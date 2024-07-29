Yuri_Arcurs

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is going to report the company's Q1/FY2025 results on the 7th of August in post-market hours. Wall Street analysts are expecting a stable same-store sales performance after the company has reported declines in recent quarters.

I previously published an article on the company, titled "Boot Barn's Same Store Sales Performance Seems Critical". In the article, I initiated Boot Barn at a Hold rating as the company's long-term growth plans seemed to be priced into the stock, suggesting watching the company's same-store sales performance, as higher comparable store sales have caused Boot Barn's profitability to shoot up considerably from FY2022 forward. After the article was published, Boot Barn's stock has rallied by 68% compared to S&P 500's return of 15% in the same period - it seems that the market is optimistic about the company's long-term growth plans.

My Rating History on BOOT (Seeking Alpha)

Upcoming Q1 Report: Looking at a Likely SSS Improvement

Boot Barn is going to report the company's Q1 results on the 7th of August. Wall Street analysts estimate revenues to reach $415.4 million, up 8.3% year-on-year. The adjusted EPS is estimated at $1.06, down $0.07 from the prior year's Q1. The estimated revenues correspond to a same-store sales decline of -1.0% in the quarter.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

In Q4, Boot Barn still reported a -5.9% consolidated same-store sales decline, lower than Designer Brands' (DBI) - 2.5% comparable decline in the same period and Shoe Carnival's (SCVL) -3.4% comparable decline - the Q1 results are expected to show quite a good sequential improvement after Boot Barn has recently underperformed the peers in the challenging industry backdrop.

Boot Barn's communication seems to suggest such a shift in sales to happen, though - in the first nine weeks of Q1, Boot Barn's consolidated same-store sales have managed to even grow by 1.4%, as told in the June investor presentation, potentially making Wall Street's estimates even too conservative. Trends in June seem to have been worse in the consumer sentiment, though, and I believe that the last weeks of the quarter haven't shown such a strong same-store sales performance.

Data by YCharts

Profitability is expected to take a moderate hit from the slower same-store sales, which I see as a reasonable assumption with remaining cost inflation in labor - ultimately, I still underline the importance of well-performing same-store sales in Q1 too. The KPI is critical over the long term as well, and investors should watch the outlook very closely.

FY2025 Guidance Expects Slow Performance

The company's FY2025 guidance expects a slow same-store sales performance of -3.6% to -1.6% into sales of $1766-1800 million. While the gross margin is expected at 36.6-36.9%, similar as was achieved in FY2025, the profitability is expected to take a mid-point hit into an EPS of $4.55-4.85 from $4.80 in FY2024 - Boot Barn still sees softness in consumer spending ahead, and while Q1 should show an improved performance, the performance looks to be worse going forward with Boot Barn's current guidance.

Prolonged declines could deteriorate the investment case with weakening profitability, and while the performance is mainly related to macroeconomic worries, Boot Barn has underperformed Designer Brands and Shoe Carnival in the recent past.

Store Expansion Continues Well

Boot Barn's store expansion has continued well on the road to 900 stores by FY2030 with 18 new stores added in Q4 alone into a total of 400 after the quarter, and with 60 new stores guided for in FY2025. The expansion takes up capital, with $115-120 million in capital expenditures guided for FY2025 and with $118.8 million being spent in FY2024. Boot Barn estimates a new store to require around $1.5 million in initial investments.

The Stock's Valuation Is Getting Too Expensive

I updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model. I now estimate revenues to grow by 6.5% in FY2025, within Boot Barn's guidance range led by a weak same-store sales performance range. Afterwards, I estimate more rapid growth from the new openings and better same-store sales at a total revenue CAGR of 8.3% from FY2024 to FY2034 and 2.5% perpetual growth afterwards, similar as I estimated previously.

While short-term profitability is taking a hit from slower same-store sales, I still estimate the EBIT margin to reach 12.5% eventually with a better consumer sentiment, operating leverage from store openings, and the company's great gross margin management.

The store openings look to worsen cash flows especially in the short- to mid-term, but I believe that Boot Barn's cash flow conversion should again be good especially from FY2030 forward with fewer openings.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Boot Barn's fair value estimate at $103.21, 21% below the stock price at the time of writing - the stock seems to be overvalued unless margins can be improved considerably above my estimates, as the revenue estimates already expect quite great store expansion. Also, as weaker recent same-store sales are a risk, the valuation shouldn't in my opinion be as stretched.

The fair value estimate is up from $76.41 previously, mainly due to a lower cost of capital estimate.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 10.21% is used in the DCF model, down from 12.47% previously. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

Boot Barn continues financing its operations through equity alone, and I estimate the financing to continue the same. To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.20% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's estimate for the US, updated in July. I have kept the beta estimate at 1.39. With a liquidity premium of 0.3%, the cost of equity and WACC both stand at 10.21%.

Takeaway

Boot Barn is expected to report a stronger same-store sales performance in Q1 after performing poorly in past quarters. The company has already reported relatively strong first nine weeks of the quarter, but continues expecting a weak same-store sales performance in the whole FY2025 as the consumer sentiment has stayed at a weak level. While the successful store expansion should position Boot Barn for impressive earnings growth, I believe that too much growth is now priced into the stock. As such, I downgrade my rating on Boot Barn to a cautious Sell.