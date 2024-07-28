JHVEPhoto

Supermicro: Fell 45% Into A Bear Market

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) investors head into the AI server systems provider's highly anticipated earnings release next month. Amid the current market rotation from AI stocks to small caps, AI infrastructure stocks like SMCI have also been battered. In my previous update in May 2024, I highlighted SMCI's bullish opportunity. I discussed the company's rapid go-to-market motion and the growing opportunities in AI server systems. As a result, Supermicro's FQ4 earnings release will be closely watched for clues of sustained growth momentum.

Accordingly, the stock has dropped more than 45% from its March 2024 highs through the recent week's lows. As a result, it's indisputable that SMCI has plunged deep into a bear market, although bullish investors will likely argue that profit-taking shouldn't have surprised anyone. Does that make sense?

SMCI: Still Outperformed The Market Hands Down

SMCI 1Y total return Vs. peers % (Seeking Alpha)

Notwithstanding the battering, SMCI's total return of more than 120% over the past year proves the bullish case that it seems nothing more than a welcome pullback. Also, SMCI and arch-rival Dell (DELL) stock has trended much more closely over the past few months as their valuation bifurcation also narrowed. Therefore, the market may have baked in higher execution risks in the second half and over FY2025 as Dell intensifies its AI efforts to compete more aggressively against Supermicro's AI systems leadership.

Supermicro's Rapid Go-To-Market Strategy

Supermicro growth Vs. industry peers (Supermicro filings)

The company has been rewarded for its ability to march in lockstep with AI chips leader Nvidia's (NVDA) product launch cadence. Therefore, it has helped SMCI gain market share and broad adoption quickly. Supermicro "continues its first-to-market strategy by quickly adopting and integrating the latest technologies." Notably, its ability to integrate Nvidia's latest and upcoming Blackwell offerings should provide SMCI an edge over its closest peers. The company's ability to offer customizable and AI-optimized solutions for the leading cloud service providers should assure investors about its ability to capitalize on the AI gold rush.

Notwithstanding my optimism, there are valid concerns about Supermicro's ability to maintain its breathtaking growth as Dell accelerates the market adoption of its AI server systems. Dell is known for its enterprise server strength, potentially offering Nvidia a more robust penetration into the enterprise base to encourage them to adopt AI factories (massive AI clusters). Dell's AI server backlog surged to "$3.8B from $2.9B in the previous quarter," underscoring its competitive and market acceptance. In addition, I assess that Nvidia is likely keen to diversify its reliance on SMCI as NVDA explores new growth prospects in the enterprise base.

In addition, there are also concerns about SMCI's transition to direct liquid cooling as the company ramps up its DLC capacity. Supermicro's FQ3 earnings commentary indicated it was "preparing more than 1,000 liquid cooling racks" for the June quarter. Moreover, the company recently added "3 new manufacturing facilities" to improve its ability to transition to DLC servers. As a result, it aims to "more than double the current capacity of 1,000 AI liquid cooled AI SuperClusters shipped per month," potentially moving it closer to its FY2024 outlook.

SMCI Is Well-Positioned For Liquid Cooled AI Servers

SMCI's rack capacity outlook (Supermicro filings)

These efforts demonstrate the company's commitment to meeting its near-term rack capacity guidance. Supermicro's FY2024 outlook indicates a trajectory toward hitting a DLC rack capacity of 2,000 per month. As a result, I believe investors are likely assessing whether the leading AI server systems provider is on track to meet its guidance.

Wall Street analysts are mixed on SMCI, suggesting the market could be uncertain as the company and its peers transition to Blackwell architecture and DLC racks. While concerns are justified, I believe the market's confidence in Supermicro's execution hasn't waned.

Google's (GOOGL) (GOOG) commitment to continue aggressively investing in AI CapEx demonstrates the need for hyperscalers to invest aggressively in AI. In addition, Meta Platform's (META) recent launch of its Llama 3.1 LLM underscores the AI arms race championed by tech and cloud leaders. As a result, I believe the secular growth momentum underpinning the AI gold rush is still in a multi-year cycle, benefiting Supermicro's market leadership.

SMCI Could Face Slowing Growth

Supermicro quarterly estimates (TIKR)

Wall Street estimates suggest SMCI's stellar growth momentum isn't anticipated to continue "indefinitely." In addition, the company's medium-term $25B+ revenue outlook hasn't changed, corroborating the potential of a growth normalization phase.

As seen above, the AI server leader is expected to see its revenue growth trend down sharply through FY25. It's also expected to impact its operating leverage gains, suggesting margin accretion could peak over the next FY.

In addition, the market was likely disappointed that management didn't come out with guns blazing with a prelim earnings release, bolstering buying sentiments. Therefore, the market has likely baked in higher execution risks in Supermicro's forward growth outlook, although the nearly 45% selloff could also have been overstated.

SMCI Stock: Not Expensive When Adjusted For Growth

SMCI Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Notwithstanding my caution, SMCI is still rated with an "A+" growth grade, underscoring Wall Street's optimism over its tech sector peers. Care must be taken to assess SMCI's valuation within an appropriate growth-adjusted metric.

Accordingly, SMCI's forward adjusted PEG ratio of 0.6 is more than 65% below its tech sector median. Hence, bullish investors could argue that the recent battering is likely attributed to a broad de-rating against AI winners as the market rotated.

In other words, the recent steep pullback in SMCI could also offer high-conviction investors another solid entry point if buying resilience is assessed at the current levels.

Is SMCI Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SMCI price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

SMCI's price action has remained incredibly robust. Its uptrend bias is corroborated by its "A+" momentum grade, highlighting remarkable dip-buying support.

I assess that SMCI has a potential bottoming opportunity above the $670 level, which it re-tested last week. The stock has been in a consolidation zone since late February 2024, suggesting an extended accumulation phase. Notably, the stock also faced a consolidation zone between August and October 2023 before the rocketship exploded over the next six months.

While I don't expect such massive gains in the near term, I've not assessed the need to turn highly cautious against Supermicro's bullish thesis. The multi-year AI growth cycle supports the company's robust fundamentals as AI adoption broadens and intensifies.

The transition to DLC servers could introduce near-term uncertainties. However, the company's solid execution record should provide confidence for long-term investors willing to tolerate near-term volatility as an opportunity to add exposure to steep pullbacks.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

