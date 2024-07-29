peterschreiber.media

July labor market data - expectations

The US Bureau of Labor is set to report the labor market data for July. The household survey will reveal the unemployment rate, while the establishment survey will report the number of new jobs created.

The expectations are that the unemployment rate will remain unchanged at 4.1% and that non-farm payrolls will drop to 185K (from 206K in June), according to Trading Economics, as illustrated in the table below.

Trading Economics

An imminent recession

The focus of the labor market report will be on the household survey and the unemployment rate - because the unemployment rate at 4.1% or higher will signal an imminent recession, based on historical evidence.

An imminent recession thesis is based on the Real-time Sahm Rule Recession Indicator developed by Claudia Sahm while she was a researcher at the Fed, so it's a Fed-sponsored empirical study. The Fed's data site FRED defines the Sahm indicator:

Sahm Recession Indicator signals the start of a recession when the three-month moving average of the national unemployment rate (U3) rises by 0.50 percentage points or more relative to the minimum of the three-month averages from the previous 12 months.

FRED

The current value of the Sahm indicator is 0.43, and another reading for the unemployment rate at 4.1% or higher will push it above 0.5% - and based on the historical evidence, this will signal the beginning of the recession.

As the chart below shows, the Sahm indicator has been a reliable indicator of a recession, and usually after the number reaches 0.5% the unemployment rate starts spiking, as the recession hits. The only time that the Sahm number provided a false signal was in late 1976, but that was likely distorted by the deep recession in 1974.

Note, other key leading labor market indicators also support the imminent recession thesis:

The weekly initial claims for unemployment have risen above the 20% mark from the cyclical low point, and this also leads to a recession based on historical evidence. In other words, more people are getting laid off and filing for the unemployment benefits.

In addition, the continuous claims for unemployment have also risen more than 20% from the cyclical low point, which also historically signals a recession. This means not only are people losing their jobs, but it's taking longer for them to find a new job.

This time is different?

People never accept recessionary data before the recession hits, and always look for the reasons that could suggest that "this time could be different".

Thus, currently we also have many potential reasons to expect that the data presented above doesn't really signal an imminent recession. Claudia Sahm, herself, seems to be skeptical of the Sahm Indicator in the current environment.

Increase in labor supply

The main argument against the potential recession is that the recent increase in the unemployment rate is due to an increase in the labor force - due to immigration and the increase in the labor participation rate after the pandemics. Thus, the Sahm Rule does not currently signal a weakening labor market to the point where there is an imminent recession.

This argument falls short for these three reasons:

The initial claims have been rising, and the continuous claims have been rising - thus, the labor market is actually weakening, people are losing their jobs, and it takes longer to find a new job. The number of employed people in the household survey has been flat over the last 12 months, showing only 194K jobs created over the whole year, and this is also consistent with an imminent recession. This number does not consider the increase in labor supply, which is reflected in the number of unemployed people, which increased by 814K over the last 12 months, which is also consistent with an imminent recession. More importantly, the number of people who usually work full-time decreased by 1.5M, and this is also consistent with a recession.

The labor market still tight

Another reason to suspect that the current labor market data is signaling an imminent recession is the fact that, despite the increase in the unemployment rate and the claims for unemployment, these values are still very low based on historical standards.

That's true - the unemployment rate at 4.1% is still very low, and still reflects full employment. Also, the initial claims are also still very low, below the level usually associated with an imminent recession. Thus, the labor market is still very tight, and this continues to support consumption, especially given the strong increase in wages.

However, the increase in the unemployment rate and the initial claims reflect the weakening labor market trend. Obviously, we are not in a recession right now. However, the current labor market data is potentially signaling that the underlying trend is likely to continue - and eventually produce a recession. Note, the unemployment rate is a lagging indicator, and it spikes at the end of the recession. The Sahm Indicator is trying to determine the beginning of a recession.

What would cause the soft-landing?

The soft-landing thesis requires that the unemployment rate starts falling from the current 4.1% level. Obviously, the unemployment rate cannot fall from 4.1%, given that we are already in full employment, and any further decrease in the unemployment rate would be inflationary.

For this reason, the Fed cannot start easing monetary policy - until the recession officially hits and the unemployment rate rises well above the 4.5% level.

The establishment survey

The number of new jobs created based on the establishment survey is likely misleading and overstated, thus I am less focused on it.

The non-farm payrolls have been revised down by 111K jobs in May and April. Thus, any number reported on Friday could be revised lower the following month. But note that negative revisions to non-farm payrolls are also associated with a recession.

Payrolls are also overstated by the statistical birth-death model, as this statistical model fails at the turning points.

The jobs created based on the non-farm payrolls are heavily concentrated in Healthcare, Social Services, and Government, thus don't signal a cyclical strength.

Implications

The unemployment rate is likely to uptick to 4.2% in July, based on the weakness in the high-frequency labor market data, and this will provide more evidence that the US economy is facing an imminent recession, possibly towards the end of 2024.

Thus, the S&P 500 (SP500) is facing a recessionary bear market, which could produce a deep drawdown similarly to 2000-2003. Just like in 2000, we are also facing a tech bubble, which seems like it's already in the process of bursting.

However, the market participants are still focused on the Fed's possible interest rate cut in September, and a weak July labor report number could increase the probability of more aggressive policy easing - which initially could push the stock market higher.

Yet, without trying to time the market, a prudent strategy now is to reduce risk, and for many investors this means reducing the exposure to the stock market.