Expectations for the start of the interest rate cut cycle have brought smaller companies back into focus. Meanwhile, with a soft landing remaining as the base-case scenario, a more measured stance on the stock market seems appropriate for now, favoring investments that also target quality.

In this context, dividend-focused funds like WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (NASDAQ:DGRS) appear attractive, given its dividend-weight constitution, which tilts the fund toward quality, as DGRS's holdings are mostly profitable companies. In addition, this fund offers higher yields than the Russell 2000 index and trades at lower valuation multiples compared to other small-cap dividend ETFs.

Therefore, DGRS is a fund to consider as part of a diversified portfolio, where investors will be positioned to benefit from an improved environment for small-cap stocks while maintaining a focus on quality.

ETF Description & Highlights

DGRS is an exchange-traded fund that offers access to dividend-paying companies in the smaller capitalization segment in the U.S. market with growth characteristics. The fund tracks the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Index.

This index is calculated based on the initial universe of companies that paid regular dividends in the previous twelve months and comprise the bottom 25% of market capitalization after excluding the 300 largest companies, defined as the large-cap.

Eligible companies are then ranked according to the combination of growth and quality factors. The growth factor is based on the medium-term estimated earnings growth, and the quality factor is defined by the trailing three-year average return on equity and return on assets. Next, only companies ranked in the top 50% of the combined score are selected for the index. Finally, stocks are weighted based on estimated cash dividends from each company in the coming year, using the most recently declared dividend.

As of July 23, 2024, DGRS has allocations in 241 companies, with a relatively low average market cap of $1.9 billion. Of these, 45.0% of total assets are classified as small caps, 54.8% are micro caps. This is not so different from the Russell 2000 index, represented by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), where small caps account for 52.1% of the index and micro caps for 45.4%.

DGRS's top ten holdings (Cohen & Steers, SLM, Kontoor Brands, Virtu Financial, Victory Capital Holdings, Viper Energy, Marriott Vacations, International Bancshares, Select Medical Holdings, and Stepstone) account for 17% of total assets, with six companies from the financial sector and a diversified allocation, as no company represents more than 1.9% of the fund.

While DGRS is primarily a dividend-focused fund, it also relies on other metrics for growth and quality. Therefore, this fund will be assessed based on two dimensions: dividend ETFs and multifactor ETFs in the small-cap category.

The peer group of small-cap dividend ETFs includes three funds (OUSM, SMDV and DES), where OUSM also has a quality approach, SMDV focuses on companies with a history of increasing dividends, and DES is another WisdomTree fund that overweight dividend-heavy sectors. Meanwhile, the peer group of small-cap multifactor ETFs consists of three funds (SMLF, GSSC and CALF), where SMLF and GSSC apply quality, value, momentum, and volatility factors, and CALF is a free cash flow-weighted fund.

From a sector allocation perspective, DGRS's largest allocation is to the industrials sector, with 23.5% of total equities, followed by financial services with 20.2%, consumer cyclical 19.3%, basic materials 7.0%, energy 6.6%, technology 5.4%, consumer defensive 5.2%, communication services 4.8%, healthcare 4.1%, utilities 2.7%, and real estate 1.3%. Relative to the Russell 2000 index, DGRS is overweight in consumer cyclical (+9.5%), industrials (+7.9%), and financial services (+4.0%), but underweight in healthcare (-13.4%), technology (-9.5%), and real estate (-5.9%).

Compared to the peer group of small-cap dividend ETFs, DGRS is overweight in consumer cyclical, industrials and energy but underweight in financial services, utilities, and real estate. These three sectors, financial services, utilities, and real estate, usually pay higher dividends and are understandably overweight by dividend-focused ETFs.

Relative to the peer group of small-cap multifactor ETFs, DGRS is overweight in financial services and industrials but underweight in technology and healthcare. DGRS's underweight exposure to technology is clearly driven by low dividend yields in the sector. On the other hand, DGRS's underweight exposure in healthcare is likely due to the fact that less than 10% of healthcare constituents in the Russell 2000 index actually pay dividends, compared to nearly 40% in the industrial sector, for instance.

This reflects on valuations, as not only the technology sector, but also many healthcare companies within the Russell 2000 index carry higher multiples. As a result, DGRS shows lower valuations relative to the benchmark, with a P/E of 12.3x versus 14.3x for the Russell 2000 index.

Interestingly, DGRS also exhibits lower valuation multiples relative to two peer groups, likely driven by funds like OUSM and SMLF that have a heavier allocation to larger capitalization companies than DGRS. This is a point worth noting, as DGRS has only two holdings among the top 100 constituents of the Russell 2000 index, and provides a clearer picture of how skewed DGRS is to smaller companies.

Higher Return, Lower Volatility Compared To The Russell 2000 Index

Despite positive returns year to date, DGRS has underperformed the benchmarks, but outpaced the peer group of small-cap multifactor ETFs. In the long term, DGRS has done better than the Russell 2000 index and the peer group of small-cap dividend ETFs, but lagged small-cap multifactor ETFs. While all small-cap ETFs have struggled to compete with the S&P 500 index, DGRS appears to have delivered comparatively better performance within the small-cap category.

Higher volatility is something we can expect when considering small-cap stocks. The Russell 2000 index's volatility measures, such as beta, standard deviation, and maximum drawdown, all show higher readings compared to the S&P 500 index. But there is a positive for DGRS and the peer group of small-cap dividend ETFs, as they exhibit lower volatility compared to the Russell 2000 index and the peer group of multifactor ETFs, suggesting that dividend is a factor associated with more contained volatility to some extent.

Meanwhile, something worth noting is that although DGRS offers higher yields than the Russell 2000 index and the peer group of small-cap multifactor ETFs, its dividend growth has been slower compared to both over the last three years.

Looking ahead, small-cap stocks look better positioned now that the market has started to price in an imminent easing cycle. Meanwhile, it is fair to say that macroeconomic conditions pointing to a soft landing still favor large, profitable names rather than smaller and often struggling companies.

In my view, this is the biggest potential headwind for small-cap stocks, a combination of an economy with subdued growth and rates still at elevated levels impacting borrowing costs, particularly for smaller capitalization companies.

That said, while a slow growth scenario is likely to impact sectors more tied to the economic activity and where DGRS is overweight, such as industrials and consumer cyclicals, I believe that DGRS can outperform the Russell 2000 index in the foreseeable future, as DGRS's holdings are generally profitable companies and can navigate better this still challenging scenario.