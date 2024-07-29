zoranm

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has on the whole returned a little over 1% to its investors since our last article on it back in November 2022. We were strongly bearish on its prospects, but the market was clearly conflicted. The price has roller coasted since then and is currently a mere 4% lower from what it was around the close of 2022. The quarterly dividends have kept its shareholders afloat. CLX paid $1.18 when we wrote that piece, and in keeping with its annual increase trend, now pays $1.20. In fact, we should be hearing about its 2024 increase shortly. We did not think $1.18 was sustainable, and we subtly noted that in the title and the conclusion.

The dividend was not covered by earnings last year and won't be covered in fiscal 2023 based on their own guidance. We are going to go out on a limb and say it won't be covered in fiscal 2024 either.

The unsustainability of dividends aside, there were a reasons galore to be less than enthusiastic about the company. The CLX net sales showed a 4% decline in the most recent earnings quarter, despite the inflationary environment. The company still maintained its EPS guidance and analysts continued to have a positivity bias. We saw the fair value well below $100, and it was trading at $137 at the time.

For now, no one cares, and the stock is trading at 40X GAAP earnings for 2023. We are downgrading this to a Strong Sell from a Sell and look for this to be one of the worst performers in the consumer staples sector.

We have had quite a few earning releases since our last visit to this ticker. We shall review the most recent one next.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024

CLX has a fiscal year ending in June. The most recent quarter reported was for Q3-2024 ending on March 31. The headline sales figures missed estimates marginally. The overall sales numbers looked fairly bad, considering that inflation should have added a boost unto nominal numbers.

Net sales decreased 5% to $1.81 billion compared to a 6% net sales increase in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was driven largely by lower volume from temporary distribution losses resulting from the widescale disruptions caused by the cyberattack as well as unfavorable foreign exchange rates, partially offset by favorable price mix.

Source: CLX Press Release

None of the segments looked good. In fact, two segments looked worse in this quarter than for the nine-month period.

CLX Press Release

But in the face of that challenging top-line, the company did manage some notable achievements. They were as follows.

1) Expanded their gross margins by 40 basis points to 42.2%. This was the sixth consecutive quarter of gross margin expansion. That is fairly impressive considering that they have seen declining sales. It is generally very hard to reverse engineer higher gross margins when your sales are dropping. It is almost impossible to do so when labor costs are rising (as they were when you consider relative to 2023). CLX did get some input cost benefits, but this was no doubt a well-executed strategy in the face of some serious headwinds, including the cyberattack earlier in the fiscal year.

2) The adjusted earnings exceeded the mark handily ($1.71 vs $1.38 consensus) and this came despite a higher tax run rate.

3) CLX raised its guidance for the year.

Adjusted EPS is now expected to be between $5.80 and $5.95, or an increase of 14% to 17%. This compares to previous expectations of between $5.30 and $5.50, or an increase of 4% to 8%, respectively.

Source: CLX Press Release

Sure, that was non-GAAP and the GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments were quite substantial. But these were really one-off in nature, and we think the underlying business has shown a big improvement.

Outlook & Verdict

CLX has had some big struggles since the pandemic. The initial demand boost was met with an insane level of excitement, and the stock flew high on the back of its disinfection products. That euphoria gave away to overstocked households and the impacts of high and persistent inflation. People tend to forget that these kind of stocks show a lot of leverage on the upside and the downside, as gross margin changes amplify down at earnings levels.

Data by YCharts

You never want to pay too much for such stocks, but that is precisely what investors did in the pandemic. 4.5X sales for a slow-growing staples was a guaranteed poor return scenario.

Data by YCharts

We mentioned this almost exactly 4 years back.

The problem with valuations at such stratospheric heights is that they are only sustainable if future shareholders accept very low to negative returns. They also assume that there won't be any inflation spike, competitor undercuts, new products that might steal market share or even a big jump in corporate tax rates to bridge the deficit.

Source: Setting Up For A Decade Of Negative Returns

The stock is correcting some of its excesses, but remains a far cry from basement territory. Even the P/E multiple looks atrocious relative to some other consumer staples like The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and Conagra Brands (CAG). Hormel Foods (HRL) which is deflating its own bubble, still rings in cheaper.

Data by YCharts

These are all fairly slow-growing companies, and you can see how their revenues have fared over the last 16 years.

Data by YCharts

So while we did not get the dividend cut forecast right, and the company did pull some rabbits out of the hat, the longer-term outlook still looks poor. One major difference versus the forecast 4 years back is that you are likely to get positive returns from here over the next decade. But it will still be a struggle to beat 10 Year Treasury returns in the face of more valuation compression. We are moving to a "Sell" rating here versus a "Strong Sell", as valuation has become slightly less challenging. That said, we would only move to a hold at closer to a 16X-17X P/E ratio.

