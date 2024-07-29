Robert Way

What Happened

Due to a recent IT outage, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) saw its stock drop by 32% over ten trading days. Although management has denied any disruption caused by hackers, investors still remember the SolarWinds hack in 2020, which triggered almost a 40% selloff in the stock. The company explained that the outage was caused by a software update designed to protect Microsoft (MSFT) Windows devices from cyberattacks. While CRWD delivered a strong 1Q FY2025 earnings result, maintaining a +30% YoY growth and consistent margin expansion, it's uncertain if this global outrage will significantly reduce demand and affect the company's 40 rule over the next quarters.

In my previous coverage in June 2023, I initiated a buy rating for the stock amid the post 1Q FY2024 earnings selloff, due to strong growth outlook and margin expansion. Since then, the stock has achieved a 75% return despite the recent significant pullback, beating the 30% return of the S&P 500 index. However, I'm cautious at this juncture and will evaluate the company's growth outlook in the next earnings release. It's possible the stock will not establish a sustainable upside momentum until investors know the ultimate impact on the company's bookings outlook. While the stock may have a technical bounce due to the current oversold condition, I downgrade the stock to hold from buy to reflect my concerns.

The Market Will Not Immediately Trim Earnings Estimates After the Outrage

The Street's estimates are notoriously lagging, often reflecting anchoring bias. When a company suffers from an idiosyncratic or one-time event, such as the historical outrage triggered by a Falcon content update, the credibility of the company's products and services tends to diminish, even if the bugs are eventually fixed and less likely to happen again. In 2008, Warren Buffett said that nobody has to do business with Lehman or any other institutions, once customers lose confidence, it's all over. I've seen that it often takes many quarters for companies' forward earnings consensus to be significantly revised downward, sometimes dropping from 30% growth to single digits.

Although the CEO indicated, "we quickly identified the issue and deployed a fix," rebuilding the reputation of its Falcon platform takes time. Furthermore, we do not know if its bookings outlook will significantly decelerate in the near term. I believe that customer's decisions matter. For example, Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk said, "We just deleted CrowdStrike from all our systems." Therefore, given the stock's premium valuation, it's better to wait on the sidelines to gauge the company's forward guidance and focus on the management's comments in the 2Q FY2025 earnings call. Before we discuss the financial impact of the outage, let's look at CRWD's current growth trajectory.

Will It Still Maintain a 40-Rule?

The company model

It's encouraging to see that the company's GAAP EBIT margin turned positive in Q3 FY2024 and has remained in positive territory. This indicates that CRWD has potentially reached a true inflection point of profitability (instead of relying on interest income), even considering a 40% YoY increase in stock-based compensation costs in Q1 FY2025. This is a bullish signal for the stock. However, the numbers could quickly turn negative in the coming quarters due to the incident.

Additionally, on a non-GAAP basis, CRWD continues to maintain its adherence to the "Rule of 40," as its YoY revenue growth plus non-GAAP EBIT margin is still significantly above 40%. As I mentioned in my previous articles, this is a key metric for evaluating a software company. After the recent outrage, it's uncertain if the company can still maintain the current growth trajectory. Assuming that the outrage will not affect its long-term growth outlook and the company can still reclaim adherence to the 40-rule, the timing of recovery will largely determine the stock's valuation multiple. Therefore, it's not advisable to buy the dip right now, even if the company can fully recover in the long term.

Lower Valuation Multiple Should Be Adjusted After the Outrage

Seeking Alpha

It's normal to see a hyper-growth stock (maintaining over 30% YoY growth) trading at a lofty valuation as investors bet on a scenario where a company's tremendous top-line growth will translate into significant ROE and FCF to benefit shareholders in the future. Although CRWD's valuation multiples have largely come down due to its strong growth record, the stock is still trading at a premium valuation compared to other cybersecurity peers.

On a non-GAAP basis, the stock is trading at 64x non-GAAP P/E fwd, which is 161% higher than the sector average according to Seeking Alpha. However, due to the outage incident, investors should pay less attention to forward multiples because of the market's anchoring bias, which causes analysts or market to take time adjusting the company's forward consensus.

As shown on the chart, its EV/Sales TTM is at 18x, with a 30.9% revenue growth YoY on a TTM basis. This is significantly higher than Palo Alto Networks' (PANW) 13.4x EV/Sales TTM with 20% revenue growth YoY on a TTM basis. Assuming CRWD's top-line growth comes down to the 20% range from the previous 30% range due to near-term demand headwind from the outage, the stock should come down further to adjust its EV/Sales multiple based on this growth weakness.

Furthermore, even after more than a 30% selloff, CRWD is still trading at 56.6x forward EV/EBITDA, which is higher than NVIDIA's (NVDA) 35.6x, Tesla's 44.6x, and PANW's 43x. Therefore, it is possible that the stock's current valuation should be adjusted even lower as analysts lower the company's forward consensus. However, it could present a buying opportunity if the outrage did not structurally affect the company's near-term growth outlook. Therefore, it is prudent for investors to neither buy the dip at this juncture nor continue selling until more data is available in the next earnings release.

Conclusion

Despite the recent 32% selloff due to an IT outage, it may seem appealing to buy the dip based on CRWD's history of strong fundamentals with +30% YoY revenue growth and consistent margin expansion. However, this global incident, linked to a Falcon update for numerous Windows devices, has impacted a wide range of industries and consumers, raising concerns of a structural demand slowdown. Although the company quickly addressed the issue, rebuilding customer trust will take time, and some customer reactions, such as TSLA's decision to remove CrowdStrike, implying a potential bookings headwind. While the stock's premium valuation may need further adjustment, investors should not consider buying the dip or continue selling until more guidance is available in the next earnings release. Therefore, I downgrade the stock to hold from buy for now.