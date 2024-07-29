FirstService: Q2 Results Highlight Further Growth Ahead For This Compounder

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
563 Followers

Summary

  • FirstService is a real estate services company specializing in property management and maintenance.
  • The company reported positive Q2'24 results, with revenues up 15.9% and adjusted EBITDA up 11.9%.
  • With dominant market positions in several industries operating recognizable brands with geographical reach, the company has a scale advantage that enables it to achieve both organic and inorganic growth.
  • The recent acquisition of CitiScape enhances FirstService's property management presence in the West Coast market, while the acquisition of two roofing businesses in Florida solidifies its position in the Southeastern U.S.

Office building with landscaping

EscoLux/E+ via Getty Images

Please note all $ figures in $USD, not $CAD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) is a relatively undiscovered compounder in Canada that's been growing for years. If you live in a strata condo or

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
563 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSV:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FSV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FSV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSV
--
FSV:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News