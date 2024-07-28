Old Dominion: The Dividend Growth Stock That Keeps On Giving

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) is a top dividend growth stock, excelling in the less-than-truckload ("LTL") segment with remarkable efficiency and service.
  • In 2Q24, ODFL showcased strong pricing power, improved volumes, and a lowered operating ratio, reflecting its operational excellence and strategic investments.
  • With minimal debt, proactive buybacks, and impressive dividend growth, ODFL stands out as a resilient investment, poised for long-term gains in any market condition.

Old Dominion Freight Line, ODFL, delivery, shipping truck parked in indoor, indoors parking garage, warehouse near Tysons Corner shopping mall

ablokhin

Introduction

It's time to talk about Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL), a company I have given a lot of attention to in recent months. The most recent in-depth article on the less-than-truckload ("LTL") giant was written on July 2, when

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
33.67K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ODFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ODFL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ODFL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ODFL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News