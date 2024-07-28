China Automotive Systems: 74% Discount To Book Value, Great Earnings

Giacomo Bocanegra profile picture
Giacomo Bocanegra
20 Followers

Summary

  • China Automotive Systems had a phenomenal 1Q24 with a 17% EPS increase, leading to a 19% stock increase after announcing a one-time $0.80 dividend per share.
  • CAAS stock is undervalued, trading at 5.4x EBIT and a 74% discount to its book value, with strong revenue and margin growth.
  • CAAS has potential for growth with increasing demand for EVs, unique electric power steering solutions, and favorable market conditions, making it a BUY opportunity worth at least $7.50 per share.

The electric power steering of a car on a stand with a section of the gear mechanism of the worm group.

Sergii Petruk/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is one of the largest suppliers of power steering systems and components to China's automotive industry. CAAS poses an interesting, deep value play. The stock is currently trading at 5.4x EBIT (2025), and

This article was written by

Giacomo Bocanegra profile picture
Giacomo Bocanegra
20 Followers
Giacomo Bocanegra is an investor and hedge fund manager. He is the founder and chief executive of Bocanegra Asset Management, an asset management firm with a long-term, value-oriented approach. His investment approach has made him a value investor. Mr. Bocanegra previously worked at Lucerne Capital Management and Wells Fargo. His investment philosophy is centered on identifying undervalued companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential. Through extensive research and analysis, he seeks to uncover companies that are trading below their intrinsic value, with stable cash flows and a competitive advantage in their respective markets. By focusing on these undervalued opportunities, he believes that he can generate superior returns while minimizing downside risk. Most of the companies he covers are in the industrials and energy sectors. He's based in Appleton, Wisconsin, USA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CAAS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAAS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAAS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News