Investment Thesis

We believe that dayrates will increase thanks to robust demand for offshore rigs and supply constraints. Consequently, we expect sequential increases in realized dayrates for Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) starting in the 4Q24, as older contracts will have rolled off. We estimate SDRL's fair value at $79 per share (base case), assuming the stock will trade at 8x EV/EBITDA. Investment risks include lower oil demand due to decarbonization measures in the long run and out-of-service, as well as no contract periods that could impact the 3Q24 results. Initiate with a BUY rating.

Introduction

Established in 2005, Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling company that primarily focuses on the floater market—both in benign and harsh environments. The company had started with only 5 newbuilds, but it aggressively acquired and contracted newbuilds. At one point, the total fleet was 73 rigs, including 26 floaters, 26 jack-ups, and 21 tender rigs.

Seadrill's fleet numbers from 2005 to 2013 (Company)

Things took a turn for the worse as massive debt plagued its balance sheet amid the industry downturn. Consequently, SDRL emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy twice in 2018 and 2022. Following the restructuring, Simon Johnson was appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Stuart Jackson only after less than two years.

SDRL underwent a strategic pivot by focusing on the floater segment, believing that this segment would "produce the most growth and value for shareholders." For example, the company divested seven jack-ups to subsidiaries of ADES Arabia for $628 million in 2022. A year later, it completed an all-stock transaction with Aquadrill LLC (formerly Seadrill Partners) valued at $958 million, adding to its fleet four drillships, one semi-sub rig, and three tenders. Recently, it sold three jack-ups—the West Castor, the West Telesto, and the West Tucana—along with its 50% equity to Gulf Drilling International for $338 million.

As it stands, SDRL's fleet consists of:

14 floaters, including 3 managed rigs for Sonadrill, a joint venture between SDRL and Sonangol

3 harsh environment units

1 stacked jack-up

3 jack-ups divestment to be completed in early 3Q24

Seadrill's acquired fleet from Aquadrill (Company)

Most of SDRL's drillships are located in the so-called Deepwater Golden Triangle, which comprises Mexico, Brazil, and West Africa. Wood Mackenzie estimates production growth from deepwater to surpass both conventional onshore and tight oil growth, with Brazil remaining the biggest producer. As of 2023, the biggest customers were Sonadrill in Angolan waters and the Brazilian National Oil Company ("NOC") Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

SDRL's rigs location (Company)

What about the stock's performance? The stock was initially listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2005, but it was recently delisted and now is only traded on the New York Stock Exchange. SDRL's shares have doubled in the last two years, as the improved rig market has led SDRL to be profitable after years of losing money.

We believe SDRL still has something to offer, which is supported by our bull thesis outlined below:

Robust Demand and Supply Constraints Will Boost Dayrates

Robust oil prices will encourage upstream investments

Oil prices have been trading at $80 to $90 per barrel thanks to extended OPEC+ cuts, the growing petrochemical sector, and EV hiccups. The higher oil prices are, the greater the incentives for producers to actively produce more oil. Figures 5 and 6 show the correlation between Brent prices and offshore upstream capex.

Brent spot prices (EIA, Thomson Reuters) Offshore capex spending ($ billion) (Company)

Many research has contrasting findings on whether oil supply would overshadow demand as decarbonization measures are underway. The proliferation of electric vehicles ("EVs") is expected to eat up oil demand, but recent EV hiccups have cast doubt on that statement happening in the near term. We are still confident about the oil outlook, given slower-than-expected EV adoption.

Companies Will Increasingly Seek Offshore Projects As The Permian Basin's Production Peaks

Shale oil, also known as tight oil, is not a new concept. However, it was not until early last decade that the hydraulic fracturing technique, also widely known as "fracking," was paired with the horizontal drilling technique, resulting in an influx of supply coming into the market. A shale oil well production typically peaks in the early years of production and declines sharply afterward. As a result, a period of overinvestment and an oversupplied market have put significant pressure on oil prices.

Nevertheless, tight oil production in the Permian Basin, which has been driving US production growth, shows signs of peaking. A study suggests that productivity growth per well declined for the first time, as most productive wells have been aggressively drilled. It might take a couple of years left before production growth stalls.

In addition, massive M&As have "gobbled up" some of the hungry-producing private drillers. On the contrary, public producers have prioritized returning cash to shareholders rather than pursuing growth. This will also result in slower output growth in the Permian Basin.

Tight oil production estimates by play (million barrels per day) (EIA)

The most logical step for oil companies is to seek offshore projects, as improved economics have made these projects highly profitable. Indeed, short-cycle shale oil has the shortest payback period. But offshore deepwater projects have low break-even levels and yield returns only second to tight oil. Thus, we are of the view that peaking production output in the Permian Basin will lead oil companies to increasingly seek offshore projects.

The economics of different source of oil (Transocean)

Additionally, as mature basins typically yield lower output, venturing into unexplored reserves seems to make sense. Rystad Energy noted that awarded blocks to major players have increasingly leaned towards deepwater and ultra-deepwater, with 61% of total blocks from these segments.

Moreover, McKinsey believed that deepwater would be the fastest-growing segment offshore. This development will highly benefit SDRL, which focuses on deepwater and ultra-deepwater segments, in our view.

Offshore upstream Capex and project sanctioning ($ billion) (Valaris)

Offshore Projects Have Been Highly Profitable

Lastly, data show that over 90% of undeveloped offshore reserves are profitable at $70-$75 barrel per day of oil prices. In some areas, offshore projects are highly profitable due to their low break-even levels. For instance, the Kaminho deepwater project in Angola break even at under $30 per barrel. Additionally, the cost of producing oil is around $34 per barrel of oil equivalent ("BOE") for Petrobras.

% of offshore projects that is profitable at $70-$75/bbl (Valaris)

In sum, we believe that demand for offshore rigs will remain robust because of high oil prices that will encourage exploration and production, peaking Permian Basin's production output, and low break-even levels for offshore projects. Additionally, with oil companies increasingly seeking deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects, we believe SDRL is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.

Few Incoming Supply Into the Market

On the other hand, the market is undersupplied, as 41% of benign environment floaters have left the market since late 2014, according to Valaris (NYSE:VAL). Westwood noted that an average of 43 rigs per year during the 2014-2018 period were either scrapped or repurposed to non-drilling purposes.

Additionally, those not scrapped were cold-stacked to save owners money. Nevertheless, reactivating cold-stacked assets has proven to be expensive. Management estimated the cost of reactivating was between $100 million and over $200 million. A reactivation might require about 18 months to complete, but owners typically wait until a contract has been awarded rather than depending purely on speculations.

Per the 1Q24 Earnings Call:

We believe sidelined stack capacity may only trickle into the market going forwards, if at all, when their owners secure contracts that can justify reactivation costs that almost always exceed $100 million on the low-side and approach or exceed $200 million on the high-side. The longer these rigs have been inactive, the more material the challenges to their reactivation and the less likely it is that they will return to work.

Rig supply (Valaris)

Newbuild contracting does not come cheaply as well. According to S&P500, it costs $850 million to over $1 billion (another estimate) for a drillship. Consequently, a drillship must earn at least $650,000 per day for 10 years or more to justify a new build. To make matters worse, building a new drillship typically takes about three years to five years to complete, significantly up from just 18 months in the previous cycle due to fewer capable shipyards to build rigs.

To put these figures into context, Valaris recently secured an 852-day contract for a drillship valued at $498 million, which implies "only" about $584,000 per day including Managed Pressure Drilling ("MPD") services (typically costs $40,000-$50,000 a day) and mobilization. This implies that the "clean" dayrates stand at low $500,000 per day.

Moreover, Westwood noted that rig owners would need to put much higher down payments than those in the last cycle, during which interest rates were low, and financing terms were favorable. Perhaps a "quicker" path to acquire assets is through mergers & acquisitions, but those do not increase the market supply.

As a result, newbuilds as a percentage of the total fleet is only about 8% for both 6G/7G drillships and benign semi-submersibles. Of those newbuilds, some have been stranded in shipyards for a decade. Longer contract duration and lead time are also the case amid a supply-constrained market, increasing utilization rates. The benign floaters utilization rate was roughly 90%, with the marketed drillship utilization rate reaching 95%.

With few fresh supplies incoming, we believe the market will remain undersupplied in the next several years, at least until the next new building cycle.

Average contract duration and lead time (Transocean) Dayrates and Utilization Rates (Company)

However, the question is whether the current cycle will reach the 2014 levels. From the demand side, data from Rystad Energy show that global upstream investments will be around $600 billion, far below the peak cycle in 2014 at $887 billion. Yet, operators can produce similar output at lower costs: the number of new wells drilled has declined at a more significant rate than the total oil production potential.

Global upstream investments ($ billion) (Rystad Energy)

Indeed, on the supply side, virtually no rigs were ordered following the oil price crash in 2014. So we can expect few newbuilds will be coming into the market in the next couple of years.

Rig orders by year (S&P Global, Petrodata, Offshore Magazine)

This has led the global rig utilization rate (including stacked rigs) to increase to around 60% for semi-submersibles and 80% for drillships. However, we can see in Figure 17 that the floater utilization rate is still below the 2014 levels.

Global drillship and semi-subs utilization rates (S&P Global) Historical supply and utilization rates of floaters and jack-ups (Valaris)

While we expect utilization rates to increase in the coming years as a result of supply constraints, it might be unlikely for the cycle to return to the 2014 levels, in our view. Our rationale is mostly because of the more efficient drilling and the risks concerning decarbonization that cloud long-term revenue visibility.

Per our writing, most contracts awarded for a drillship yield clean dayrates of around $400,000 to $500,000 per day, while the previous cycle witnessed dayrates of $600,000 to $650,000 per day (higher if adjusted for inflation). Still, we believe robust demand and a supply-constrained market will increase market dayrates.

Rolling Off Older Contracts and Re-contracting At A Higher Rate

We believe SDRL rolling off older contracts and re-contracting at a higher rate will mostly occur in the 4Q24 and 2025. For example, SDRL recently secured one contract for the West Capella in South Korea valued at $32 million ($545,000 per day "clean" rate) and an extension for the West Neptune in the US Gulf of Mexico worth $86 million ($478,000 per day including MPD and other services). However, these contracts have not yet been realized. SDRL's realized contractual dayrates were $300,000 per day in 1Q24, as it is mostly still running on older contracts with lower rates.

SDRL's contract schedule shows that a couple of rigs will start operating at higher rates in late 2024 and 2025. For example, the West Auriga and the West Polaris, which have been under preparation for works with Petrobras in November 2024, will run at approximately $542,000 per day and $487,000 per day including mobilization fees and additional services, respectively.

SDRL contracting schedule (Company)

Our 3Q24F operating revenue estimate is 14% below consensus because the Sevan Louisiana, the West Capella, and the West Phoenix's contract will be up. The West Neptune will undergo a special survey this quarter. Additionally, SDRL will have completed its jack-up divestment in early 3Q24.

However, we expect sequential increases in realized dayrates beginning in the 4Q24, especially as older contracts roll off. In the base case scenario, we estimate SDRL's average realized dayrates to increase by 17% (Y/Y) to $366,000 per day. This is driven by older contract roll-offs and fewer special surveys, which lead to more availability. Our 2025F operating revenue estimate is 5% higher than consensus.

Forecast vs. consensus (Seeking Alpha, Vektor Research)

Valuation

We estimate SDRL's fair value at $79 per share (base case scenario). Our assumptions for 2025F include $645 million EBITDA, 35% EBITDA margin, and a 12% decrease in share counts as we assume the company will have completed its $500 million repurchase program by the end of 2025, which is roughly equal to roughly 9 million shares (12% of shares outstanding). We assume $52 million in net cash after share repurchases.

SDRL is trading at 8x forward EV/EBITDA. If we conservatively assume no multiple expansions will materialize, our fair value estimate suggests that the upside potential is 51%. The stock offers an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity (-7% loss to 100% profit) based on our sensitivity analysis.

SDRL fair value estimates (Vektor Research)

Pro and Cons Of Choosing SDRL

Here are pros and cons that investors should consider:

Pro

High-specs (6th and 7th generation floaters, 10 MPD capable rigs including the West Neptune) and relatively young fleet (average age of 12 years)

Focus on the growing deepwater and ultra-deepwater segments

Net cash position with no debt due soon

No capex commitment for newbuilds in sight

Cons

Questionable capital allocation by previous management (speculative newbuilds when financing terms were favorable)

Low percentage of insider ownership vs. peers

Lagging contract backlog/LTM revenue vs. peers

Peers comparison (Companies, Koyfin, Yahoo Finance)

Investment Risks

Lower oil demand due to decarbonization measures

EV adoption and decarbonization measures will reduce oil demand in the long run. However, McKinsey found that some sectors, including chemicals and aviation where alternative fuels have yet to be economical, will still witness oil demand growth.

Out-of-service and no contract periods could impact the 3Q24 results

The West Neptune will undergo a special periodic survey and upgrades in the 3Q24. In addition, few rigs will finish their contracts this quarter, and if no re-contracting materializes, these factors could result in SDRL missing consensus estimates.

Conclusion

We believe demand for offshore rigs will remain robust in the next couple of years. High oil prices due to extended OPEC+ cuts, the growing petrochemical sector, and EV hiccups will encourage companies to produce more oil. Additionally, they will increasingly seek offshore projects with low break-even levels and returns only second to tight oil. SDRL will benefit from the growing deepwater and ultra-deepwater segments.

The market is also undersupplied, as newbuilds and reactivating rigs cost a fortune. As we anticipate the market to remain supply-constrained in the next few years, we expect market dayrates to increase. Furthermore, SDRL will start rolling off older contracts and realizing contracts at higher market rates, mostly in late 2024 and 2025.

We believe the stock offers an asymmetrical risk/reward opportunity, with our sensitivity analysis suggesting a potential -7% loss (bear case, 6x EV/EBITDA) and 100% profit (bull case, 10x EV/EBITDA) by 2025F. Investment risks include lower oil demand due to decarbonization measures and out-of-service and no contract periods that could impact the 3Q24 results.

Initiate with a BUY rating. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to comment below.