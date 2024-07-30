PM Images

Normally, I don't invest in small-cap companies, but I have made an exception for CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO). The latest IRS data validates the narrative around high-income earners leaving high-tax states and heading toward states in the Sun Belt with lower tax rates. With more than $150 billion of adjusted gross income leaving coastal states and moving to Florida, Texas, South Carolina, and Tennessee, I wanted to own a REIT that focuses on the Sun Belt region of the United States. CTO focuses its resources on the Southeast and Southwest regions of the country, and after a strong earnings report, it still looks as if there is value to be unlocked. While CTO is underperforming the market, it's up 10.13% over the past year, and 13.16% YTD. I think that CTO is an interesting REIT to invest in as there could be several tailwinds on the horizon that could help shares continue higher. Today, shares are trading at a discount to book value, while yielding 7.75%, and management just raised 2024 guidance for their core and adjusted funds from operations (FFO). The recent pop after earnings was warranted in my opinion, but I think shares are going higher throughout the remainder of 2024.

Following up on my previous article about CTO

In December of 2023, I wrote an article about CTO (can be read here) and discussed why I felt shares were undervalued and how investors could generate a large yield while potentially participating in share appreciation. Since then, shares of CTO have increased by 14.08% compared to the S&P 500 appreciating by 19.60%. When the dividends are taken into consideration, CTO's total return since December 4th, 2023, is 21.94%. I am following up with a new article as we have a lot more economic data, and more information about the future of CTO as a company. I am very bullish on CTO's future as they are operating in some of the most attractive areas as a shift of wealth occurs within the country.

Risks to investing in CTO

Just because I am bullish on CTO doesn't mean that I will be correct in the future. There are several risks to my investment thesis, from macroeconomic to competitive risk factors. If the Fed doesn't implement its first-rate cut in 2024, it could put additional pressure on REITs and the regional banking system. I believe that part of the reason that REITs have rallied heading into the July FOMC meeting is because there is a narrative that Fed Chair Powell will tee up a rate cut for September. If this doesn't occur, we could see some steam evaporate from the recent run, and if a rate cut doesn't come, it could be a disaster for debt that is maturing in 2025. We could see a situation where some REITs and PE firms are forced to hand the keys over to their lenders, and their lenders aren't necessarily in a position to operate the day-to-day operations of real estate assets. This could cause panic, and even REITs without exposure could see their share prices decline. In addition to the potential impact from rates remaining higher, CTO could be impacted by increased e-commerce activity. If we see e-commerce continue to increase its position in the overall retail mix, it could put pressure on some of the CTO's tenants and potentially eat into their margins. Over the next several years, if companies such as Amazon (AMZN) continue to gain market share and also improve their offerings in the drug and food sectors, it could cause a negative impact to commercial real estate in general. CTO also faces risks from the migration of wealth stopping from high-tax states to low-tax states and even a reversal in the trend, which could cause less foot traffic at their locations.

CTO delivered a strong Q2, and I think it's setting up for forward positive momentum

The recent IRS report clearly indicates that a migration of wealth is taking place. California and New York are losing a tremendous amount of gross income as a pattern of people moving to sunbelt states continues to occur. From 2019 - 2022, California and New York alone have lost more than $125 billion in adjusted gross income. I don't believe the genie will go back in the bottle, as a digital transformation in white-collar jobs has allowed individuals to conduct business from basically anywhere. I am following the money because where the money goes, the need for goods and services will follow. Florida has taken in more than $100 billion in gross adjusted income, while Texas has taken in more than $25 billion. The infrastructure will need to expand to support the increased population, and I am interested in CTO because it focuses on the Sun Belt. Their locations should see increased foot traffic, and they could be in a position to expand their operations to capitalize on these trends.

There is a lot for investors to like about how CTO has repositioned itself. In 2019, CTO had 34 properties that spanned 1.8 million square feet. Their annualized base rent was $27.6 million, with an occupancy level of 95%. CTO has refocused its operations on a smaller portfolio of higher-quality assets. CTO now operates 20 locations, but has more than doubled its square footage to 3.9 million. CTO's annualized base rent has increased by 193.84% to $81.1 million, and they're operating at a 93% occupancy level. CTO is focusing on areas with strong demographics as more than 200,000 people live within a 5-mile range of their locations, and the median household income is well above the national average. CTO's leased occupancy levels are 200 bps over their occupancy level as 95% of their space is leased, and the rollover schedule is favorable as only 3% of leases mature in 2024, with 8% maturing in 2025.

I am happy with how CTO is operating as CTO has invested $72.5 million into 2 retail properties while originating a $10 million first mortgage structured investment in 2024. These investments have an 8.2% going in cash yield for CTO. When I look at CTO's balance sheet, they have roughly $155 million in liquidity, which includes an undrawn revolving credit facility of $150 million. CTO has none of its debt maturing in 2024 and only $51 million of its debt obligations of $484 million maturing in 2025. CTO has forward hedges out to 2033 to mitigate volatility in rates, and all of its debt is fixed. From a liquidity standpoint, CTO is solid, and even if there is a shift in monetary policy with the Fed, CTO should be well positioned to withstand any headwinds that may be caused by the real estate sector.

CTO delivered a strong beat in Q2 as they generated $28.85 million in revenue, which was an increase of 10.8% YoY and $1.44 million, which was larger than what the consensus estimates called for. CTO also beat the FFO estimates by $0.06 as they delivered $0.45 of FFO in Q2. CTO increased its guidance for 2024 for both profitability and forward operations. The range for CTO's core FFO increased by 12% on the midpoint from $1.60 - $1.68 to $1.81 - $1.86. CTO's Adjusted FFO also increased by 11% with a new range of $1.95 - $2 from $1.74 - $1.82. CTO is expecting to increase its investments by $100 million while they are expecting to grab an additional 75 bps on the cash yield, which will create a new range of 8.5% - 9%. Between the trend in FFO generated, the uptick in investments, and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule, I believe that CTO is positioned well for the future, and their investments should be highly monetizable due to the migration in capital to Sun Belt states.

I believe there is still value to be unlocked in shares of CTO

In addition to the financials trending in the right direction, I think CTO shares are a bit undervalued. CTO has a book value of $21.27 which places its shares at a -7.8% discount on book value. When I look at similar REITs and some more well-known REITs, CTO looks extremely undervalued, even after gaining 13.16% in 2024. I don't believe there is any reason for CTO to trade at a discount to book value, and I feel that this will work itself out as the year progresses.

I always want to pay a good price for profitability, and CTO is extremely attractive in this area. CTO trades at 11.14 times its FFO, while the peer group trades at 12.53x. When I look at the market cap to EBITDA multiples, CTO trades at 6.32x its EBITDA, while the peer group average is 9.2x. Regardless of which metric you prefer, CTO looks attractively valued based on the profitability it generates.

CTO also has one of the larger yields as it pays a dividend of $1.52. CTO has a yield of 7.75%, which is the 2nd largest, while the peer group dividend yield average is 6.56%. CTO also has a high-quality dividend that has increased by around 67% since becoming a REIT in 2020. CTO targets a 100% payout ratio on taxable income to its shareholders and had a 79% payout ratio on its Adjusted FFO. As the CTO continues to make future investments and generate larger amounts of EBITDA, I believe the management team will continue to increase the dividend in the future.

Conclusion

CTO may not be a household name in the REIT sector, but it's one of the REITs I am very excited about. When I look at the shift in income leaving coastal states, it's a pattern that I don't believe will change. CTO operates in many desirable areas in the Sun Belt, and as the population grows across these regions, I expect CTO's property to become more valuable and to be able to command higher rents. While CTO is having a good year, I think shares still have a value opportunity as the dividend yield is 7.75% while you're paying 6.32x for its EBITDA and 11.14x for its FFO. Shares currently trade at a -7.8% discount to book, and I think this is an opportunity that won't last through 2024. I am long on CTO and think they are in a prime position to capitalize on many trends going forward.