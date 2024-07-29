Weaker USD, Revenue Growth, And TransCon Technology Make Ascendis Pharma A Strong Buy Opportunity

Jul. 29, 2024 5:52 AM ETAscendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Stock
Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.39K Followers

Summary

  • ASND's pipeline includes promising candidates for various endocrine disorders and oncology, positioning the company as a leader in innovative medical solutions.
  • FDA-approved Skytrofa for pediatric GHD showcases TransCon technology's efficacy in enhancing patient outcomes.
  • The company’s financial outlook is strong, with projected revenue growth and positive EBIT expected by 2025.
  • Convertible notes could dilute shareholders but potentially deleverage ASND’s balance sheet if stock prices increase above conversion thresholds.
  • I rate ASND as a strong buy due to its innovative pipeline and promising financial outlook. If these factors play out favorably, long-term investors could see significant upside.

Financial chart on LCD display

da-kuk

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND), based in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary TransCon technology platform to develop advanced therapeutics for endocrinology, rare diseases, and oncology. This TransCon system aims to deliver best-in-class therapies with controlled drug release, optimized effects, and

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.39K Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASND Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News