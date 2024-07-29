Costco: Why Recent Correction May Benefit Shareholders - Membership Hike Finally Here

PM Images

We previously covered Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) in February 2024, discussing how we had missed the +25.1% rally after the bottom line beat FQ1'24 earnings call and the rich special dividends.

Even so, we had believed that the lifting market sentiments were unlikely to be sustainable as the stock charted new heights and valuations appeared overly lofty, attributed to the potential impact of the deflationary economy on its top/bottom lines.

Since that Hold rating, COST has rallied by another +23.9% compared to the wider market at +12.7%, prior to the recent market wide pullback.

While the overexuberant market sentiments have lifted COST to inflated levels by early July 2024, we believe that the recent correction is a good thing indeed, since it may finally bring the stock's prices/valuations back to normalized levels, with us maintaining our belief that it has been overvalued since H2'23.

We shall discuss further.

COST's Membership Fee Hike Is Finally Here

By July 10, 2024, COST finally announced their membership fee hike by +$5 for individual/ business members and +$10 for executive members residing in the US and Canada, effective September 01, 2024.

While the big box retailer does not break down its members by geographic regions, the management already highlights that this increase will impact around 52M memberships, comprising the lion's share of its existing global members of 74.5M (+7.8% YoY) as of May 12, 2024.

This is unsurprising indeed, attributed to the concentration of COST's footprint in the US and Canada at 717 warehouses, or the equivalent 81.2% of its overall warehouses as July 10, 2024.

With the management also guiding "a little over half of which are Executive" (estimated at 55%), we are looking at approximately 23.4M of individual/ business members and 28.6M of executive members within the UCAN region.

Thanks to the membership fee hikes and the above assumptions, we are looking at an exemplary increase in its annualized top lines by $403M, or the equivalent +8.9% of its FQ3'24 annualized membership fees, or the equivalent +0.17% of its overall revenues.

While the latter number may appear to be minimal, readers must note that membership fees are directly accretive to COST's bottom-lines with the hike likely to boost its operating incomes by +4.5%, based on FQ3'24 annualized operating incomes of $8.78B.

With COST's historical hikes bearing little impact on its renewal/ churn rates, we believe that this development is highly bullish indeed, especially since renewal rates in the UCAN region continues to expand to 93% in FQ3'24 (+0.1 points QoQ/ +0.4 YoY), well exceeding the global rate of 90.5% (inline QoQ/ YoY).

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

As a result of the raised membership fees, it is unsurprising that the consensus have already raised their forward estimates, with COST expected to record an improved top/ bottom-line growth at a CAGR of +6.4%/ +10.7% through FY2026.

This is despite the flattish inflation reported in FQ3'24 and certain deflation observed in the non-food segments, with the management already lowering their selling prices to pass on incremental value to its members while increasing satisfaction.

Perhaps this is why COST's comparable sales continue to be excellent (ex forex/ gasoline prices), accelerating at +6.3% in the US and +8.4% in Canada in June 2024, compared to the YTD values of +4.8%/ +8.1%, a year ago at -2.5%/ -0.6%, and June 2019 levels of +5.3%/ +4.3%, respectively.

While the raised membership fees are unlikely to counter the deflationary impact on its financial performance over the next few years, it is already improved from the previous top/ bottom-line estimates of +5.9%/ +9.3% through FY2026, while building upon the historical growth at a CAGR of +10.7%/ +15% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively.

Impressive indeed.

COST Is Inherently Too Expensive Here - Offering Investors With Minimal Margin Of Safety

COST Valuations

Tikr Terminal

Even so, we are not certain if it makes sense for the market to award COST with the overly premium FWD P/E valuations of 47.34x, compared to its 1Y mean of 41.95x, 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 28.92x, and 10Y mean of 32.28x.

Based on the chart above, it is apparent that the stock has gotten overly expensive despite the moderate top/ bottom-line, especially when compared to its big-box retailer peers, such as:

Walmart (WMT) at FWD P/E of 28.67x with adj EPS growth at a CAGR +10.4% through FY2026, and

Target (TGT) at 15.91x/ +7.9%, respectively,

offering interested investors with a minimal margin of safety.

COST 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

At the same time, COST has already charted new heights of $880s by early July 2024 while returning most of those gains to retest its previous support levels of $810s over the past week, thanks to the recent market rotation from high growth/ generative AI stocks.

For context, we had offered a fair value estimate of $526.50 in our last article, based on the LTM adj EPS of $14.67 (ending FQ1'24) and its 1Y P/E mean of 35.89x then. This is on top of our long-term price target of $661.40, based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $18.43.

Based on the updated LTM adj EPS of $15.93 (ending FQ3'24) and the same P/E, it is apparent that COST continues to trade above our updated fair value estimates of $571.70.

Based on the consensus raised FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $19.21 (+4.2%), there remains a minimal margin of safety to our updated long-term price target of $689.40, despite the recent pullback.

So, Why Do We Say That The Ongoing Correction Is A Good Thing For COST Investors?

With COST trading at inflated FWD P/E valuations and record high stock price ranges well beyond its intrinsic value, it goes without saying that a deep correction is well warranted.

At the same time, the stock at +47.65% has already outperformed the wider market at +19.5% on a 1Y basis, with the ongoing correction and typical summer doldrums in the August month potentially triggering further pullback in its stock prices/ valuations in the near-term.

This is not overly bearish indeed, since COST's long awaited membership fee increase announced in July 2024 has been met with tepid responses, with the stock already pulling back by -7.5% since then.

Combined with the mixed Q2'24 earnings results observed in the wider market, the still elevated June 2024 CPI, the uncertain Fed pivot in the September 2024 FOMC meeting, and the uncertainty from the ongoing US election/ Trumps' potential impact of inflation, it is unsurprising that market sentiments have turned pessimistic as market volatility rises.

While COST remains not a Buy at current levels, we believe that there may be more attractive chances over the next few weeks, if the stock pulls back from current highs and moderates nearer to our price targets.

For now, we encourage investors to conserve their dry powders and observe the stock movement for a little longer, while reiterating our previous Hold rating here.

Patience may be prudent here.