Honestly, On (NYSE:ONON) is one of the most impressive growth companies in the current market, but its extremely high valuation, the difficulty of forecasting accurately future revenue growth, margins, and even the foreign exchange rate (because the company is Swiss and reports in CHF instead of USD) make this stock a hold in my opinion, or maybe a difficult buy if you are quite optimistic.

Yes, there are some good reasons to be optimistic. Revenues have gone up more than seven times from the end of 2019 to the end of 2023, and the company already has positive earnings, good gross margins of around 60%, and a solid marketing model that has allowed it to compete successfully worldwide with classic brands like NIKE (NKE) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).

Data by YCharts

What is going on with the company?

In a short company review following its most recent 20F report, On is a sports apparel company that sells products in higher price categories than the already affordable luxury brands like the classics Nike or Adidas. On can do this greatly because its products are directed very specifically to the running niche, instead of the general public that, in my opinion, would see it very difficult to buy more expensive shoes than some ones from Nike that already could do a nice job, and still have very good brand recognition.

To satisfy this running niche, On has made its principal goal of revolutionizing the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. For this, ONON has developed some technologies like CloudTec and products like the CloudStratus line, the Cloudmonster, and the iconic CloudRunners.

Although, as shown in the Q1 2024 earnings release, more than 95% of revenues come, of course, from shoes and 5% from apparel and accessories, the company also offers products for all-day activities and even sports like tennis. It is no surprise that big tennis superstars like Roger Federer, Iga Swiatek, or Ben Shelton are involved with the brand, either because of business reasons or sponsorships.

For these marketing reasons, in my view, On's business model is closer to Lululemon (LULU) than to the traditional sports apparel brands. For instance, both brands are heavily focused on one specific activity, either yoga and women-focused activities or running, and both have the market perception, as I see it, of being the best and premium reference brand. This allows ONON and LULU to have way better gross margins of between 54 and 60%, instead of the around 45% presented by other participants in the industry like Nike, Adidas, or even Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF).

To make things even more impressive, ONON reported a mind-blowing 55% revenue growth in FY2023 compared to FY2022, and in the Q1 earnings call, management expressed that 30% revenue growth is expected for FY2024. Take in mind that these numbers are happening while Nike and Adidas saw negative revenue growth from last fiscal year, Puma showed heavy deceleration and now negative growth for the recent quarters, and Lululemon is presenting a relatively shy 10% growth in the last quarter compared with a year ago. While it is true that the comparison might not be entirely fair as ONON's revenues are way smaller than the other brands, it is still, in my opinion, a good example of the brand's power to attract new clients even as the industry is not having a great time.

ONON's future financials are relatively uncertain

Let's take a closer look at the On Holdings business situation. Unfortunately, because the company is Swiss and because numbers are reported in CHF instead of USD, almost every important metric has some sort of currency adjustment, either directly or indirectly, making analysis and projections more complicated than usual. First, the company grew for Q12024 by 20.9% in CHF but 29.2% on a constant currency basis, which is a huge discrepancy. In my opinion, because the stock is in US dollars, we should make eventual projections and analyze the financials growth on a constant currency basis.

Additionally, the company has two main revenue sources from sales channels, either Direct-To-Consumer, DTC or through wholesalers. From a DTC perspective, the company grew revenues by 48.7%, which is massive, although just 37% of revenues come from this source. From wholesale, the company perceived a 19.8% growth, which is pretty good but not as impressive. This, I believe, happens because of the way ONON's marketing works, using a more digital and niche approach, similar to Lululemon's, in which the clients go directly to a DTC shop asking for specific products instead of just comparing between them and other cheaper brands at a classic retailer, for not mentioning DTC digital channels.

Net sales in EMEA increased by just 10.4%, which, in my opinion, is not great, 30% in the Americas and 90% in Asia-Pacific. The bigger segment is the Americas, bringing 64.7% of revenues. Asia-Pacific is quite small, representing just 10% of revenues, but it is encouraging that it still captured more new revenue nominally year over year than the EMEA segment, which is a great sign for continued future stable growth, as demand there seems quite potent.

On Full 2023 Earnings Results

Unfortunately, this extreme variation between regional numbers is very difficult to explain and even more difficult to forecast. I think many of us would agree that the company should continue to grow, but I am honestly not sure at what rates. For example, maybe Americas growth slows down to the EMEA pace, or maybe the contrary happens, and EMEA growth reaccelerates. It is extremely uncertain and, depending on Asia-Pacific growth, which is at this moment relatively unmaterial but more certain, is not solid enough.

Referring to profitability metrics, a good thing is that gross margins are expanding to 59.7% from 58.3%. Gross profit in CHF grew almost 24%. Unfortunately, all clarity ends here, mainly because of exchange rates. For example, adjusted EBITDA, which is not an entirely solid metric by itself, grew at 27% and came to CHF 77.4 million. This is lower than the adjusted net income, which came to CHF 106.5 million. This unexpected occurrence happened because of an indirect foreign exchange gain of CHF 76.8 million, which is not discounted at the adjusted earnings calculation but, indeed, at the adjusted EBITDA one. To exclude this indirect foreign exchange gain might be the correct procedure to calculate eventual profitability, but it is not entirely clear at this moment if this kind of impact should be considered a one-time situation or instead something more recurrent because of the way the company might manage the foreign exchange fluctuations and risks, being those either in the long-term balance sheet assets or in the short-term financial statements.

It is also not that simple to use free cash flow metrics, mainly because there are heavy differences between working capital from one year to another, more specifically, inventory changes. This does not count currency adjustments that might also be necessary for accurate projections.

From a balance sheet perspective, the company is far from financial distress; unfortunately, this comes at the cost of some share dilution of around 1.4%.

Valuation and forecast discussion

As I expressed in this article, I consider that forecasts made on this company are on the more speculative side instead of stepping on more firm ground. Additionally, I will make my own adjustment to the adjusted earnings provided by the company by adding the foreign exchange result, since I think this might be a recurrent gain over time while there is volatility in the CHF/USD rate. On the contrary, when there is stability between both currencies, that recurrent gain should not be shown in the foreign exchange result, but directly in the CHF ordinary income statement metrics. In the end, this metric should be working similarly to GAAP earnings, adding back share-based compensation, also making it similar to a stable "optimized" free cash flow, adding the foreign exchange discrepancy. I will consider an exchange rate of 1 to 1.1 CHF to USD.

Finally, I am going to project share dilution of just the A class shares, instead of also B shares because I consider the forecast to be already quite complex to follow.

First, the optimistic forecast. I begin with $232 million in adjusted earnings and project a 30% annual growth rate from 2024 to 2028. I think this is quite optimistic since that would mean that with a 10% earnings margin, the company should grow in 2027 from $6.6 billion to $8.6 billion in revenues, which is, at least, difficult. That 30% is the current expected growth for the company's FY2024 at this smaller size compared to FY2027, which is an important factor to bear in mind, as it should be more difficult for the company to keep this growth rate eventually at higher revenues.

I also consider a 1.4% share count increase and a share price projection of 25 times earnings. While the current 30% growth rate might sound like an extremely cheap valuation in 5 years, with growth likely to slow down, it might seem reasonable. The result is that eventually, the stock might be able to produce an 11.8% CAGR, which is something I would consider unsatisfactory for a growth company that is growing revenues at a 30% CAGR in this model.

On Holdings Adjusted Earnings Projection (Author)

Unfortunately, I cannot grade this stock as a sale either because, as mentioned before, we are currently seeing bad times for sports apparel companies, which I do not expect to last forever. So, in my opinion, when the consumer recovers, and those companies find growth back again, revenue numbers of some stocks like Lululemon and On should roar significantly higher, likely causing this industry group stocks to soar.

Risks discussion

There are some relevant risks for the stock to achieve this forecast performance, and that is why I cannot give it a buy rating. First is the market saturation risk, which might have already been achieved in the EMEA region. We don't know how far from that point we are in the Americas or Asia-Pacific segment.

Another important risk is that the competition could eventually catch up. For example, I consider Lululemon to be more protected from Nike and Adidas than On, mainly because, after all, the legacy brands have already worked in the sports industry for many decades and know how to make running shoes easier than Lululemon's products. That is not counting on the fact that Nike and Adidas are already seen as relevant brands for On's users, different from, in my opinion, LULU's. I consider it more difficult to convince a grown Lululemon woman fan to buy Nike yoga pants than to convince an On client to buy a very good, expensive pair of Nike shoes.

Other standard risks that might be quite important come in the form of supply chain disruptions, specifically in Vietnam, as expressed in the 20F form linked sections before, together with macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties that can cause On's growth to stale suddenly.

Conclusion

On Holding is an awesome company with a very likely bright future. Unfortunately, at this high valuation and with the difficulty of providing an accurate forecast, it is difficult to consider this stock a clear buy at this point.

It is also difficult to make a case for a clear sell for ONON since the industry might recover quickly and make the current 30% growth forecasts obsolete. If you are already in, the stock is a hold. In any case, I would never short this stock. Would you bet against Roger Federer?