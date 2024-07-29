itchySan/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Written by Duncan Tanner in association With Dylan Horton

While many players in the beverage sector like Celsius (CELH) and PepsiCo's (PEP) Rockstar Energy tout strong growth and valuations, few have the fundamental value to match what Monster offers.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) is a leader in the energy drink sector, which is rapidly evolving with an increasingly diverse product portfolio. Though Monster's subsidiaries reach multiple sectors, its primary business segment, Monster Energy® Drinks, accounts for over 90% of its revenue. Despite regulatory concerns, the energy drink industry is poised to become a larger player in the beverage market with a 2023 compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%, and the non-alcoholic beverage industry is expected to follow at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2032.

Our Thesis:

Monster has successfully capitalized on this industry expansion through its 2023 acquisition of Bang Energy and expanded its product portfolio through its 2022 acquisition of CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective. These acquisitions and a history of high-quality revenue due to brand strength and healthy margins give the company a unique trajectory for organic growth through product expansion in the Energy and Alcohol segments. With an 11%+ forward sales projection through 2027, we rate Monster a BUY at a target of $62 per share (25% upside).

Business Overview:

In 2002, Monster released its primary product line, Monster Energy® Drinks. Monster operates through three main segments, including its Monster Energy Drinks segment (91% Rev. Share), Strategic Brands segment (5%), and Alcohol Brands segment (4%). Today, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company for 11 brand subsidiaries, positioned for retail success with stronger brand popularity than close competitors Red Bull and Rockstar Energy.

Monster differentiates its products mainly through marketing, portraying itself as bold and hard-core through brand sponsorships of extreme sports. We believe Monster has been successful in its marketing efforts, capturing the largest market share of the US energy drink production industry at 19.7%. This success is reflected in their financials as sales have increased consecutively for the last 31 years, boosted 13% in 2023 compared to the sector median of 2.5%.

Seeking Alpha / Phi Fiscal

In 2014, Monster entered a long-term partnership with The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC). Through the deal, TCCC became Monster’s primary distributor and allowed Monster to leverage the world’s largest non-alcoholic beverage distribution network. This has led to significantly higher NI margins as the business now has a unique position to take advantage of larger economies of scale, with a 23% margin compared to the 5% sector median.

With a popular, diverse brand portfolio and a distribution network that outreaches any major competitor, we believe that Monster has created a bulletproof business model that will allow the company to field most new products successfully.

Catalysts:

Despite these successes, CEO Rodney Sacks is firm on his intentions to continually expand distribution. MD&A indicates they could expand operations in China and Latin America (LatAm), presenting a golden opportunity to cash in on these high-growth emerging markets. The European and Asia Pacific beverage markets are already comparable to the US with a similar 7% 2030 CAGR projection, while the LatAm market holds a 14% growth through 2028. Monster is already a significant player in all three, and due to its partnership with TCCC, we expect the company to continue to expand its distribution network and sales further.

The company's competitive business strategy is also evident through its 2022 expansion into the alcohol industry with the acquisition of CANarchy Brewery Collective, a craft beer and hard seltzer company. We see this alcohol segment as having promising growth, with an 82% increase in net sales in 2023 and management clear on their intentions to expand distribution of the Hard Tea line.

However, Monster's focus remains on the energy drink industry, and the company has looked to expand its market reach with the acquisition of Bang Energy in July 2023. Synergies have included increased gross profit margins due to decreased reliance on third-party bottlers and better inventory management, which led to a 76% YoY increase in ending cash balance. Against increasing competition, especially with Red Bull closing in on market share, these synergies will continue to be vital to free up cash expenses, so the company can expand marketing.

Seeking Alpha / Phi Fiscal

Once fully integrated, we expect these product acquisitions, expanded marketing, and increased distribution to boost Monster's already leading market share in a growing industry.

Valuation:

The energy drink industry combines mature, well-established holding companies and smaller, high-growth ones. Our Comps Analysis included behemoths TCCC and PepsiCo but also a newer market player in Celsius, which had a 2023 YoY revenue growth of 81%.

The inclusion of high-growth companies like Celsius led to high upper-end valuations, while the more mature firms lowered the median values significantly. Although Monster carries a strong valuation in comparison to its relative medium size, we ultimately see this valuation as justified considering these strong growth tailwinds.

Phi Fiscal

Our discounted cash flow valuation consisted of two cases: a main case and the worst case, of which, we took the weighted average.

Growth assumptions for the main case were pretty conservative. Given Monster’s already-established market position and 3-year YoY sales growth of 15.83%, we assumed a 2024 growth of 10%, increasing to 11.5% in 2026 before slowing to 10.5% by 2028. Our main case was mindful of growing competition and market risks, while still taking into account expanding sales from a diverse product portfolio. Given substantial third-party deals and recent acquisitions, we project gross margins to remain constant at 52%. In contrast, we expect SG&A expenses to increase gradually due to the marketing-centered nature of the industry and growing competition.

Phi Fiscal

Phi Fiscal

For the worst-case scenario, we projected sales growth to be significantly lower, reaching a max of 8% in 2025 and then decreasing to 4% by 2028, assuming market risks materialize fully. Next, assuming Monster’s partnership with TCCC falls through in a worst-case scenario, we projected gross margins to decline below the sector median.

Phi Fiscal

Phi Fiscal

We weighted the worst-case scenario at 6% and the main case at 94%, giving us a price target of $62.18 with an upside of 25% and a “Buy” rating.

Phi Fiscal

Risks:

The Energy Drink Production Industry is facing increasing pressure for regulation from consumers due to caffeine-related health concerns, such as the United Kingdom's potential ban on the sale of energy drinks to children under 16 and Prime Energy's $5M class action suit. Currently, the FDA has released daily caffeine consumption recommendations, which Monster's products fall well under, but the US has no regulations on the sale of caffeinated energy drinks.

While Monster faces similar inherent risks in the sale of energy drinks, it does better at mitigating them. Many caffeine-related lawsuits can be attributed to extraneous business recklessness, such as marketing techniques aimed at children or misrepresenting ingredients, which Monster has avoided thus far, and we expect this trend to continue. Additionally, management has noted that litigation expenses have been limited and suggests they will not have "a material adverse effect on the Company's financial position or results of operation." As industry sales grow, the energy drink market has not been adversely affected by regulatory threats.

Additionally, increasing competition has accompanied industry growth, which threatens Monster’s market position. Given the nature of the sector and how brand differentiation stems significantly from marketing efforts, Monster had high SG&A expenses of almost $2 billion in 2023. Although we predicted SG&A expenses to remain elevated, considering Monster's strong brand, we anticipate these expenses are sufficient to preserve Monster's market share. This competition has not materially impacted market share thus far and has not affected margins, which have consistently been 20 percentage points over the sector median.

Conclusion:

Given Monster’s current market position, margin management, and recent growth-focused acquisitions, it is well-suited to benefit from an expanding industry. Monster’s strategic partnership with TCCC gives it a strong foundation for the success of its acquisitions and expansion into international markets, and it highlights Monster’s aggressive approach to capturing market share. Despite potential regulatory threats and increasing competition, Monster’s financial stability and healthy profit margins underscore its resilience, making it a compelling investment opportunity at a target price of $62.18 a share.