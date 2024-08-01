PM Images

This was an interesting week as Alphabet (GOOGL) and Tesla (TSLA) experienced negative reactions to their Q2 earnings reports. We also received some economic data, which included the personal consumption expenditure price index (PCE) increased 0.1% MoM, while the University of Michigan consumer sentiment declined for the 4th consecutive month as it came in at 66.4. The market finished the week strong as the S&P 500 climbed 59.88 points and the Nasdaq increased by 176.16, but ultimately, it wasn't enough to erase the previous losses. The S&P 500 dropped -1.63%, while the Nasdaq fell -3.14%. This is exactly why I am overly diversified, and while it's important to remember that things won't always unfold in my favor, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio had another positive week, making new highs. We're headed into the heart of earnings season, and right in the middle of big tech earnings is the FOMC meeting. Many of the companies I am invested in would do well in a lower rate environment, so I believe some of my holdings rallied in anticipation of Fed Chair Powell teeing up a rate cut for September. Next week is a big week, and I am fully anticipating that the account value could change by 3% or more in either direction. No matter what happens, I will continue allocating capital to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio and building out this recurring income stream.

I do not anticipate that this streak will last indefinitely. Retracements and downturns are part of investing, but right now, we're still in a bull market, and the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is making new highs. Anything can happen next week, but after allocating $17,800 to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, the account balance finished week 178 at $21,112.57. This is an ROI of 18.61% on invested capital as the profits have expanded to $3,312.57. In week 178, I added to the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) again, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), and started a new position in the REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI). This was another solid week for income production, as $21.48 was produced. After reinvesting the dividends in week 178 and investing my weekly allocation, my forward projected annualized dividend income increased by $18.83 (1.18%) to $1,612.87. The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is firing on all cylinders, and I am excited for things to come as we head into the last month of the summer. Exceeding $100 per month in dividend income shouldn't be an issue going forward, and the powers of compounding are just getting started. We'll see what happens this week, but I think from an income-generating perspective, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio will finish strong in the last several days of July.

The Overall Performance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio

Past performance doesn't dictate the future, and while this string of positive weeks and record balances is nice, downturns and retracements are inevitable. It's easy to feel good about an account when things are going well, but I am building this account for when times are difficult, and investor sentiment isn't bullish. There are 96 positions in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, including ETFs, CEFs, REITs, BDCs, and individual equities. There is overlap, indirect exposure to big tech, and indirect investments to corporate debt. I have done this on purpose to make sure that I have exposure to all segments of the market. That way, I can benefit when something is going right and spread the risk when the market is declining. My investment principles have been to mitigate downside risk and generate recurring dividend income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. Looking at the chart below, the performance is working out how I intended, and I plan on continuing this style of investing for decades to come in this account. I'll be ready for a downturn because of my level of diversification and will happily continue to reinvest the dividends to benefit from the powers of compounding.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Dividend Section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $448.45 (27.80%)

ETFs $395.48 (24.52%)

REITs $297.27 (18.43%)

CEFs $273.66 (16.97%)

BDCs $188.12 (11.66%)

Treasuries $9.89 (0.61%)

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $507.80 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In 2023, I collected $978.11 in dividend income from 660 dividends. After 30 weeks in 2024, I have collected $819.71 from 396 dividends. This is 83.98% of the total dividend income generated in 2023 from 60% of the dividends produced.

2024 is proving to be a strong year, and July is setting up to potentially be my largest month YTD for producing dividend income. This week, I generated $21.28 in dividend income, which brought my weekly average in 2024 to $27.32. This is up 61.53% from 2023, as I averaged $16.92 for the year. In the 2nd half of 2024, I may see a week that surpasses $100 of dividend income, and I believe there will be several more weeks that surpass $50. As the years progress, I think I will be surprised at just how many weeks break $50 of generated income, and sooner than later, there will be 1 week per quarter generating more than $100 in dividends.

The annualized monthly dividend chart below is becoming my favorite chart of all the ones I have made. There are 3 trading days left in July, and there are many positions that should produce dividends before the month is officially over. I have already reached $128.79 in dividend income for July, as this is the 2nd biggest month of the year so far. Depending on how the dates line up, I may surpass April's $142.46 of dividend income. 2025 is going to be an interesting year as the forward progression continues to expand by large percentages. In 2024, I think I will pass $150 at least 1 time, and the goal for 2025 will be to have a month that exceeds $200 of dividend income.

I love it when the market goes up, but it keeps pushing positions out of the green section in the table below. There are now 3 positions that are no longer generating 1 share per year on an annual basis, as only 31 of my holdings are in that section. The 31 positions are adding $112.32 in additional income from their new shares, and it's getting harder and harder to move more positions into the green section. It's a good problem to have, and I plan on working on the positions that are generating more than 50% of their share price in dividends over the next several months. It's going to take longer than I thought to get these positions to generate at least 1 share, but I am happy to continue with the process.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

REITs are quickly approaching the 20% threshold, and if Fed Chair Powell tees up a rate cut for September, I could see that REITs will go to 22-24% of the portfolio over the next several weeks. I am fine with that, and it may impact my future allocation plans. ETFs are still well under where they were, and that's good because I am becoming a fan of 2 ETFs from Rex Shares. I can see myself adding to ETFs in the next several weeks in addition to BDCs, and CEFs.

Individual equities now represent 38.88% of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio while generating 27.80% of the dividend income. REITs, ETFs, CEFs, and BDCs make up 61.12% of the portfolio and generate 72.20% of the forward income. I am working on getting individual equities to represent more of the portfolio, and there are many companies within utilities, pharmaceuticals, financials, energy, and consumer staples that I want to add to over the next several months.

A lot of people thought I was crazy as I have been very bullish on companies such as Altria Group (MO), Bristol Myers (BMY), and Pfizer (PFE). MO is up 25.45% YTD, while BMY has caught a big run of 18.08% over the past month. PFE is finally over $30 and is up 11.91% over the past month. There has been so much focus on tech that many investors were overlooking value companies with solid financials. I am not surprised that MO is back to 4.92% of the portfolio. A question had come up in the comments last week about taking some of the profits off of the table. I am not there yet with MO, and I am not sure if I will be there any time soon. MO is still yielding 7.77%, and I think shares are going back into the $60s. Regardless, this is a dividend account, and MO is expected to grow its dividends by 2028. If MO breaks out above $60 I might consider taking some capital off the table, but until then, I will let the powers of compounding do their job.

The top-10 holdings didn't change, only where positions are in the sequence. My allocation to the top-10 positions is $5,386.61, and they finished the week with a value of $6,608.09. This is an ROI of $1,221.48 (22.68%). There has been $601.01 of dividends generated and reinvested, which is 11.16% of the initial investment into these positions. I am now projecting that $487.79 of dividend income will be generated from the top 10 holdings, which have a forward yield of 9.06%. These positions represent 31.30% of the portfolio, while their forward dividend income is projected to generate 30.24% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's annualized income.

Week 178 Additions

In week 178, I added to my positions in the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund again, and Arbor Realty Trust. I also started a new position in the REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

I added to BXSL again this week because I am trying to get it to generate 1 share from its dividends annually

I think earnings will be strong for BXSL, and as rates are still unchanged they have probably added more first-lien senior secured notes to their portfolio

BXSL is still yielding over 10%, and I will continue adding this position until it's generating a share from its dividends on an annual basis

Arbor Realty Trust

I wrote an article on ABR (can be read here) after the reports about a potential federal probe surfaced.

I decided to add another share heading into earnings because I had $20 left over after adding BXSL and FEPI

I think that ABR will address the concerns and with its short interest at 36.97%, shares could pop after earnings

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

The REX FANG ETFs are very interesting, and I just wrote an article on FEPI (can be read here)

FEPI is another covered call ETF, but it focuses on only 15 companies, and they are all in big tech, including the Magnificent Seven

FEPI is on track to generate over 25% on an annualized rate for their dividends. They're averaging over $1 per month currently as the companies they focus on have huge option premiums

Since I am bullish on Tech, I think FEPI is an interesting, focused ETF for the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio

Week 179 Gameplan

I am considering adding another new position from Rex Shares, the REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI), and I will probably add to British American Tobacco (BTI) and Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Conclusion

The markets are up, and the dividend income continues to roll in. I am less concerned with the account value, and while seeing new highs be made is nice, I am more focused on sustainable dividend income. I am now generating $1,612.87 in forward dividend income, and my monthly average going forward is $134.41. The dividend chart below continues to impress me, and the powers of compounding will continue to intensify as roughly $31.02 will be reinvested each week on top of my $100 weekly allocation. I am excited for the future and think that I may be able to finish 2024 closer to $1,900 of forward dividend income than I previously thought. Please leave all of your suggestions in the comment section, as week 180 is around the corner, and I will be adding a position or adding to a position based on the reader's comments. I look forward to interacting with everyone in the comment section.