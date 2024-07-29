JHVEPhoto

Similar to many companies in the capital markets industry, Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) has experienced a notable rally since November. Moreover, it has just ended its sixth consecutive week of gains in which the stock price had the opportunity to gain roughly 29.4%, catalyzed by its dividend increase and strong Q2 earnings, where top-line growth beat expectations by approximately $64 million.

In this analysis, I will delve into Jefferies' fundamentals to analyze whether there is still an opportunity to enter the stock despite its ramp-up in price, which as a result got JEF to trade at all-time highs and far away from its long-term moving averages.

Jefferies: A Leading Boutique Style Investment Bank

Jefferies is one of the most renowned boutique investment banks in the world, with a global presence in 40 cities. The firm accumulates a market cap of approximately $11.7 billion and trailing revenues of $5.774 billion. These revenues were achieved through its two operating segments, Investment Banking & Capital Markets and Asset Management, where the former, in Q2, constituted most of the company's income at 90.2%.

Although Jefferies is an investment bank that seeks global deals, 73.3% of its Q2 revenue still came from the Americas. In contrast to competitor Lazard (LAZ), who in FY '23 had 47.4% of its top-line coming from the Americas.

A Q2 of Soaring Investment Banking Fees

As commented, strong Q2 earnings have been the main catalyst for the stock price to soar. Within these earnings, the company saw strong momentum in its investment banking division. Overall Investment Banking revenue grew at a staggering 59.4% YoY, with particular strength in revenue from underwriting activities that jumped 90.8% from a year ago. To that, management added the following commentary on their 10-Q report:

The underwriting growth was due to increased equity and debt underwriting activity as a result of a more robust equity and general capital markets environment as well as market share gains from the expanded capabilities and reach of our larger investment banking team.

Similarly, Capital Markets saw double-digit annualized growth of 24.1%, which was higher than the 8.8% from Q1. From there, Equities attributed most of the growth, which surged 46.1% due to higher trading volume from clients. On the other hand, Fixed Income trading was flat as a result of a stable monetary policy from a year ago.

As a whole, the Investment Banking & Capital Markets segment grew at a stunning rate of 40.9%, which is far superior to a name such as Goldman Sachs (GS) who saw its Global Banking & Markets revenue grow at a more modest 13.8% in Q2.

Finally, Asset Management fees were flat for the year, but on its statements, JEF reported a revenue rise of $187.4 million due to the inclusion of Stratos and Tessellis. The former was acquired in Q4 '23 and is a London-based online broker formerly known as FXCM Group that's recognized for its Forex and CFD trading offerings. As with all CFD brokers, FXCM is not available to residents in the US. However, from my personal experience, this broker pops up among the most popular ones when researching online CFD brokers.

From the side of non-interest expenses, these were up in the same direction as revenues, particularly due to a higher headcount from acquisitions, which grew to 7,611 from 5,335 of a year ago. Aside from that, Jefferies also added incremental expenses from clearing fees due to higher trading volume, technology-related expenses, and business development expenditures reflecting higher deal activity.

Yet, these incremental costs didn't affect the operating margin expansion, which soared to 13.7% in Q2. As a comparison, the operating margin was far away at 1.7% just a year ago and 9.5% in the prior quarter.

Analysis of the JEF's Situation

Overall, investment banking and sales and trading businesses are cyclical. They are dependent on the flow of deal activity, corporate financing, and trading volume. With these booming earnings, one could tell that the company is hitting the top of the cycle. But in my opinion, there are two things to take into consideration;

The 3-year revenue CAGR of Jefferies has been very poor at -9.7%, which is the lowest rate compared to other publicly listed investment banking boutiques. Meaning, that based on these accumulated drops, the rebound was likely to occur at higher rates, which ended up happening. Certain product lines still have some room to grow, which is the case for Advisory revenue. Here, revenues didn't grow impressively. They grew at an 11.7% rate, and with the tailwinds of rate cuts, this revenue source has ample space to experience higher growth going forward. The same goes for revenue from Fixed Income sales, which was flat for the year, and with volatility in bond markets - as a result of expected rate movements - would certainly benefit the FI line of Jefferies.

Yet, I do believe that underwriting growth rates have hit their top or are close to it. Jefferies' past quarterly YoY growth rates have been 16.2%, 52.8%, 64.6%, and most recently 90.8%. This is clearly unsustainable, and at the same time, competitor Evercore (EVR), saw this revenue source to decelerate -18.9% YoY.

JEF vs. Boutiques and Large IB

Jefferies vs Lazard & Evercore

FinChat

As stated, in Q2, 90.2% of Jefferies' revenues came from activities different from asset management. Here, in revenue from Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Jefferies stands as best in class in terms of top-line growth when compared to boutique competitors such as Evercore, and Lazard.

In Q2, the IB and CM teams of Jefferies did a better job in increasing IB activity and CM sales after growing 40.9%, compared to the slightly lower rate of Evercore of 39.0%, and 16.7% from Lazard. In this instance, JEF wasn't the outlier, and their spectacular earnings seemed to be an industry phenomenon from the top percentile of boutique firms.

Jefferies vs. Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley

FinChat

Although Jefferies might have different focus areas in terms of Investment Banking deals than Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley (MS), the boutique still exhibited significantly faster growth in their core revenues vs. the IB segments of the larger banks. Morgan Stanley, which I recently analyzed, saw its Institutional Securities segment grow at 23.5% YoY in Q2, and the Global Banking & Markets segment of Goldman Sachs did it at slower rates of 13.8%. Making Jefferies' growth of 40.9% remarkable, and reiterating their phenomenal Q2 results.

JEF's Stock Price Performance vs. Other Investment Banks

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, the stock price outperformance of Jefferies has been notable. Over the past 3-months, the price return of JEF hit 30.8%, which was only surpassed by Evercore who saw merely identical YoY growth in their Investment Banking and Equities segment than Jefferies. Moreover, even with LAZ's 11.9% surge in stock price after vastly beating earnings, JEF maintains a higher performance over this short-term timeframe. Last, dominant specialized investment banks, all outperform top-tier banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, being consistent with the size rotation that the general market has been exhibiting recently.

JEF Valuation, is the Price Justified?

Data by YCharts

JEF is a stock that experienced a lost decade after the great financial crisis, but things turned around after quantitative easing arrived once again as a result of the pandemic. After hitting that March 2020 low, the stock price return has jumped by approximately 409.9%, falling apart and massively outperforming the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE), by around 206.0 percentage points.

Moving forward, JEF's YTD outperformance to the Capital Markets ETF has been roughly 22.0%, and the question that many investors ask is if the stock price is fairly valued.

(JEF) (EVR) (LAZ) (HLI) (MC) (PJT) (PIPR) (PWP) Median EPS Growth Diluted [FWD] 12.0% 6.7% 2.4% 13.1% 3.0% 8.0% 11.7% 16.2% 9.9% P/E Non-GAAP (FY1) 19.3x 25.4x 18.8x 26.9x 64.4x 32.1x 22.7x 22.9x 24.1x Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

Based on expected EPS growth, Jefferies ranks second among a peer group of eight publicly listed investment banks. According to Seeking Alpha, analysts expect JEF's diluted EPS to grow 12.0%, which is higher than the median 9.9% of the IB peer group. It's worth mentioning that the peer group excludes Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, given their size differences.

Now, when having a look at forward multiples, their P/E Non-GAAP (FY1) sits at 19.3x, which is attractive considering that it's the second lowest of the peer group while encountering the second-highest growth. Overall, the median multiple of 24.1x is 4.8 points higher than the one exhibited in JEF's forward multiple, representing a slide undervaluation.

Finally, based on sell-side analysts who updated their stock views after earnings, combined have an average target price of $58. Unfortunately, as a mid-cap, Jefferies is not highly covered and the average target price is only based on the research of Ryan Kenny from Morgan Stanley and Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer with ratings of hold and buy, respectively. Taking this into consideration, the stock sits just below its average target price, implying a fair value scenario.

Now what? Is Jefferies a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The key takeaway here is that Jefferies is a cyclical company that is exhibiting impressive growth - particularly in investment banking underwriting - and that is outperforming its peers within IB top-line growth. This could be partially explained due to previous underperformance and consequently, higher rebounds when activity jumped again. Moreover, the stock price has followed the strong fundamentals, causing the shares to be up 30.9% in just three months and 42.9% YoY.

From there, the concern arose about whether the valuation would be fair. Based on its position relative to the peer group and sell-side ratings, everything indicates that the stock is fairly valued. However, I won't rate the stock as a buy for the following reasons;

It is imminent that those high top-line growth rates are at their peak. There are tailwinds from rate cuts that would most likely boost absolute revenues, but equalizing those high-growth rates seems too complicated in my opinion. Even though the valuation appears fair, the fact that the stock price has lately surged impressively can't be ignored, and a correction could be more than normal.

Therefore, my stock rating for Jefferies is a hold.