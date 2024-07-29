DGRS: A Dividend-Focused ETF Delivering Value

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
452 Followers

Summary

  • Interest rate cut cycle expectations bring focus to smaller companies.
  • WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund offers an attractive dividend-weight constitution.
  • DGRS provides higher yields, lower valuation multiples amid an improved small-cap stock environment.

A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

Expectations for the start of the interest rate cut cycle have brought smaller companies back into focus. Meanwhile, with a soft landing remaining as the base-case scenario, a more measured stance on the stock market seems appropriate for now, favoring investments

This article was written by

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
452 Followers
I am an individual investor. My main focus on investing is to achieve capital appreciation by selecting high value and compelling growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DGRS ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DGRS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DGRS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News