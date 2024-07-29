Outsmarting The Crowd: 3 Terrific Dividend Stocks I Expect To Beat The Market

Kajdi Szabolcs/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I make mistakes. One of my biggest financial mistakes was underestimating the power of the surge in tech stocks that started last year, fueled by falling inflation rates and the exploding popularity of artificial intelligence.

However, in general, I am quite happy with the way things are going, especially with regard to my most recent call, which was to expect a rotation from "growth" to "value" stocks and a general broadening of market strength.

In recent months, it feels like I have written countless articles (like this one) on the fact that the market has become extremely top-heavy.

For example, going into this month, the S&P 500's largest ten holdings accounted for 37% of its weighting, roughly 10 points more than during the peak of the Dot-com bubble.

JPMorgan

However, in recent weeks, the market has started to rotate, resulting in broadening market strength and outperformance of stocks that had been left behind.

As a result, my strategy paid off, as my portfolio is up roughly 8% month-to-date. This is one of my best short-term performances in recent years, especially considering that the S&P 500 has been flat during this period.

Leo Nelissen (Portfolio Performance)

With that said, there's a Dutch proverb that says: "Hoogmoed komt voor de val." This means something like "pride comes before a fall."

This is by no means an article to brag about recent outperformance. After all, my thesis is a long-term thesis, and there's no point in calling it a victory yet.

What matters is that things are starting to go in the right direction - not just for me, but for most dividend (growth) investors, as the market is broadening.

Looking at the total return ratio between the equal-weight S&P 500 and the market-weighted S&P 500, we see a steep rebound after the equal-weighted variant was "crushed" by the tech-heavy market-based version.

Data by YCharts

It also helps that the earnings season - so far - is showing positive developments in non-tech sectors.

According to FactSet, after 60% of S&P 500 companies have reported their second-quarter (or equivalent) earnings, we are seeing surprises. I added emphasis to the quote below.

[...] positive revenue surprises reported by companies in multiple sectors (led by the Health Care and Consumer Discretionary sectors), partially offset by negative revenue surprises reported by companies in the Financials sector, were the largest contributors to the increase in the overall revenue growth rate for the index over this period. Since June 30, positive revenue surprises reported by companies in the Financials, Health Care, and Consumer Discretionary sectors, partially offset by downward revisions to revenue estimates for companies in the Energy sector, have been the largest contributors to the increase in the overall revenue growth rate for the index over this period. - FactSet

FactSet

Depending on who you ask, the rotation has legs.

Here's a recent comment from Bloomberg's John Authers (emphasis added):

Over time, smaller companies tend to outperform, and so the equal-weighted version of the S&P, in which each stock accounts for 0.2%, tends to beat it over time. The equal-weight can be viewed as a measure of the "average stock." The last time growth in the cap-weighted index was further ahead of the average stock than it is now came at the top of the dot-com bubble in 2000. Prior to the June CPI data, the S&P 500 was further ahead of the average stock than at any time since 2003. That doesn't harm holders of ETFs tracking the S&P, but it suggests something strange is afoot: Bloomberg

This continues to create tremendous opportunities for investors, especially if the U.S. sees a rebound in cyclical growth in the quarters ahead, potentially allowing the Fed to achieve a "soft landing."

People turned to big tech due to declining growth in non-tech sectors and financial strain on smaller companies due to elevated rates. Big tech offered AI advantages, strong balance sheets, and growth potential to meet investor needs.

As a result, I have not focused on small companies with poor balance sheets. While these may do much better than my picks if we get a cyclical growth bottom and lower rates, I care for high-quality dividend (growth) stocks that have been left behind - or at least failed to beat the market.

I care for strong balance sheets, terrific balance sheets, wide-moat business models, consistent dividend growth, and good valuations.

Personally, I have little doubt applying these criteria to stock picking will lead to superior long-term results.

Hence, in the second part of this article, I'll present three dividend (growth) stocks that stood out to me during the past two weeks. I own one of them and believe they all have the potential to deliver substantial returns on a long-term basis.

With all of this said, let's get to it!

RTX Corp. (RTX) - New Highs Are Just The Beginning

Formerly known as Raytheon Technologies (I prefer that name, but I understand why they changed it), RTX has been one of the stocks I have frequently covered this year.

Currently, it's my fourth-largest holding, accounting for 5.3% of my portfolio.

This is based on two factors:

I have been buying this stock on every major correction since starting a position after the pandemic.

Its stock price performance has been phenomenal, as I'm currently up roughly 60%, excluding dividends.

Data by YCharts

As we can see above, the just-released earnings caused a significant rally, propelling the stock price to a new all-time high.

After years of sluggish growth, the defense sector, in general, is reporting great numbers, as supply chain headwinds are fading and demand remains strong.

Furthermore, with RTX's significant commercial exposure accounting for about half of its overall sales, the company enjoys a huge advantage. The best of two worlds, so to speak.

RTX Corporation

In its just-reported second quarter, the company reported 10% organic revenue growth, 14% growth in the booming commercial aftermarket, and $24 billion in new orders, pushing the backlog to $206 billion.

Moreover, its book-to-bill ratio of 1.25x indicates $1.25 in new orders for every dollar in finished work. This is indicative of elevated future revenue growth.

Major contract wins include a 10-year MRO (maintenance) agreement with Air Canada for its 787 fleet and a major award for the U.S. Air Force's next-generation Survivable Airborne Operations Center. Moreover, the company received a $639 million award for SPY-6 radar production for the U.S. Navy and additional orders for Patriot systems from Germany.

RTX Corporation

To stay on top of its game, the company has plans to allocate $7.5 billion to R&D this year, mainly focusing on areas like advanced propulsion, next-generation sensing, and connected battle space technologies.

It also boosted its guidance, expecting full-year revenue to range between $78.75 billion and $79.5 billion. This translates to 8% to 9% organic sales growth, as we can see in the overview below.

The adjusted EPS outlook has also been increased to a range of $5.35 to $5.45, up from the previous range of $5.25 to $5.40.

RTX Corporation

Currently yielding 2.2%, the company has a five-year dividend CAGR of 5.6%, a 45% payout ratio, and a lot of room for dividend growth.

Moreover, using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect EPS growth to accelerate from 7% in 2024 to 12% and 13% in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Applying a 20x multiple gives us a price target of close to $140, 23% above the current price and in line with what I wrote in my last in-depth article on this company.

FAST Graphs

As such, I believe the recent rally is for real and likely to continue, as I consider RTX to be one of the best dividend growth stocks money can buy, even after its recent surge.

Visa (V) - When Weakness Is An Opportunity

This financial giant is one of the companies that has been a consistent wide-moat wealth compounder.

Over the past ten years alone, it has returned 418%, crushing the already elevated 229% return of the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Although Visa yields just 0.8%, its dividend has a payout ratio of just 22%, a five-year CAGR of 15.9%, and a track record of 15 consecutive annual dividend hikes. It has also bought back 21% of its shares over the past ten years.

Data by YCharts

The reason Visa is included in this article is that it fell after earnings, which offers an opportunity, as it basically fell because it did not meet sky-high expectations.

Its numbers, in general, were encouraging.

In fact, the third quarter of its fiscal year 2024 was still fantastic, as the company reported net revenue of $8.9 billion, which marks a 10% increase compared to the prior-year quarter. This allowed earnings per share to rise by 12%.

Visa Corp.

These numbers were supported by a 7% increase in overall payment volumes and a 10% rise in processed transactions.

Moreover, the company's international footprint continues to expand, which contributes significantly to its growth. International payments volume grew by 10%, with cross-border volume (excluding intra-Europe transactions) rising by 14%.

The company also renewed and expanded relationships with major banks like Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest in the United Kingdom, Raiffeisen Bank International in Europe, and KB Kookmin in Korea.

It also saw strong growth in value-added services, with a 23% increase in revenue from these services in the third quarter.

Visa Direct, which saw a 41% increase in transactions, and Visa Protect for fraud detection are great examples of innovation by turning current products into profitable new verticals.

Visa Corp.

Due to its post-earnings stock price decline, Visa now trades at a blended P/E ratio of 26.7x, slightly below its multi-decade normalized P/E ratio of 27.0x.

FAST Graphs

Although the stock could see some pressure if the consumer continues to weaken, analysts expect 12-13% annual EPS growth to last in this environment, paving the way for 13-14% annual returns for the stock.

While Visa is currently not a holding in my portfolio, it's on my watch list and one of the stocks I consider to be a great future addition to my 22-stock dividend growth portfolio.

3M (MMM) - The Comeback Kid

In the first part of this article, I wrote that I care for consistent dividend growth. Historically speaking, dividend growers have outperformed the market - dividend cutters have not.

Hartford Funds

Although I try not to focus on dividend cutters too much, I believe 3M is an exception, as I called it "A Dividend Cutter With A Strong Buy Rating" in the title of my most recent in-depth article on the company.

That article was published on July 2. Since then, shares are up 26%.

As it turns out, after divesting its healthcare business, the company is back from the dead.

Currently yielding 2.2% with a 37% payout ratio, the stock has erased a substantial part of the losses investors have incurred since the peak of early 2018.

Data by YCharts

This is supported by improving financials.

In the second quarter of this year, the company reported an impressive EPS increase of 39%, supported by organic revenue growth of 1.2% and $1.2 billion in free cash flow. This free cash flow had a conversion rate of 109%, which is a sign of high-quality earnings.

3M Company

Furthermore, the strategic restructuring efforts that were implemented by 3M, including the shift to a global business unit structure and the centralization of global supply chain activities, have massively contributed to improving its operational efficiency.

The company reported operating margins of 21.6%, up 440 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter.

3M Company

Moreover, despite challenges, the company invests roughly $1 billion annually in R&D, which accounts for about 4.5% of its revenue.

According to the company, these investments support the development of new products and technologies that target high-growth markets like electric mobility, industrial automation, data centers, and climate tech.

Even better, 3M also maintains a strong balance sheet. The company's net debt at the end of 2Q24 was roughly $3 billion, which, according to the company, supports ongoing investments in R&D, capital expenditures, and shareholder returns, especially in light of strong cash generation.

3M Company

It also needs to be said that the company is doing so well despite cyclical headwinds. Generally speaking, this is not a great operating environment for 3M.

However, even in this environment, analysts are upbeat.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, 3M is expected to grow EPS by 8% and 5% in 2025 and 2026, respectively. I believe this warrants a 19x multiple, 0.8 points above its long-term average and similar to comparable growth streaks in the past.

FAST Graphs

Theoretically speaking, this paves the road for 10-11% annual returns, which I expect to be significantly higher once the company gets some cyclical tailwinds.

Although I cannot blame anyone for selling the company in the past, I believe this is a dividend cutter that will turn into a dividend growth stock again, this time supported by a much stronger business model and a valuable lesson in how to avoid turning a conglomerate into a financial trap for investors.

Takeaway

While I underestimated the power of the tech stock surge last year, I'm encouraged by the broadening market strength.

As non-tech sectors report positive earnings and smaller companies start to outperform, I believe the rotation from "growth" to "value" stocks presents exciting opportunities for dividend (growth) investors.

Focusing on high-quality stocks with strong balance sheets and consistent dividend growth, I believe we're in a great position to generate outperforming gains on a long-term basis.

Needless to say, I will continue to discuss this topic and provide more investment ideas.