DHL Group: A Lower Stock Price Makes It A Buy Again (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 29, 2024 1:20 AM ETDeutsche Post AG (DPSTF) Stock
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
12.33K Followers

Summary

  • DHL Group maintained its fiscal 2024 guidance, though first quarter revenue as well as earnings per share declined.
  • We see the risk of a global recession, which would have an impact on DHL as well, but over the long run, the company will continue to grow.
  • When assuming mid-single-digit growth rates, the stock is undervalued at this point.

Deutsche Post and DHL distribution hub

AM-C

While United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and FedEx Corporation (FDX) usually get a lot more attention, competitor DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSTF), which changed its name to Deutsche Post AG about a year ago, is rather pushed

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
12.33K Followers
My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DPSTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DPSTF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DPSTF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News