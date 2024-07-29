Tracking Cathie Wood's ARK Invest 13F Portfolio - Q2 2024 Update

John Vincent
Summary

  • ARK Invest manages actively managed ETFs and index ETFs focused on disruptive innovation, with AUM decreasing from $50B to $12B.
  • In Q2 2024, their 13F portfolio value decreased by 22% to $11.27B, with top holdings in Tesla, Coinbase Global, Roku, Block, and Roblox.
  • ARK Invest's 13F portfolio saw stake increases in Tesla, Roku, Roblox, Palantir Technologies, Shopify, Intellia Therapeutics, PagerDuty, and Recursion Pharma.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to ARK Invest's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 7/26/2024.

ARK Invest

Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, HOOD, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long BTC.

