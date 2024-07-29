Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment thesis for Barnes Group

Investors voted with their feet on July 26, when the Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) earnings report fell short on two key measures.

But there is more going on than just missing the consensus estimates. There are credible reports that the company is “exploring its options”, such as looking for a buyer.

And while we await confirmation one way or the other, Barnes continues the transformation process, to make itself more growth and profit oriented.

I continue to rate Barnes a Buy, as I did in my May 7, 2024 article, and I have raised my one-year price target 13.37%, to $46.60.

Barnes misses estimates

Barnes Group released its second-quarter 2024 results before the market opened on Friday, July 26. Investors bid the stock higher during the morning, but around noon many changed their minds and the price dropped below the previous day’s close. On the day, the price slipped $1.01, to $41.10, a loss of 2.40%:

Data by YCharts

What was in the release that could have chased buyers out of the market? A Seeking Alpha headline summed it up this way, “Barnes Group misses top-line and bottom-line estimates; lowers FY24 outlook”. Here are the specifics:

Revenue: Actual revenue was $382 million, up 13% year-over-year, while the consensus estimate was $395.88 million.

EPS: Adjusted EPS was $0.37, down 36%, while pre-release estimates averaged $0.40. This was also something of a surprise, since Barnes has beaten the estimates 88% of the time over the past two years.

The Q2 earnings report also lowered the full-year 2024 outlook: In its Q1 guidance, Barnes expected full-year sales growth of 13% to 16%; in Q2, it cut back to 10% to 12%. Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance remained the same at 20% to 22%. The adjusted EPS forecast in Q1 was $1.62 to $1.82, while the Q2 estimate dropped to $1.55 to $1.75



So, investors had reasonable reasons for backing away from Barnes.

Is Barnes looking for a buyer?

But there’s more going on than just changes in the fundamentals. Here are two recent headlines from Seeking Alpha:

June 26, 2024: “Barnes Group's stock jumps on report of possible sale”.

July 10, 2024: “Barnes Group ticks higher amid another report it hired bankers to explore sale”.

The share price jumped from $38.90 to $41.87 based on the first report.

In the June 26 article, Bloomberg reported Barnes was “exploring strategic options including a sale”, which is corporate-speak for looking for a buyer. The news was attributed to “people with knowledge of the matter”, which usually refers to insiders who did not want to be identified.

Turning to the July 10 article, as explained by MarketScreener, it too seems to have come from an insider, “sources are said to have told Dealreporter, according to contacts”. In this report, Barnes was said to be consulting with Goldman Sachs (GS) about a sale to another company or private equity firm.

Barnes, itself cannot, and has not, commented on the matter.

Still, the idea has its fans, apparently.

An article from Investing.com reported that the activist hedge fund Irenic Capital Management advised Barnes’ management they thought the company was worth up to $60 a share. At the time, that would have been roughly double the actual price at that time.

Again, this is unverified reporting but has some detail, giving it more credibility. First, that Irenic thought the aerospace unit alone was worth more than the company’s entire market cap at the time. Second, that Irenic, which was founded by Adam Katz and Andy Dodge, had built up a stake in Barnes and that this would be its first activist target.

An activist investor, not necessarily Irenic, might sell the Industrial segment and make Barnes an aerospace pure play. That would provide cash that might be used to reduce debt, invest in organic growth, or make acquisitions. Any one of these in whole, or in combination, could help increase earnings and speed the company toward its goals.

The biggest risk, of course, would be another downturn in air travel, such as we experienced with COVID-19. A non-diversified business can have negative as well as positive effects.

What are Barnes’ growth prospects?

If institutional investors such as hedge funds are considering a premium bid, then they likely see potential growth that Barnes has not been exploiting.

Wall Street analysts don’t see much gain in EPS this year, but they are bullish about the three following years:

B EPS Estimates table (Seeking Alpha )

Assuming those estimates are accurate, and the share price follows earnings growth, the four-year target would be nearly 50% higher:

December 31, 2023, price of $32.63 + 1.67% = $33.17 (which was passed on January 30)

December 31, 2024, price of $33.17 + 26.08% = $41.82

December 31, 2025, price of $41.82 + 21.99% = $51.02

December 31, 2026, price of $51.02 + 17.44% = $59.91.

And $59.91, of course, is just pennies less than the $60 price reportedly given to Barnes by Irenic.

What does all of this mean for individual Barnes investors?

As I reported in my May 7 article, the company is involved in a transformation project, one designed to increase growth and profitability. That involves selling low-profit and low-growth businesses and replacing them with more promising assets.

In pursuit of that long-term goal, some short-term results have suffered. For example, last year’s acquisition of MB Aerospace pushed up Barnes’ debt. In April of this year, it divested its Associated Spring and Hanggi businesses, which brought in new cash but also led to additional costs.

In the second quarter earnings report, management noted that interest expense was $20.8 million, as compared to $6.5 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was attributed to its purchase of MB and a higher average interest rate (because of the recapitalization of its debt structure).

These initiatives also increased selling, general, and administrative [SG&A] costs in the first and second quarters. In Q1-2023, SG&A cost $73.5 million versus $85.5 million this year. In Q2-2023, these expenses were $69.1 million, while Q2-2024 saw them total $82.7 million.

The big news, as I pointed out in my May 7 article, is that the company is transforming itself for future success, as shown in this slide:

B Transformation process slide (Barnes April 2024 investor presentation)

Assuming management completes the transition, the company should be much stronger in the near future. That’s apparently the view of the Wall Street analysts as well, when we review their EPS estimates as shown above:

2024: year-over-year [y-o-y] EPS growth: 0.30%

2025 y-o-y EPS growth: 26.44%

2026 y-o-y EPS growth: 23.30%

2027 y-o-y EPS growth: 17.44%

These results provide an estimated timeline for the transformation. The analysts expect little change this year, but see the effects of the change kicking in and making a big difference in 2025, followed by moderating double-digit growth in 2026 and 2027.

That, I believe, is the big story. News about quarterly earnings and a possible takeover are important, but not as important as the results that will flow out of the transformation. Granted, a takeover at a premium price could produce strong capital gains for investors, but think of that as a bonus while giving up the stock.

At least that is the case for medium and long-term investors; short-term investors, traders, and speculators will want to focus on the news. In the next few weeks or months, there may be opportunities, and especially for those who buy during dips.

In the past month, between June 28 and July 26, the low price was $39.85 on July 9 and the high was $44.88 on July 16. That’s a difference of $5.03 or 12.62% in just one week in one month.

For longer-term investors, I believe Barnes is a strong company with good prospects. It should reward patient shareholders with capital gains and higher dividends in the years ahead.

I am therefore maintaining my Buy, which is the only Seeking Alpha rating. The Quant system has a Hold, while Wall Street analysts have a Buy rating (made up of two Strong Buys, one Buy, and two Holds).

My one-year price target set just over two months ago was $40.67, and it has already been passed ($41.10 at the close on July 26). I’ve based my new one-year price target on the average earnings growth over this year and next year (0.30% + 26.44% = 26.74% / 2 = 13.37%). Adding 13.37% to the current price works out to a one-year price target of $46.60.

Risk factors

Barnes’ share prices are relatively volatile. As we saw, missing estimates by a small amount led some investors to sell, which pulled down the price. If you want to sell your shares on short notice, you may not have an opportunity if the market is reacting to news.

If, and I stress the conditionality of this, the company really is being shopped to potential buyers, then we need to ask why. Does management see significant problems ahead, is there a possibility the transformation will sputter or fail altogether?

My estimates and those of the Wall Street analysts may be too optimistic. It appears Barnes is making progress toward its goals, but there may be hurdles ahead, anything from a failed integration to another pandemic.

Another if: Assuming the reports about Irenic are true, selling now could see investors forego potentially large capital gains.

Conclusion

There is a lot going on in the world of Barnes Group. Not only was there a disappointing earnings report, but there was also news the company may put itself up for sale. And, it is going through a transformation that promises to make it more profitable and faster growing.

Despite the excitement of the recent news, I’m most taken by the transformation. Assuming Barnes makes progress on it, earnings will rise sharply in 2025, 2026, and 2027. If share prices follow earnings, as they should, shareholders should be well rewarded for their patience.

I maintain my Buy rating and have increased my one-year price target to $46.60.