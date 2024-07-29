BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

What makes a massive difference between how to recover from a setback and when to face an unrecoverable catastrophe is that the recent incident at CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been identified as a low-level bug rather than a breach.

While losing some ground to competitors like SentinelOne (S), the company should survive. The key to maintaining its position will lie in quality assurance processes while maintaining customer trust through transparent communication, highlighting a robust response to the glitch. It will also be essential to continue investing in marketing to reshape public perception and innovate on the Falcon platform.

CrowdStrike must set a path for the future through strategic partnerships or acquisitions that improve service offerings and enter new markets. The setback will allow the company to maintain its competitive position if the lessons are used to strengthen resilience, enhance technological capacity, and deepen customer relations.

CRWD Nears Oversold Territory with $320 Price Target for 2024

CRWD currently trades at $256.16, being on a downward trajectory. Our average price target stands at $320 for 2024. while the optimistic target is $365 and the pessimistic target is $175. These targets are derived from short-term trends projected over Fibonacci levels (1.618, 0.5, and 4.618).

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 37.24, indicating a potential oversold condition and is moving towards it. However, there is no bullish or bearish divergence, and the downward RSI trend suggests continued weakness. A long setup may emerge at an RSI of near 30, indicating a possible reversal point.

The Volume Price Trend (VPT) is also trending downwards, currently at 42.28 million. The VPT line is below the annual moving average of 62.15 million. This suggests weakening momentum, but a bottom touchdown of around 40 million could create a price reversal move.

Author (trendspider.com)

Seasonality analysis indicates an 83% chance of positive returns if invested in July, based on a 5-year monthly pattern. This high probability, combined with potential reversals in RSI and VPT, marks that a strategic entry point might be near if the stock hits oversold conditions.

trendspider.com

CrowdStrike Outage Sparks Major Cybersecurity Overhaul

On July 19, 2024, CrowdStrike ran a faulty software update that caused a global outage. The update induced the 'Blue Screen of Death' on 8.5 million devices running on Windows, thus paralyzing critical sectors like aviation, healthcare, banking, and government services.

Though less than 1% of Windows devices were hit, the impact was very strong due to CrowdStrike's vital role in such sectors. Flights were canceled, medical procedures were delayed, and many other societal systems were disrupted. Identifying the problem through CrowdStrike and providing proactive recommendations to reduce the impact underscore our expertise and proactive approach to cyber issues.

Moving forward, CrowdStrike is on course to avoid such instances by implementing more aggressive testing of software updates and developing additional communication strategies to help identify potential problems earlier. Shareholders should expect the company to double its efforts toward resilience and transparency easily-the result should be the restoration of faith that it can ultimately protect vital infrastructure.

This incident again highlighted the paramount importance of investing in cybersecurity and the need for perpetually increasing digital defenses. Thus, by addressing the ethical dilemmas related to privacy and national security and promoting cybersecurity best practices, CrowdStrike can contribute to a more secure and resilient digital ecosystem, benefiting its clients and stakeholders.

A Path to Resilience and Recovery

CEO George Kurtz has been brought in by the US House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee to be questioned-an indication of how grave the case is. The insured losses for the said event were pegged at $540 million and $1.08 billion for only the companies in the Fortune 500 category. In comparison, worldwide financial losses have been estimated to be around $15 billion. On the other hand, CrowdStrike's quick and transparent reflexes, supplemented by a robust post-incident strategy, prove that the company can indeed bounce back from an unprecedented mistake.

Further, CrowdStrike's proactive work engaging regulators and affected parties to participate in remediation efforts demonstrates a commitment to solving the problem. This minimizes long-term financial impact and may establish a strong base for future negotiations and settlements. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned that malicious activities continued by taking advantage of the outage.

The recent outage caused by CrowdStrike's software update has raised concerns about customer retention. While some customers may explore alternative solutions, the company's rapid response and commitment to improving its systems can help mitigate long-term customer attrition.

Finally, analysts predict that around 5% of CrowdStrike's customer base might consider switching to competitors. However, CrowdStrike's market-leading position and difficulty immediately cutting ties due to existing contracts suggest that the overall impact might be contained.

How CrowdStrike's Response to Challenges Fortifies Its Market Leadership

While some customers may seek a different relationship with CrowdStrike, the company's comprehensive response plan will likely provide existing clients with additional reassurance and contingency plans. Furthermore, the increasing demand for cybersecurity in critical sectors will continue to drive the need for cutting-edge solutions like those offered by CrowdStrike.

Ultimately, the incident may strengthen the company's market position regarding its ability to adapt and improve services. While certain challenges arise from the recent outage, CrowdStrike's proactive measures, strong market position, and commitment to innovation set a positive tone for recovery and growth. The investors shall consider the company's resilience and strategic adjustments while judging the prospect of this firm in the future.

According to CrowdStrike's latest 10-K filing, the company has maintained a very diversified customer base; hence, it carries low customer concentration risk, enhancing its position to sustain any potential upcoming losses. Specifically, no one customer or channel partner accounted for 10% or more of the company's consolidated revenue or accounts receivable in either of the fiscal years ending January 31, 2024. Lastly, CrowdStrike controls 17.7% of the endpoint protection market, surpassing Microsoft's 16.4%. Even if the company experiences some market share loss, the impact will be minimal due to the relatively high switching costs that deter customers from changing providers.

CrowdStrike

Takeaway

CrowdStrike's recent incident, identified as a low-level bug rather than a breach, underscores the difference between a recoverable setback and a catastrophic event. The company is expected to survive despite losing some ground to competitors like SentinelOne. The key to maintaining its position will be improving quality assurance processes, reinforcing customer trust through transparent communication, and highlighting its robust response to glitches. Investing in marketing to reshape public perception and continuing to innovate its Falcon platform will also be crucial.