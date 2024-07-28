Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ: KRNT

Kornit Digital Ltd is an Israeli company that specializes in digital printing solutions for the textile and garment industry. Products include direct-to-garment printers, direct-to-fabric printers, and chemicals and inks used in the printing process.

From 2014 to 2021, the company grew sales from $66 million to $322 million. Margins expanded and the company was able to achieve profitability. The company's impressive growth and operating leverage led to a dramatic rise in the company's share price. We participated in the beginning of the stock's rally but sold shares after the valuation crossed our threshold of what we viewed as reasonable.

Fast forward to today, printer sales have collapsed (2023 system sales were down >70% from 2021) and the stock has declined more than 90% from its peak. Kornit now trades near its 2015 IPO price and has a market capitalization of ~$740 million despite holding a net cash balance of ~$540 million.

Despite a significant decline in printer sales, consumables and services sales have increased every year since 2020 at an 8% and 27% CAGR, respectively. Today, consumables and services make up nearly 80% of company sales. This stable and growing base of sales means that total company sales should bottom this year. Additionally, we think recent product introductions, actions taken to reduce operating expenses, and a change in the go-to-market strategy of the company should enable the company to return to profitability this year.

When Kornit was founded in 2002, the company's first printers were capable of printing 50 shirts an hour and were limited to cotton substrates. Despite these limitations, the company found success selling to low-volume custom t-shirt design shops. Since then, the capabilities of the company's technology have increased dramatically. The Apollo, a machine Kornit released last year, can print 400 impressions per hour with only one worker, is able to print on most textiles, and leaves impressions that are hard to distinguish from screen printing. The Apollo is already seeing adoption from larger retailers and branded apparel manufacturers.

A key enabler of this early adoption is the company's new subscription model, "All-inclusive Click" or AIC, where Kornit places a machine in a customer's facility in exchange for minimum revenue commitments. This model should lower the barrier for customers to adopt the new technology since no capital investment is required and the return on investment is much easier to calculate. Although more capital intensive for Kornit, AIC should dramatically reduce the volatility in printer sales and catalyze machine growth.

Kornit Digital presents a compelling turnaround opportunity with a strong cash position, technological leadership, and growing recurring revenue streams. We think the stock should rebound materially as growth returns and profitability inflects.

DISCLAIMERS This quarterly letter, furnished on a confidential basis to the recipient, does not constitute an offer of any securities or investment advisory services. It is intended exclusively for the use of the person to whom it has been delivered by Liberty Park Fund, LP and it is not to be reproduced or redistributed to any other person without the prior written consent of the Fund. This information has been compiled by Liberty Park Capital Management, LLC and while it has been obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, no guarantee is made with respect to its accuracy. The Fund does not represent that the information herein is accurate, true or complete, makes no warranty, express or implied, regarding the information herein and shall not be liable for any losses, damages, costs or expenses relating to its adequacy, accuracy, truth, completeness or use. This quarterly letter is subject to a more complete description and does not contain all of the information necessary to make an investment decision, including, but not limited to, the risks, fees and investment strategies of the Fund. Any offering is made only pursuant to the relevant private offering memorandum, together with the current financial statements of the Fund, if available, and a relevant subscription application, all of which must be read in their entirety. No offer to purchase interests will be made or accepted prior to receipt by an offeree of these documents and the completion of all appropriate documentation. Liberty Park Fund, LP and Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP returns are audited; however, all other figures are estimated and unaudited. Net results reflect the net realized and unrealized returns to a limited partner after deduction of all operational expenses (including brokerage commissions), management fees and performance allocations. Performance data assume reinvestment of all distributions. Actual returns will vary from one limited partner to the next in accordance with the terms of the fund's limited partnership agreement. Past performance is not indicative of future results and investors risk loss of their entire investment. Performance results are shown for the period from March 2011 through June 2024. References in this presentation are made to the Russell 2000 Index for comparative purposes only. Liberty Park Fund, LP and Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP may be less diversified than the Russell 2000 Index. The Russell 2000 Index may reflect positions that are not within Liberty Park Fund, LP's investment strategy. Gross Pure Alpha1 is a metric we use internally to monitor our stock selection performance. Gross Pure Alpha = Gross Return - Leverage Contribution - Beta Contribution. Leverage Contribution = Gross Return - [Gross Return / Average Gross Exposure (when greater than 100%)]. Beta Contribution = Russell 2000 Index Return x Average Net Exposure. Alpha2 is a Beta-Adjusted Alpha calculation. Alpha = Net Return - (Fund Beta x Russell 2000 Index Return) Click to enlarge

