Two Top-Tier BDCs To Buy On A Pullback

Arthit Pornpikanet

Introduction

The BDC sector has done well over the past two years, offsetting the decline in my portfolio as a result of volatility in the REIT sector. One of my top performers has been Capital Southwest (CSWC), a BDC that has outperformed many of its peers.

When it comes to BDCs, there are several high-quality names like Ares Capital (ARCC), Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL), and Main Street Capital (MAIN) that stand out in the sector.

However, there are smaller BDCs in comparison, that have performed well over the same time frame. Moreover, with interest rates likely to decline in the coming months and the sector likely to experience some sort of pullback, here are two BDCs I think investors should be loading up on if and when it happens.

With September, the anticipated date for rate cuts, the market seems to have priced in one cut already, with inflation shown to be cooling year-over-year earlier this month. Some REITs have surged as a result, while some BDCs have seen a slight pullback.

CME FedWatch

Looking at the chart, you can see that some BDCs have seen their share prices retract somewhat since the latest CPI report on July 11th. Four of the top-performing and most popular BDCs are all down over the same time frame. CSWC is down the most at nearly 6%.

They've also been the top performers amongst the group, so that should be of no surprise there. I've mentioned this in a few of my articles covering BDCs that a pullback was likely to happen due to sentiment shifting in the market. I mentioned this in June in an analysis covering Blackstone Secured Lending.

Seeking Alpha

Of course, anything can happen, and the Fed can decide against lowering interest rates, but they will most likely come down sooner rather than later. Depending on who you ask, some may prefer interest rates stay elevated for the foreseeable future. Some say we will never go back to near zero percent interest rates. Maybe we will, maybe we won't.

All we can do is prepare for either scenario. I think they will decline sometime this year and then see a gradual decline over 2025 and 2026. And BDCs will likely become less attractive, experiencing a sell-off, giving investors who've been waiting to buy at a better entry point. With that, I give you 2 BDCs you should consider buying once they pull back in price.

Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Hercules Capital has been on an absolute tear since the start of interest rate hikes. Even since my last thesis in May, the stock is up double-digits, outpacing the S&P. I consider HTGC the strongest amongst their VC-focused peers, and their performance has shown that the market agrees with me.

Seeking Alpha

The last 6 ratings have all been hold ratings, signaling the stock is currently expensive in the eyes of many analysts here on Seeking Alpha. HTGC is also the oldest of its VC-focused peers, with nearly 20 years since its IPO, so it's the most mature and experienced of the bunch.

This could be a reason for their outperformance along with them having a focus on the life sciences & technology sectors. Key word: Technology! With the AI craze, investors could be seeking the next Nvidia (NVDA). But you won't get that kind of capital appreciation from investing in BDCs.

They did have their strongest quarter in company history in Q1 in terms of gross funding with $956 million. This allowed HTGC to see some strong growth in its top & bottom line year-over-year, both up double-digits. 65% of this was weighted towards the life sciences and technology sectors.

Their dividend coverage was also strong with 125% coverage, the highest amongst its peers in the venture capital space. The BDC also has a solid balance sheet with an investment-grade credit rating, $500 million in liquidity, and manageable debt maturities in 2025 and 2026.

The BDC has $105 million maturing this month. This had a weighted average interest rate of 4.77%. Their debt due in 2025 has a slightly higher interest rate of 4.86%.

HTGC also managed to keep their non-accruals low with only two companies on non-accruals status, something that has plagued several peers in the sector. These stood at just 1.2% at cost and 0.2% at fair value, respectively.

As previously mentioned and seeing by their strong performance, this has led to the BDC trading well above their average. At the time of writing, HTGC has a P/NAV of 1.82x, above their historical average of 1.1-1.7x. Although the BDC warrants a premium, investors should only consider adding on a pullback.

Trinity Capital (TRIN)

Trinity Capital is much newer in comparison to Hercules Capital, having IPO'd just four short years ago. But the company has hit the ground running in this short period. To me, Trinity Capital seems to be a mix between Ares Capital and Main Street Capital, top-tier BDCs to model the business after.

Additionally, TRIN is also internally managed like Main Street Capital, but I like the fact they remain fiscally conservative like Ares Capital.

Like Hercules Capital, TRIN also saw double-digit growth in their net investment and total investment income. This grew 30% and 21.5%, respectively. HTGC grew 16% and 21%, respectively.

Trinity Capital likes to remain fiscally conservative, taking advantage of investment opportunities at opportune times. This was $1.33 or $55 million during their latest quarter. So, even if interest rates do impact their financials, their dividend will likely remain safe.

Their dividend coverage wasn't as strong as HTGC's at 106%, but still, the BDC covered it comfortably. Regarding their balance sheet, TRIN is also investment-grade rated with manageable debt maturities in the next two years.

TRIN has $182.5 million worth of debt maturing this upcoming January that the BDC will get to refinance at a lower rate. This had a weighted-average interest rate of 7%.

They may also get to refinance their 2026 debt at a lower rate. The BDC had $125 million and $75 million due in August and December of that year. This had interest rates of 4.375% and 4.25% respectively.

Their leverage level was also higher than HTGC's and slightly above the sector average. However, I think the BDC is in a solid position due to their strong cash position and liquidity.

The BDC also trades at a premium to its NAV, albeit a smaller one at 1.12x at the time of writing. Because of the smaller premium, I think TRIN may see a smaller pullback once interest rates do decline.

However, their P/NAV is still above their 3-year average with roughly a 12.5% premium, higher than their 5.25% average. As a result, I think investors should wait for a potentially better entry point.

Conclusion

Even with interest rates anticipated to decline in the coming months/years, there's no guarantee BDCs will decline to their historical normal valuations as a result.

However, I do think once multiple rate cuts happen, the sector will likely experience a pullback due to a sentiment shift away from higher-yielding investments such as BDCs and into lower-yielding dividend stocks.

And despite some BDCs trading at decent valuations, I think the upside from here is limited. To preserve capital, I suggest investors be patient and wait for a better entry point, whether it be during a correction or actual rate cuts. Either way, Hercules Capital and Trinity Capital are two superstar BDCs you should consider adding to your portfolio.