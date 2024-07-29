Fidelity Growth Company Fund Q2 2024 Review

Fund Information Manager(s): Steven Wymer Trading Symbol: FDGRX Start Date: January 17, 1983 Size (in millions): $65,591.23 Morningstar Category: Fund Large Growth The value of the fund's domestic and foreign investments will vary from day to day in response to many factors, such as adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. Stock values fluctuate in response to the activities of individual companies, and general market and economic conditions. You may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Foreign investments involve greater risks than those of U.S. investments. 'Growth' stocks can perform differently from the market as a whole and other types of stocks and can be more volatile than other types of stocks. Fidelity and its representatives may have a conflict of interest in the products or services mentioned in these materials because they have a financial interest in them, and receive compensation, directly or indirectly, in connection with the management, distribution, and/or servicing of these products or services, including Fidelity funds, certain third-party funds and products, and certain investment services. Characteristics Earnings-Per-Share growth Trailing measures the growth in reported earnings per share over trailing one- and five-year periods. Earnings-Per-Share growth (IBES 1-Year Forecast) measures the growth in reported earnings per share as estimated by Wall Street analysts. Median Market Cap identifies the median market capitalization of the portfolio or benchmark as determined by the underlying security market caps. Price-to-Book (P/B) Ratio is the ratio of a company's current share price to reported accumulated profits and capital. Price/Cash Flow is the ratio of a company's current share price to its trailing 12-months cash flow per share. Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio (IBES 1-Year Forecast) is the ratio of a company's current share price to Wall Street analysts' estimates of earnings. Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio Trailing is the ratio of a company's current share price to its trailing 12-months earnings per share. Return on Equity (ROE) 5-Year Trailing is the ratio of a company's last five years historical profitability to its shareholders' equity. Preferred stock is included as part of each company's net worth. Sales-Per-Share growth measures the growth in reported sales over the specified past time period. Weighted Average Market Cap identifies the market capitalization of the average equity holding as determined by the dollars invested in the portfolio or benchmark. Russell 3000 growth Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the performance of the broad growth segment of the U.S. equity market. It includes those Russell 3000 Index companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth rates. Russell 3000 Value Index is a market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the performance of the broad value segment of the U.S. equity market. It includes those Russell 3000 Index companies with a lower price-to-book ratio and lower forecasted growth rate. 3-Year Risk/Return Statistics Beta is a measure of the volatility of a fund relative to its benchmark index. A beta greater (less) than 1 is more (less) volatile than the index. Information Ratio measures a fund's active return (fund's average monthly return minus the benchmark's average monthly return) in relation to the volatility of its active returns. R-Squared measures how a fund's performance correlates with a benchmark index's performance and shows what portion of it can be explained by the performance of the overall market/index. R-Squared ranges from 0, meaning no correlation, to 1, meaning perfect correlation. An R-Squared value of less than 0.5 indicates that annualized alpha and beta are not reliable performance statistics. Sharpe Ratio is a measure of historical risk-adjusted performance. It is calculated by dividing the fund's excess returns (the fund's average annual return for the period minus the 3-month "risk free" return rate) and dividing it by the standard deviation of the fund's returns. The higher the ratio, the better the fund's return per unit of risk. The three month "risk free" rate used is the 90-day Treasury Bill rate. Standard Deviation is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of a fund's return over a specified time period. Fidelity calculates standard deviations by comparing a fund's monthly returns to its average monthly return over a 36-month period, and then annualizes the number. Investors may examine historical standard deviation in conjunction with historical returns to decide whether a fund's volatility would have been acceptable given the returns it would have produced. A higher standard deviation indicates a wider dispersion of past returns and thus greater historical volatility. Standard deviation does not indicate how the fund actually performed, but merely indicates the volatility of its returns over time. Tracking Error is the divergence between the price behavior of a position or a portfolio and the price behavior of a benchmark, creating an unexpected profit or loss. 