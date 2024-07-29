As long as broadband subscribers don't grow again, Charter will likely continue to trade in a broad range, with frequent ups and downs. PM Images

Charter's surprisingly resilient earnings cause short-covering rally

As I have pointed out in my previous coverage of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), the stock is no stranger to outsized post-earnings moves. This well-known fact obviously attracts lots of short-term speculators. Six months ago, there was some speculation on a positive earnings surprise which then backfired, this time it was the opposite.

Clearly, having already seen AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) report solid broadband (i.e. fiber and fixed wireless) subscriber additions, while Comcast (CMCSA) was pressured by broadband subscriber losses, many speculators wanted to cash in on yet another post-earnings sell-off and went short Charter. The move backfired when Charter's Q2 earnings release surprised positively on several fronts:

Despite having had about 5 million subs supported by the now missing ACP subsidies, there were "only" 149,000 subscriber losses in the quarter.

Total revenues were stable (they actually grew a tiny bit), adj. EBITDA grew 2.6% and FCF almost doubled YoY, resulting in lower overall leverage.

Despite repurchasing $404m of its own stock, the company also paid down some debt.

Capex guidance improved a bit, as the company benefited from lower equipment costs, given the loss of some ACP customers.

Even including the ACP impact, which caused some elevated discounts to keep customers on board even without public subsidies, ARPU increased 1.7%. Absent the ACP impact, ARPU would have increased 2.7%.

On the call, we learnt that standalone mobile adjusted EBITDA was positive for the first time in Q2.

EPS was 7% above consensus expectations.

In other words, those sustaining the thesis of a business in decline, with rising debt, rising financing costs, ever more expensive capital expenditures, coupled with declining EBITDA ran into a concrete wall of surprisingly solid fundamentals.

Digging a bit deeper and comparing Charter's results to those released by its peers, we can also find out that:

In H1/24, Comcast and Charter together accounted for 46% of the industry's total net addition of mobile lines. This is up from 33% in 2023. And the vast majority of Charter's broadband subscriber base is still not getting mobile from Spectrum.

When looking at industry trends in H1/24, some appear to have shifted favorably for cable. Given that we don't know yet T-Mobile's (TMUS) Q2 results, I assume that the "un-carrier" continues to add subscribers at the same solid pace as in Q1. Despite this, fixed wireless, while taking in more than all net internet additions, is definitely slowing down, presumably highlighting that it remains a temporary phenomenon.

AT&T and Verizon, while touting their successes in fiber and fixed wireless, overall just keep their broadband subscriber bases intact, as the two carriers combined actually lose about as many DSL customers as they manage to add fiber and FWA subscribers.

When looking at the sum of internet and mobile net additions, cable's share was 27% in H1, up from 26% last year.

Despite having much less ACP customers (1.4 million compared to Charter's 5 million), Comcast almost lost just as many broadband subs in Q2 (120,000 net losses) as Charter, demonstrating the extreme resiliency of the latter's business.

Charter's fundamentals on display

These results nicely confirm my thesis. I said in October that this is a local business – and fiber and fixed wireless are available only in small areas. They don't compete with Charter everywhere. On the other hand, Charter's much larger footprint provides robust efficiencies. Chris Winfrey put it this way on the call:

So the ability to project products both from a sales and marketing and service perspective really is impacted by the ubiquitous nature of the technology that you have and the ability to provide those products in the marketplace. And so from our perspective, when we look at it and say, what's unique about us is we have a gigabit network deployed everywhere we operate. In addition to that, we're upgrading that wireline network to have symmetrical and multi-gig speeds everywhere, not just in redline pockets, but everywhere that we operate, and then you combine that with our WiFi and CBRS capabilities and a very strategic relationship that we have with a great partner in Verizon, it gives us the ability to provide seamless connectivity, converged broadband everywhere you go inside of our footprint, and that's unique. The only other operator who has those type of capabilities really is Comcast.

Basically, there is a solid cost advantage. Which means, for example, when 5 million customers suddenly lose a subsidy, Charter can develop a nationwide strategy to keep them on board and can lower prices, while remaining profitable. Where could those customers possibly go? Fiber is certainly not cheaper than cable, and it is not available everywhere. Fixed wireless is basically available only on appointment, as it uses excess capacity in single spots of the network. So the likelihood that those customers will ultimately stay with Charter is pretty high. There will be ups and downs, a period of higher non-pay disconnects, but in the end, with or without new subsidies, most of those customers will stay.

Why I expect the rally won't last

Just as the 16% crash after the Q4/23 earnings release was an overreaction, I think Friday's rally was no different, just in a different direction. Short sellers were caught wrong-footed and hastily covered their bets, causing the price to overshoot on the upside. Over the next few months, the market will likely return to ignoring much of Charter's solid fundamentals and instead focus on short-term headwinds:

Will the company report extremely high non-pay disconnects in Q3?

Will the favorable working capital development in Q2 reverse later in the year, causing a headwind to FCF, lower or no debt reduction and maybe a higher leverage ratio?

How expensive will the frequent on and off-boarding of ex-ACP customers turn out to be?

As long as Charter won't show again positive broadband net subscriber additions, I expect the market to return to its usual caution. For a radical shift in the narrative, we need more than the subtle positive indications included and somewhat hidden in its Q2 report.

That said, the company remains a fundamentally attractive investment. Excluding the temporarily higher growth investments, the company's usual capex should return to around $6.5B, which means that its normalized FCF is around $8.5B. Even after Friday's rally, the company's market cap remains below $60B, or 7x its normalized FCF.

The caveat is obviously the high debt, which can totally destroy the company if my analysis is wrong, and it really starts declining quarter after quarter. Given the solid fundamentals highlighted again in this most recent quarter, I remain confident that Charter will remain at the very least stable and that the likelihood of a return to growth is much higher than the probability of a continued decline.

Finally, I prefer to invest through Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) (LBRDK) (OTCQB:LBRDB), which trades at a discount to its net asset value (the vast majority of which is its 26% stake in Charter) of around 30%. My original Liberty Broadband investment thesis is still valid.

