XDEVF: Invest In This ETF, But Not This Listing

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
521 Followers

Summary

  • XDEVF is a little-known ETF in the U.S., but its European/UK counterparts are much more liquid and have been appreciating at a CAGR of over 8% in the last decade.
  • The fund uses a rules-based value picking strategy that seems to have worked well, despite the Magnificent 7 overshadowing the fundamentals of most other companies.
  • I recommend a Hold for the U.S. listing but encourage investors to explore access to the UK and Swiss listings through their brokerage service.
Concept - ETF Exchange Traded Fund wording on wooden cubes with coins

Epiximages

The XTRACKERS IE WD VL ETF 1C (OTCPK:XDEVF), which tracks the MSCI World Enhanced Value (USD) Index (TRN), is a European fund that’s not widely known in the U.S. ETF space. As ETFs go, it’s a fairly cheap one with an expense ratio, or what the company calls “all-in fee”, of 0.25% per annum, but it does come with very low liquidity if you’re trading the U.S. OTC symbol. The ETF itself is quite large, with an AUM of $1.74 billion, as at the end of June 2024.

XDEVF is essentially a passive fund that’s only rebalanced twice a year, so you’re not likely to see much movement in the top ten holdings, which primarily comprise large-cap and mid-cap entities in technology, communications, consumer discretionary, health care, oil & gas, and a few other sectors. As such, it’s basically

This article was written by

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
521 Followers
I have been a keen student of the markets for several years now. I love studying how companies grow over time, what value they deliver to their stakeholders, and projecting long-term value as an investment opportunity. I work as a content professional for a software company, but my passion is capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XDEVF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XDEVF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XDEVF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News