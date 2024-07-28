Adam Lubroth

The iShares S&P Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) is a fund that has a lot going for it when it comes to what it invests in, its current valuation and its past performance, at least at times. However, we just can't get that excited about it, and rate it hold. Let's explore why we think that way.

The United States has been in a stage of economic expansion for several years. The 2-month-long COVID-19 recession was the shortest recession ever recorded, and the U.S. economy has not looked back. The stock market has followed suit, and cyclical companies have, of course, enjoyed this current run.

The materials sector is known to perform well during expansionary periods. iShares Global Materials ETF has more than doubled in price since the S&P 500 market low on March 23, 2020. However, it has still lagged behind the S&P 500 and also the most popular one of its peers, the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLB).

Data by YCharts

Going global with MXI

Now, this is not your typical United States-based ETF, and that explains a lot of the trailing performance above. The non-US markets have just not kept up during that time.

MXI is designed to track the performance of the S&P Global 1200 Materials Sector Index, offering exposure to a wide variety of companies engaged in the extraction and production of basic materials such as metals, chemicals, industrial gases, and forestry products. This ETF provides an easy way to invest in the growth potential of global industrial and natural resources sectors.

Seeking Alpha

Exposure-wise, as shown above in the individual stocks in the top 10, and below in the regional allocations, this is a truly global ETF. Not all "global" funds are as evenly distributed as MXI is, with about half in US stocks and the other half roughly split between Europe and Asian companies.

Seeking Alpha

The dividend yield here is decent, at more than twice that of the S&P 500 index. And at 1.5x trailing sales, it is not expensive. MXI also sells at 20x trailing earnings, about a 25% discount to the S&P 500. Yet while these are mild attraction points, it just doesn't blow us away right now.

Seeking Alpha

Let’s dive into some of the specific industries within the materials sector, looking at current trends, and how they relate to MXI.

Industrial Gases:

Several holdings in MXI include companies engaged in the production and distribution of industrial gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, and argon. These gases are essential for various industrial processes, including manufacturing, healthcare, and electronics. Linde plc (LIN) is the industry leader and has the greatest weight in MXI. The company was founded in Germany but is headquartered in the United Kingdom. They have produced a 120% return over the last 5 years. The industry is observing a growing emphasis on green hydrogen production as a clean energy source. Industrial gases like hydrogen and oxygen are crucial in electrolysis processes used to produce green hydrogen from renewable sources such as wind and solar.

Chemicals:

MXI includes companies engaged in the production of basic chemicals, specialty chemicals, and agricultural chemicals. These companies manufacture a wide range of products essential for various industries such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (OTCPK:SHECF), based out of Japan, is one of MXI’s largest holdings and operates in six different chemical segments. Developing concerns over environmental impact are driving the shift towards bio-based chemicals derived from renewable feedstocks such as biomass, algae, and agricultural waste. Bio-based chemicals offer reduced carbon emissions and lower dependence on fossil fuels.

Mining/Metals:

This group comprises companies involved in mining and refining metals such as aluminum, copper, iron ore, and precious metals like gold and silver. These companies play a crucial role in supplying raw materials to industries including construction, automotive, and electronics. BHP Group (OTCPK:BHPLF) is a globally diversified miner with operations in Australia, North America, and South America. Although they have underperformed in recent years, they are the second-largest holding in MXI. The mining industry is undergoing a significant digital transformation with the adoption of technologies such as autonomous vehicles, drones, AI-driven analytics, and IoT sensors. These technologies improve operational efficiency, optimize resource extraction, and enhance safety and sustainability practices.

MXI versus some larger peers

MXI is relatively quite small with just over $250 million in AUM. Several of the more prominent and larger materials ETFs are noticeably larger in average daily share and dollar volume. Keep in mind, these examples of competitors below are United States-specific ETF’s and do not carry more than 5% allocation to other countries. MXI has a respectable dividend yield of 2.68% and is paid semiannually.

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

In the chart below, we compare total returns over 3-month periods for MXI and the same 3 peers shown above. There's not a very wide difference between them from quarter to quarter. This is an issue with the ETF industry, in that many rivals do not have much to differentiate themselves.

Data by YCharts

That is part of our neutral view on MXI. The materials sector will have its moments, but it is highly cyclical and the leader in the category, XLB, is sufficient for us to devote a lot of attention elsewhere.

What could make us wrong about MXI

While MXI has not seen the same return as several United States-specific ETF’s, they look to utilize their international hedge (stocks valued in non-US currencies) as potential political and economically issues hover over us in 2024. Cyclicals do not perform well in contractionary periods.

The potential for a shift downward in the global economy has already started. But if it is short-lived, these stocks can come right back as they did in 2020. But all things considered, we land on a hold for MXI, and just are not too inspired by it within its peer group.