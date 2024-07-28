PureCycle: Commercial Operations Now On The Near Term Horizon

Stephen Tobin profile picture
Stephen Tobin
3.59K Followers

Summary

  • PureCycle is making progress towards commercial operations at its polypropylene recycling facility, with potential customers using PCT recycled pellets in numerous products.
  • The company still faces technical challenges but has resolved many issues in the first half of 2024. in resolving operational issues at its IronTon facility.
  • PCT's financial situation has changed, it is low on cash and must prove the commercial viability of its operation as well as its technical viability.

bin waste, garbage waste plastic trash, full bins waste plastic bags close up, pollution trash plastic waste, garbage trash plastic bags heap

cgdeaw/iStock via Getty Images

PureCycle (NASDAQ:PCT) continues making progress; it is inching towards commercial operations at its unique polypropylene recycling facility. Potential customers have released products made with PCT recycled pellets, which can now be used in food packaging. The product appears

This article was written by

Stephen Tobin profile picture
Stephen Tobin
3.59K Followers
I look at small to mid-cap companies with disruptive technology. I provide competitive analysis of companies and often research the founders and their previous endeavors.  I follow, investigate and report on companies that I believe have growth potential and highlight some of the ones best avoided. I invest with a two-year time frame but often keep investments for far longer.I am the third generation of investors in my family, my grandfather lost money in the 1929 stock market crash, and the oil crises of the 1970s almost wiped out my Father. I traded through the dot com bubble and the credit crisis. The family has learned the hard way to choose winners, avoid losers, cut losses early, and let winners run. I have an MBA and qualifications in accounting and company valuation. I have been a full-time investor and analyst for several years and began my career with the Bank of America in the 1980s. My Father concentrated on computers and banking stocks, and my Grandfather transport and utilities. I still have some of their original holdings. Currently, I am focused on the electrification of everything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PCT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My position is small and will not be increased until I can upgrade PCT to a strong buy rating

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PCT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News