Tracking Baillie Gifford's 13F Portfolio - Q2 2024 Update

Jul. 28, 2024 9:27 PM ETELF, PDD, CPNG, NFLX, NET, SE, NU, IOT, NVDA, MELI, Z, MRNA, SPOT, SHOP, TTD, META, TSLA, RACE, DXCM, ALNY, ESTC, ILMN, W, NVDA:CA, NFLX:CA, SHOP:CA, META:CA, TSLA:CA, ZG, AMZN, MSFT, ISRG, ELV, TEAM, WDAY, AMD, DASH
John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
24.6K Followers

Summary

  • Baillie Gifford's 13F portfolio value decreased slightly this quarter to ~$128.4B, with top holdings in NVIDIA, MercadoLibre, Amazon.com, Moderna, and Spotify.
  • A new stake was established in e.l.f. Beauty, stake increases in PDD Holdings, Coupang Inc., Netflix Inc., Cloudflare Inc., SEA Ltd., and NU Holdings.
  • Stake decreases were seen in NVIDIA Corporation, MercadoLibre, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Moderna, Inc., Spotify Technology, Shopify Inc., The Trade Desk, Meta Platforms, Tesla, Inc., Ferrari N.V.

Sunset in Edinburgh

JINGXUAN JI

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Baillie Gifford’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 07/25/2024. Please visit

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
24.6K Followers
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMZN, CPNG, META, TSLA, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ELF--
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.
PDD--
PDD Holdings Inc.
CPNG--
Coupang, Inc.
NFLX--
Netflix, Inc.
NET--
Cloudflare, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News