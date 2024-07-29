CrowdStrike: Downward Earnings Revisions May Have A Lag Due To Anchoring Bias (Rating Downgrade)

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • CrowdStrike stock dropped 32% due to recent IT outage, management denies hacker involvement, but the damage to the company's reputation may never fully recover.
  • Market may not immediately adjust earnings estimates after the outage, leaving the company's bookings growth trajectory uncertain and potentially slow to recover.
  • The company may face near-term growth headwinds and margin compression, potentially dropping below the Rule of 40.
  • Despite trading at a premium valuation after the selloff, the lower valuation multiple should be adjusted post-outage; caution is advised for investors to buy or sell until more guidance is available.
  • The current forward valuation multiples of the stock might be misleading, as more earnings revisions are expected to be adjusted in the coming quarters.
Zscaler, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk. Assorted American cybersecurity company

Robert Way

What Happened

Due to a recent IT outage, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) saw its stock drop by 32% over ten trading days. Although management has denied any disruption caused by hackers, investors still remember the SolarWinds hack in 2020, which triggered

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.15K Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRWD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRWD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRWD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News