Picks And Themes In The CLO Sector

In a recent article we discussed a number of compelling options across CLO CEF senior securities such as bonds and preferreds. CLOs remain very popular investment vehicles and have seen sizable inflows recently, judging by the AUM of open-end funds. In this article we stay with the sector but expand our view beyond senior securities to include funds. We also highlight some of the dynamics and key themes in the CLO market that can help investors guide their allocations.

The World's Briefest Introduction To CLOs

There are a ton of very good CLO primers such as here, here and here, among many others. To describe a CLO in the briefest of terms, it is simply a financial entity with assets and liabilities. The assets of a CLO are a portfolio of bank (a.k.a. leveraged a.k.a. senior aka syndicated) loans. The liabilities of a CLO (i.e. CLO debt tranches) are used to finance the portfolio and are repaid from the loan portfolio cashflows. These tranches are protected from first losses in the portfolio to a varying degree. The losses, as might be expected from the name, flow first to CLO Equity.

The reason CLOs exist is because of the "arb" or the fact that there is usually residual cashflow available to the CLO manager after CLO debt coupons are paid. These residual cashflows go to the Equity tranche ("Equity" as in assets less liabilities) which offers the highest potential reward but also the highest risk as it is the first portion to take losses. AAA debt tranches have the first claim on the portfolio cashflows and, hence, bear the least amount of risk. CLO managers, in effect, hold the Equity portion.

Why CLOs Remain Compelling Income Assets

CLO Equity has two basic attractions. First is its very high yield across the entire credit market with implied yields often around 15%+. And two, its robust performance across market meltdowns, something that is not totally intuitive but remains a fact of the asset class. The following chart shows CLO 1.0 fully realized performance over the GFC. Mind you, the performance of leveraged CLO Equity CEFs over the same period would be quite a bit worse than this due to likely forced deleveraging.

The strong fully realized performance of CLO Equity over market crashes has to do with a number of less obvious features of CLO Equity. As we discussed in a previous article, this has to do with the fact that CLO Equity is best thought of as a trading strategy than as a highly leveraged bucket of offcuts. CLO managers have a number of embedded financial options they use to boost returns such as the repayment option (reinvesting loan repayments into new loans) and refinance / reset options which can be used to lower the cost of debt.

In this sense, the managers are "long" volatility - if spreads widen, the repayment option kicks in and managers reinvest par loan repayments into below-par loans (earning the upside on future repayments) and if spreads tighten the refinance / reset options kick in and increases the yield of CLO Equity by lowering the cost of debt. The higher the volatility the more value managers can extract from the market. During the GFC, the loan default rate reached double digits and CLO Equity returns were very strong.

CLO Debt also has two similar attractive features. One, is its high yield in both absolute terms as well as relative to similarly rated corporate debt. For instance, BBB CLO Debt securities traded at credit spreads of around 3-4.5% versus just 1.15% for BBB-rated corporate debt.

One would think that such a high spread premium means CLO Debt has a worse historic default profile, however, that's not actually the case as the following table shows. In fact, CLO Debt securities have a significantly lower default rate than similarly rated corporate debt.

One reason why CLO debt trades at wider spreads than similarly-rated corporate bonds is that, outside of the AAA tranche, the worst-case scenario for CLO debt is much worse. The bond portfolio will accumulate any recoveries on defaults (historically at around 40% of principal) while the CLO debt tranche could theoretically be wiped out.

It should also be said that today's loan market is arguably riskier than in the past. We can see this in an overall downward rating migration over time as well as a greater use of covenant-lite structures. This does increase the risk of CLO securities, however, it is partly mitigated by the continued evolution of CLO structures themselves - we are now on version 3.0. Moreover, CLO portfolios tend to be higher-quality than the broader loan market. This has to do with limits placed on securities rated CCC and below inside CLOs.

Today's CLO Themes

There are four themes in today's CLO market worth highlighting.

First, there is a lack of new loans due to a low level of mergers and acquisitions, itself caused by high short-term rates (which makes servicing new debt more expensive). There is roughly $1 trillion fewer M&A deals completed this year vs. the same period 2 years ago.

Because loan prices have traded up as CLO managers bid up existing stock, the value of the prepayment option is fairly low. For example, if the average loan price is $95, the fund takes $100 from a given prepayment, buys a $95 loan which eventually prepays as well, generating $5. If loans are all pretty much trading at or near par such as now, this source of returns no longer works. In this environment, CLO Equity CEFs don't generate as much internal yield (not to be confused with the distribution rate).

The second key theme of the market has been the general drop in credit spreads across CLO debt which we can see below for various rating profiles. Spreads are now close to their tights over the last decade. This is pretty much what we see across the broader credit space so in that sense it is not surprising.

The third theme is the relatively strong demand for CLO exposure. The CLO ETF market has attracted around $6bn so far in 2024 according to Bloomberg. The AAA-focused Janus Henderson ETF (JAAA) has seen its assets surpass $10bn.

Inflows into CLOs have, in turn, driven increased issuance of new CLOs which has been the strongest in many years. Apart from strong demand for CLOs, the refinancing / reset wave we discuss below has helped managers churn out new CLOs despite a dearth of new underlying loans. A low level of defaults and attractive carry from high short-term rates and, previously wide spreads, have generated strong demand. The fact that managers have responded with new CLO issuance suggests that the Equity "arb" or the difference between the yield on the underlying loan portfolio and the CLO debt coupons is relatively healthy.

The last key theme of the market is the general improvement in CLO portfolio quality profile. The CLO market has been going through a refinancing and reset wave. Refinancing and resets are similar in the sense that both CLO events can lower the coupons paid on the debt portion of the CLO (i.e. the CLO debt tranches). A reset is a more complex process and, apart from a refinancing, also typically involves extending the life of the CLO. The reason for this wave has been the steady decline in CLO debt spreads over the past year as shown below. The lower the spreads are on CLO debt, the less CLO managers have to pay and the higher the "arb" or margin they take home.

When CLOs are refinanced or reset, the managers need to "clean up" the underlying portfolios to generate CLO debt buyer interest. This typically involves selling CCC and lower-rated loans and adding higher-quality assets to offset the lower-rated bucket. According to Deutsche Bank, the share of CCC loans in CLOs have fallen by nearly 1% to 5.8% - the lowest level in over a year. This likely also explains the relative weakness of CCC assets as CLO managers have been selling them. CCC corporate bonds (an imperfect proxy) have underperformed higher-rated securities in the last few months as shown below.

Investor Options in the CLO Space

Let's go through the different investment options in the sector:

Private funds / managed accounts are offered to more sophisticated / higher net-worth retail and institutional clients by many credit managers such as Ares, Barings and others. Retail investors typically don't have access to these funds so we don't focus on them here.

CLO Equity CEFs are the popular vehicles such as OXLC, ECC, OCCI, EIC and tend to boast very high yields of around 15-20% or so. There are also a handful of CEFs with mixed CLO holdings, whether both CLO Equity and Debt like EIC or CLO Equity and Loans such as XFLT.

Preferreds are a lower-beta and lower-risk way to allocate to the CLO space. CLO Equity CEF preferreds are trading at yields of 7-9%

Baby bonds are a further up-in-quality way to allocate to the CLO Equity space. The handful of baby bonds trade at yields around 8%. These include ECCV, ECCW, ECCX, OXLCL, OXLCZ, OXLCI.

CLO Debt ETFs span the CLO Debt quality spectrum from funds that allocate to the highest-quality tranches such as JAAA, CLOA and CLOI as well as lower (but still decent) quality options such as JBBB and CLOZ.

Our CLO Picks

Into the start of the year CLO equity arbitrage has been improving as shown below. A strong level of CLO issuance despite a dearth of new loans suggests that the CLO Equity arbitrage or the difference between the yield of the underlying loan portfolio and the cost of CLO debt is fairly attractive. A high level of resets and refinancings which lowers the coupons on CLO debt and improves the "arb" support this.

However, while it may seem like that an attractive level of CLO arbitrage should support strong CLO Equity returns, this is not, in fact, the case as the following chart from Bain shows. The correlation between the arb at issuance and subsequent CLO Equity return is negative.

A high level of arbitrage typically happens when both loan spreads and CLO debt spreads have tightened significantly. What this means is that loan prices do not have much further to rise and this is a more important driver of CLO Equity returns than the level of the arb. This indeed the environment we find ourselves in now. Once loan prices fall, the prepayment option will lick in and managers will be able to monetize it and drive stronger returns for CLO Equity.

The second reason why CLO Equity CEFs are not as compelling at the moment is valuation. All the funds in this sub-sector are trading at hefty premiums despite their high fees and returns that have significantly underperformed the internal yield on CLO Equity. What this means is that we remain focused on the rest of the CLO market, specifically, baby bonds, preferreds and ETFs.

We updated a recent value chart of the CLO CEF preferreds and baby bonds. The pricing is fairly efficient with securities with a higher Stress Test Recovery tending to trade at lower yields than securities with a lower Stress Test Recovery. The favorable quadrant in green is highlighted. We would focus on the ECC preferred (ECCC) and the BDC OXSQ bond (OXSQZ), trading at yields of 8.5% and 8.4%.

In the ETF space, we currently have positions in the two Janus Henderson ETFs - the AAA-focused JAAA and the BBB-focused JBBB. The yields of the sector ETFs more-or-less follow the underlying credit profiles as shown below. JAAA and CLOA are allocated to AAA CLOs, CLOI to high investment-grade CLOs, JBBB to primarily BBB-rated CLOs and CLOZ to roughly evenly split BBB and BB-rated CLOs. CLOZ would be a tempting allocation once spreads back up from current tight levels.

The returns over the past year across the CLO ETFs have corresponded to their yield / quality profile. The somewhat lower-quality CLOZ / JBBB have outperformed their higher-quality counterparts.

One worry is that the Janus Henderson funds JAAA and JBBB have gotten quite large ($10bn and $1bn, respectively). We have seen other large passive ETFs such as the $14bn preferred benchmark ETF PFF struggle to turn over its holdings without moving the market. The large size of the fund itself could be a liability. So far, judging by the returns of JAAA vs the smaller AAA-focused fund CLOA, we have not seen underperformance but this is worth keeping an eye on.

Takeaways

CLO assets have been very popular this year so much so that managers are struggling to source enough loans to issue new CLOs. Given the elevated level of loan prices and CEF valuations, we favor an allocation to senior securities like bonds and preferreds alongside ETFs. Once we see a sizable drawdown, CEFs themselves will likely become more appealing holds.