WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DGS) was launched on October 30, 2007 by WisdomTree, Inc. It is co-managed by Mellon Investments Corporation and WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. and tracks the performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index.

The methodology of this ETF is sound for anyone who is looking for EM exposure but doesn't like buying at high valuations, appreciates a somewhat different country allocation, and wants to outperform vanilla EM funds.

Selection Criteria

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index that the ETF tracks uses a parent index, the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index, as its available universe. Let's first examine the criteria that the parent uses to select companies.

From all of the companies that pay regular cash dividends and operate in emerging markets, the parent index selects those that have a market cap of at least $200 million, a minimum median daily dollar volume of $200,000 during each of the last 6 months since the screening date, positive earnings during the last year, and the ones that have paid at least $5 million in cash dividends in the last year (from the date the index reconstitutes).

After these checks, the index excludes stocks using a quality and momentum factor. Each stock is assigned a score that is the composite equally weighted score of both factors (the risk factor). Then, the index excludes any stock that falls within the bottom decile as well as any stock that falls within the top 5% based on the highest dividend yield and the bottom 1/2 of the risk factor at the same time.

Then, the benchmark index selects those new additions to the parent index that rank in the bottom 10% based on market cap and deletes any constituent that ends up ranking outside the bottom 13%.

Weighting Criteria

As for weighting the securities selected, the benchmark index does it based on the free-float adjusted total dividend stream paid by each company. So, the weight for each stock equals what the index provider calls the "cash dividend factor" (dividend per share multiplied by the shares outstanding) multiplied by a free-float factor (e.g. if 10% of the shares are owned by strategic buyers like a private equity fund, the factor is 0.90).

Then this composite factor is calculated for every company and the index sums them to determine how much weight each one should have by dividing each stock's factor by the sum of all the factors of the stocks.

Risk Management

There are, of course, some capping rules in place to minimize concentration risk:

When a company achieves a weight that is 24% or more, the index will reduce it to 20%.

If the collective weight of those stocks of which each has achieved a weight greater than 5% equals or exceeds 50%, the index will reduce it to 40%.

In case a country or sector manages to achieve a weight that is greater than 25%, the index will reduce it back to 25%; Chinese domestic stocks and the real estate sector are excluded from this rule as they are capped at 5% and 15%, respectively.

Performance & Cost

The ETF has realized an annual NAV return of 3.81% since its inception, which is very good within the context of EM exposure for such a long period. Consider that during the last 10 years, its annual return was 4.74%, while the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG), one of its vanilla counterparts, returned 3.00%. The chart below also illustrates the outperformance pretty well:

Data by YCharts

It also performed better on a risk-adjusted basis, considering that it delivered its returns without realizing higher volatility:

portfoliovisualizer.com

However, its expense ratio is pretty high at 0.58% (IEMG charges 0.09%) and that has resulted to some extent a significant tracking error as since the ETF's inception the index reflected a total return of 123.57% while the fund realized 86.39% on a NAV basis.

That being said, DGS has delivered all these years, so I think that the expense ratio is well-deserved. Considering that its earnings multiple and book value premium are only 12.11x and 27%, respectively, I also believe that it's a good alternative to IEMG which has 15.88x and 86%, instead.

Risks

There are certain risks you should weigh against the potential benefits of investing in the fund. First, DGS allocates 28% to stocks issued by companies in Taiwan, so there is a concentration risk:

widsomtree.com

Further, there is a 19% concentration in the Technology sector:

Seeking Alpha

Of course, there are broader risks related to the emerging markets that affect all of these funds exposed to them (e.g. currency exchange, geopolitical, etc.). The only way to hedge them is to consider such an ETF only a part of a diversified portfolio.

Verdict

Though this ETF is expensive to hold, I think that the small-cap dividend focus has contributed to significant outperformance that can persist for as long as emerging markets continue to be a solid choice for a diversified portfolio. The current valuation of the portfolio is also attractive. Therefore, I rate DGS a buy.

Do you own this EM ETF or do you favor something else? Let me know below! Thanks for reading.