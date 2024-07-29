EscoLux/E+ via Getty Images

Please note all $ figures in $USD, not $CAD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) is a relatively undiscovered compounder in Canada that's been growing for years. If you live in a strata condo or apartment, you may have FirstService as your strata manager, as the company specializes in property management, maintenance, and related services. Since I last reviewed the company in December 2023, shares are up about 8%. With the most recent Q2'24 results announced yesterday, I thought it would be a good idea to revisit the investment thesis on FirstService. At current prices, I continue to rate shares as a 'buy'.

Company Overview

FirstService is a real estate services company. The company's services include property management, maintenance, security services, as well as repairs and renovations. We can think of FirstService's business as being two distinct segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands.

At FirstService Residential, the company is the largest provider of residential community and amenity management services. This includes things like homeowner associations (HOAs) as well as stratas who outsource the management of the HOA and strata to a company like FirstService. Generally speaking, because they're often low turnover once a strata partners with a management company like FirstService, revenues tend to be very steady and predictable, given their recurring nature (contract retention is in the mid-90s). At 45% of total revenues, this was FirstService's primary business before expanding out into other real estate services. While property management fees are an important side to this business (especially when it comes to winning new business), the ancillary on-site services make up 57% of the segment's revenue. The FirstService Residential segment does over $2 billion in annual revenues across 9,000 total communities (3,800 high-rise condos) and employees over 20,000 people in 25 regional markets.

With FirstService Brands, the company owns eight branded essential property services to commercial and residential customers. This includes companies like California Closets, First Onsite, CertaPro Painters, and Pillar To Post Inspectors, all of which do special services in the real estate services industry like painting, HVAC, plumbing, property inspection, and more. Typically, there isn't usually an established 'name brand' in the industry and so these brands are slowly garnering a track record of being the largest, best in class brands within their respective niches. At 55% of total company revenues, FirstService Brands is the faster growing segment compared to FirstService Residential, and it's been an area that the company has been focused on acquiring companies through M&A.

Investor Presentation

Recent Results

When looking at the recent results for FirstService, the company reported revenues of $1,298 million, which was up 15.9% compared to last year. On adjusted EBITDA, FirstService saw adjusted EBTIDA climbed 11.9% to $132.5 million. However, on earnings, EPS declined from $1.46 last year to $1.36 this quarter. Following the quarter, FirstService increased guidance for annual revenues and EBITDA to both grow in the mid-teens compared to last year.

Company Filings

My view of the Q2'24 results was that this was another positive quarter. It seems that the market agreed, as shares have risen about 7% since July 25.

By segment, in FirstService Residential, revenues were up 8%, driven by organic growth of 7%. On revenues of $557.5 million, the segment's adjusted EBITDA came in at $59.1 million, compared to $55.7 million last year.

During Q2'24, the company also announced the acquisition of CitiScape Property Management. CitiScape is a property management firm based out of San Francisco (mostly in the metropolitan markets for high-rise condos and homeowner association clients). In my view, this acquisition strengthens FirstService's position in the West Coast market and builds upon the property management side of the business. Last year, given relatively minimal M&A in the FirstService Residential segment, this is a positive indication. Management believes that the CitiScape acquisition should allow the company to grow in the Northern California market.

In FirstService Brands, the company saw revenues of $740.0 million, up 23% versus last year, almost entirely as a result of acquisitions. Growth in revenues were largely a result of the Century Fire Protection business doing well as well as the acquisition contribution from the acquisition of Roofing Corp of America in December last year. On an organic basis, the segment's revenues were actually down 6% versus Q2'23.

Overall, I think investors shouldn't panic about negative organic growth for the FirstService Brands segment. Most of the reason for this was because of a tough comp last year that saw FirstService capitalize on about $30 million of backlog from the damages caused by Hurricane Ian. We see this at the company's two restoration brands, Paul Davis and First Onsite, where revenues were down about 5% in total and organically by 10%.

So as a result of repair and renovations increasing after the hurricane, FirstService benefitted, making the organic growth rate negative on a year-over-year basis. On adjusted EBITDA, the segment's EBITDA clocked in at $77.6 million, up from $65.8 million in the prior year. Again, the lower adjusted EBITDA margin were the result of more mild weather patterns and less damage from storms.

In terms of outlook, we should expect another similar quarter for Q3'24 given the tougher comps, but if there's another weather event or natural disaster, then FirstService's restoration brands could see another uptick. For now, depending on which geography we're talking about, industry data is indicating claim activity of 20% to 30% year-over-year, across the board. In the roofing business, backlog continues to remain steady and the acquisitions of Crowther Roofing and Hamilton Roofing, two Florida-based contractors, seem to be integrating well and should fill in the whitespace which was a previously neglected region for FirstService. With these acquisitions, FirstService has entered into a new, higher growth market that should provide for a boost in results going forward.

From a balance sheet perspective, FirstService's balance sheet worsened slightly since the last time I reviewed it (due to the acquisitions that were announced) with $1.1 billion of total debt and cash on hand of $292 million. As such, over the last six months, Net Debt has increased from 1.5x to 2.3x at the end of the quarter. This is still a decent ratio (in line with last quarter), but I'd expect the company to de-lever as acquisition spending lately has been higher than what's normal for FirstService.

As for risks, the main risk I see for FirstService is over leveraging. Given that valuations are starting to come down, the company may feel pressured to taken on deals using leverage (or diluting through equity). Historically, the company has been very disciplined when it comes to M&A, but I'd still monitor how FirstService uses its debt and equity to ensure that the company doesn't over lever the balance sheet, severely dilute shareholders, or overpay for its acquisitions.

Valuation and Wrap Up

Based on the 10 sellside analysts who cover FirstService's stock, there are 7 'buy' ratings and 3 'hold' ratings, with an average price target of $188.44. From the current share price to the average target price one year out, this implies about 7.3% upside from the current price. With the current dividend yield of 0.6%, this implies about 8.0% total return potential over the next year. Given that FirstService just reported very good earnings, I'd expect some analysts to revise their price targets higher in the week ahead.

Seeking Alpha

On a simple P/E multiple, at 97.8x earnings, FirstService looks expensive at first glance. However, keep in mind that due to the acquisitive nature of the company, there are several amortizations of intangibles and other line items that don't reflect the true earnings power of the business.

Using an EV/EBITDA multiple, which tends to be much less volatile and a more useful valuation tool, FirstService is trading at 24.0x EV/EBITDA. Looking at the chart below, the company's valuation is starting to creep up again, closer to the late 2021 period. While the trailing twelve-month multiple might look expensive, investors should keep in mind that there are several acquisitions that FirstService has done (and can do for the balance of the year) that should be meaningful to increasing the top and bottom line. As such, using the company's forward multiple of 19.5x EV/EBITDA, the valuation looks much more reasonable in context of the company's growth. Looking three years out, analysts are expecting EBITDA to increase 39%, so given the growth, the company's valuation looks attractive in my view (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Data by YCharts

To conclude, I think this was another solid quarter for FirstService and highlighted that there is still room for M&A for the company. In FirstService Residential, the acquisition of CitiScape highlights that there's still room for growth in the steady property management business. For the FirstService Brands segment, even though organic growth was down year over year, as a result of weather, the opportunity set for small tuck-in deals are large, so I believe the segment could continue growing the top line in the mid-teens longer term. While the valuation has rerated from 20x to 24x EV/EBITDA since my initial write up, I think investors ought to consider the company's growth and take into account tougher comps this quarter because of the hurricane last year. In my view, I continue to like FirstService's high quality business model and maintain my buy rating for now. I'll be adding to my position on any dips.