of rate hikes now hitting the economy, from consumers being tapped out after years of unsustainable spending, and from the normal effect of the business cycle as unprofitable companies start to lose access to capital.

While the Fed is likely to cut in September, traders will want to be careful what they wish for as rate cuts are coming on the heels of some rapidly building labor market weakness.

What To Do About It

There are a lot of things you could do with this, but I have two main suggestions.

Pay off debt. Historically, affluent investors eschewed debt and owned their homes, cars, and other toys outright. However, interest rates near 0% in the 2010s have conditioned affluent households to borrow large amounts of money. But now that interest rates have returned to normal levels, the incentive to borrow has been reversed. Mortgage balances above $750,000 aren't tax deductible, nor are loans for cars and other toys. Chances are that the highest risk-free return that you can get is by paying off debt carrying after-tax interest rates of 6% or higher. If you have the opportunity to cash in on stocks at near 1999 P/E ratios and clear everything you owe, you should do it. Doing so can also unlock the generous standard deduction that has been in place for the past few years. Rebalance. Stocks are at historically high levels, while cash and short-term bonds are trading at normal valuations. Even going from super popular growth stocks to unloved areas of the market like US small caps (IJR) and international stocks (VEA) has merit. This has been theoretically true for the past 18 months even as stocks have roared higher, but a slowing outlook for profits and the economy will hammer the point home on investors paying irrational valuations looking to pass them on to greater fools. Don't be afraid to take profits in a market like this.

Bottom Line

A significant percentage of the investing public is blissfully unaware of how high valuations have risen for the market at large and among popular growth stocks, including but certainly not limited to tech. Moreover, I believe that the current market in stocks is firmly a seller's market and that you can take advantage of this to take profits, pay down debt, and rebalance to consolidate gains. Lastly, I believe the present stock market euphoria is forcing the Fed to delay cutting rates even in the face of a surprising rise in unemployment and economic weakness. When equity valuations hit levels only a bit more extreme in the late 1990s, stocks would fall 50% over the 2.5 years. I wouldn't be terribly surprised to see a peak-to-trough fall in stock prices like that this time, if only because the peak valuations this year were so unprecedently high.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.