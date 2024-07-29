Fidelity Growth Company Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity* Growth Company Fund is a domestic equity strategy that invests across a spectrum of companies, from blue chip to aggressive growth.
- Our investment approach is anchored by the philosophy that the market often underestimates the duration of a company's growth, particularly in cases where the resiliency and extensibility of the business model are underappreciated.
- We focus on firms operating in well-positioned industries and niches that we believe are capable of delivering persistent sales and earnings growth.
- This approach typically leads us to companies that we think have the potential to unlock shareholder value through either a growth-enhancing product cycle or an internal catalyst, such as a turnaround or an acquisition.
- We believe it critical that companies fund their own growth - through the cash they generate - and benefit from management teams focused on creating long-term shareholder value.
Performance Review
For the quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 9.09%, topping the 7.80% advance of the benchmark, the Russell 3000® Growth Index. As always, we focused on firms operating in well-positioned industries and niches that we believe are capable of delivering persistent sales and earnings growth. Importantly, given our focus, long-term performance continues to favor the fund over the benchmark.
U.S. growth stocks shook off a rough April and rose steadily due to resilient corporate profits, a frenzy over generative artificial intelligence and the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates later this year. Amid this favorable backdrop for higher-risk assets, the index continued its late-2023 momentum and reached midyear just shy of its all-time closing high. Growth stocks led the narrow rally, with only two of 11 sectors within the Russell 3000® Growth Index topping the broader market.
Large-cap growth stocks once again topped the performance leaderboard, adding to a strong year-to-date gain in what was a relatively quiet three months for asset markets. In April, the index returned -4.41%, as inflation remained stickier than expected, spurring doubts of a soft landing for the economy. Reversing course, the benchmark rose 5.96% in May. Tech stocks, particularly AI-related names, came back into focus, while the bull market finally began to reflect broader participation. At its June meeting, the Fed bumped up its inflation forecast and reduced its outlook from three cuts to one in 2024. The market followed suit, reducing its rate-cut expectations for the second straight quarter. Still, signs of inflation easing helped the benchmark gain 6.43% for the month, boosting its year-to-date result to 19.90%.
For the quarter, growth shares handily topped value, as the Russell 3000® Value Index returned -2.25% in Q2. By sector within the Russell 3000® Growth Index, a continued rally in the stock prices of the largest U.S. companies by market capitalization - concentrated in information technology (+15%) and communication services (+14%), fanned by AI fervor - once again stood out. Within tech, semiconductor-related firms gained about 27%, with AI-focused chipmakers Nvidia (NVDA) (+37%) and Broadcom (AVGO) (+22%) leading the way. Hardware and equipment stocks (+21%) also powered the surge, paced by personal-electronics maker Apple (AAPL) (+23%). In communication services, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) advanced about 21%, while Amazon.com, from the consumer discretionary sector, was up 7%. Conversely, notable laggards included materials (-7%), industrials (-5%) and financials (-5%).
We're pleased that stock selection contributed to performance versus the benchmark for the quarter, led by tech, where semiconductor-related holdings stood out. Here, the fund's top individual contributor by far was a sizable investment in chipmaker Nvidia. After years of investment in the development of chips and software for AI, Nvidia dominates the market for advanced graphics chips that are the lifeblood of new generative AI systems. In mid-May, the firm reported financial results for the three months ending April 28 that far exceeded analysts' expectations - sales roughly tripled, and earnings surged about sevenfold, each setting a quarterly record. In addition, management raised its financial forecast for the firm's next fiscal quarter. We reduced the fund's exposure to Nvidia the past three months, but it was by far the top holding, at roughly 17% of assets, and overweight as of midyear.
Also in tech, an overweight in Pure Storage was the second-largest contributor. Within the sector, the fund owns larger-than-benchmark holdings in niche companies that appear to be attractive, secular growers, including Pure Storage. Shares of the storage hardware and software firm advanced about 24% in Q2, as growth accelerated from strong demand for its all-flash enterprise storage offerings. We modestly added to the stock because we think the firm stands to benefit from further earnings growth. It was among the fund's top holdings and overweights as of June 30.
Conversely, stock selection and an overweight in consumer discretionary hurt versus the benchmark for the quarter, with an outsized stake in longtime fund holding Lululemon Athletica (LULU) the biggest individual detractor. Within the sector, we focus on areas with strong underlying growth trends, including athletic apparel brands and retailers. Indeed, Lululemon was the fund's No. 9 holding and second-biggest overweight on June 30. But the stock returned -24% the past three months, as the company's earnings growth slowed in response to some execution issues and new product offerings from competitors.
Turning back to tech, it hurt to overweight cloud-software company Salesforce (CRM) (-15%). Its shares fell sharply in May after the company reported its first quarter of weaker-than-expected revenue since 2006, and also cut its outlook for subscription revenue for the fiscal year.
Management cited increased spending scrutiny by its corporate customers. Still, the stock remains a top holding and overweight at the end of June, given our positive view of Salesforce's longer-term growth prospects.
Outlook and Positioning
As of midyear, the economy appears generally stable against a backdrop of moderating inflation. This bodes well for equities, as we expect earnings to grow and likely to be aided by flat-to-lower interest rates in the near future.
Additionally, geopolitical risk remains. The Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars could broaden, threatening to bring the U.S. and/or other countries into a wider conflict. We expect that economic developments will be uneven and challenge some industries and companies harder than others.
As a result of this risk, we continue to focus on companies we think can prosper in an uncertain environment, and we plan to be even more selective in selecting stocks. Specifically, we have increased the fund's positions in some large-capitalization stocks, which we believe can hold up better if there is an unexpected downturn.
In all sectors, the fund holds companies with above-benchmark, long-term growth in sales and earnings per share, reflecting our view that growth for advantaged companies can persist for years.
The fund's allocation to information technology remained by far the largest area of investment, at 49% of assets at the end of June, making it the top sector overweight. Here, we favor niche companies that we consider attractive, secular growers. For instance, we prefer differentiated semiconductor-related businesses that help power AI and machine-learning workloads, video gaming, and autonomous vehicles. These include AI-focused chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, among others.
The fund's second-largest area of investment and No. 2 overweight as of quarter end was consumer discretionary, where our allocation represented 16% of assets, down a bit from March 31. Here, e-commerce giant Amazon.com was a big holding and overweight as the second half of 2024 begins.
We are bullish on leaders in athletic apparel and footwear, leading e-commerce providers of goods and services, and off-priced retailers that have executed well and have grown their brands globally. Holdings reflecting this include Lululemon Athletica and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), the latter a non-benchmark position we added to the past three months.
The portfolio holds larger-than-benchmark positions in footwear brands Deckers Outdoor (DECK) and Sketchers, both of which are top-20 holdings at the end of June. We think several secular trends and factors support continued growth for each.
At the end of June, the fund is overweight health care stocks. Here, we focus on companies with differentiated products and pipelines, especially since innovation across multiple modalities will lead to shorter periods of market exclusivity and more competition. Since many early-stage biotechnology firms need capital to grow, those with ample free cash and good data on their programs could lead to them being an attractive buy opportunity during periods of uncertainty. In Q2, we established several small positions in promising biotech stocks that were trading at an attractive price.
Notable sector underweights include financials, industrials and consumer staples.
Fund Information
Manager(s): Steven Wymer
Trading Symbol: FDGRX
Start Date: January 17, 1983
Size (in millions): $65,591.23
Morningstar Category: Fund Large Growth
The value of the fund's domestic and foreign investments will vary from day to day in response to many factors, such as adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments.
Stock values fluctuate in response to the activities of individual companies, and general market and economic conditions. You may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Foreign investments involve greater risks than those of U.S. investments. 'Growth' stocks can perform differently from the market as a whole and other types of stocks and can be more volatile than other types of stocks. Non-diversified funds that focus on a relatively small number of issuers tend to be more volatile than diversified funds and the market as a whole.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.