U.S. investors looking to gain exposure to the Canadian real estate and REIT markets might want to assess the value of this particular ETF. The security trades on the Toronto Exchange, but the advantage for American investors is that most brokerages allow you to purchase these ETFs more easily than you can purchase stocks. This gives investors in the U.S. access to ample opportunities, but one such ETF that might be ripe for the picking is the Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:VRE:CA), which invests in many of the largest Canadian REITs, real estate services companies, and real estate holding and development companies.

Why VRE:CA Represents a Compelling Investment Opportunity

The ETF itself was established in 2012, so we have adequate historical data about its performance. While that performance might have been lackluster over the past decade, things are turning around in the Canadian RE market, particularly on the commercial side, and there’s a good reason for that - the Bank of Canada has already begun its journey of key interest rate cuts.

Bank of Canada

The country’s central bank has already implemented two 25-bps rate cuts to its target key interest rate, and the optimism in the real estate market has rarely been this strong. How do we know that? Well, one indicator is the amount of debt that Canadian REITs have taken on even ahead of the rate cuts. For example, RioCan, one of the largest players in the retail REIT space, issued C$450 million in 2030 senior unsecured debentures with a 5.47% coupon in the first quarter. Similarly, First Capital issued C$300 million 2031 notes with a 5.572% coupon.

One of the reasons these REITs were able to issue more debt is that their performance and outlook have turned positive after nearly two years of underperformance. VRE:CA essentially traded sideways since June 2022, even losing nearly 8% of its NAV on a pre-pandemic basis, but is now showing a strong trend to the upside.

SA

Q4 2023 was a turnaround quarter, where RioCan posted marginal FFO per unit improvement over the prior period, but Q1 confirmed the upward trend with further sequential growth in FFO per unit, which went from C$0.44 in Q4 2023 to C$0.45 in Q1 2024. Again, the improvement was marginal, but it does signify that a turnaround is more likely than ever, particularly with key interest rates providing ongoing tailwinds for further capital funding.

These are just a couple of examples to show how the REITs market in Canada is turning around after two years of being under downside pressure from elevated interest rates, uncertainty around rate cuts, overhangs from the pandemic era, and overall negative market sentiment against REITs. Globally, the REIT sector is seeing light at the end of the tunnel, and 2024 and 2025 are expected to show a strong bounce-back to earlier performance levels. At the very least, things look like they’ll improve when compared to recent historical performance since the pandemic struck.

As for VRE:CA’s top holding, FirstService Corporation (FSV), the fact that it now makes up 14.5% of the fund’s portfolio vs 13.4% at the end of April 2024 is a clear sign that the fund is gradually rotating towards retail services companies over retail REITs like RioCan. The former segment now accounts for 26.1% of the fund’s NAV. Of course, this is in line with the benchmark index itself, the FTSE Canada All Cap Real Estate Capped 25% Index, seeing this segment shift. The key reason for this switch is evident in FSV’s recent performance. For Q2 2024, which was reported a few days ago, the company reported a 16% topline growth rate and a 12% growth rate in adjusted EBITDA.

Any growth we see in REITs is just going to be the icing on the cake, because real estate services is where the real growth is right now, as is made amply clear by FSV’s stellar performance. There’s some amount of pressure on the bottom line, though, due to long-term debt being near $1.3 billion in Q2 against the prior period’s $770 million, which pushed the company’s interest payment for the quarter to over $20 million compared to $12 million in Q2 2023. There was also pressure at the operating level, with SG&A up 131 bps and D&A up 66 basis points, both as a percentage of respective total revenues for Q2 2024 over Q2 2023.

Regardless, growth is strong, and levered free cash flow improving from $52.3 million in Q2 2023 to $79.4 million in Q2 2024 means free cash flow is looking up as well, coming in at $2.26 per share vs the year-ago figure of $1.43 per share.

In Closing

The way I’m seeing it, the time has never been this good in the past decade for investing in Canadian REITs and the real estate market in general. With interest rates on the decline, REITs stabilizing and even improving their cash flows, and real estate services coming to the forefront of the real estate industry, the VRE:CA ETF looks like the ideal investment vehicle for U.S. investors looking to gain exposure to a new market and diversify their real estate investments. The expense ratio is also a reasonable 0.39% (Management Expense Ratio, with waivers.)

Factsheet, June 30, 2024

As you can see, long-term performance has been far from stellar, and even adding the distributions (current TTM yield is 2.7%), your total return wouldn’t be anywhere near what the broad U.S. equities market has returned in that same time. In fact, it hasn’t even been able to outdo the TSX Index (SPTSX), as evidenced by the 5Y total return chart below.

SA

It looks like real estate’s moment in the sun has arrived, and with the Canadian market looking quite attractive at the moment, you may want to consider allocating a portion of your portfolio to this interesting ETF. Of course, you should be aware of any tax withholding on your monthly distributions if you’re investing from the U.S., but that shouldn’t take away much from the investment case for this ETF. There's also the (OTC:VNFTF) OTC listing that you can invest in to avoid that issue.

