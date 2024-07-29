da-kuk

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND), based in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary TransCon technology platform to develop advanced therapeutics for endocrinology, rare diseases, and oncology. This TransCon system aims to deliver best-in-class therapies with controlled drug release, optimized effects, and less toxicity. The company’s FDA-approved product, Skytrofa, is indicated for pediatric growth hormone deficiency [GHD] and is proof of the efficacy of TransCon technology in enhancing patient outcomes due to sustained drug release. The ASND’s pipeline includes promising candidates like TransCon hGH, PTH, and CNP for various endocrine disorders and oncology candidates such as TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist and IL-2 β/γ. Recent strategic and clinical advances position the company as a leader in developing innovative solutions to address unmet medical needs effectively.

Biotech Macro Play: Business Overview

Ascendis Pharma, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on endocrinology rare diseases and oncology applications. ASND leverages its transient conjugation (TransCon) platform to develop its product pipeline. Its TransCon platform has three components. First, it has 1) soluble carriers for systemic delivery and insoluble carriers for localized delivery. Also, 2) TransCon linkers bind the carrier and the parent drug. Lastly, TransCon uses 3) parent drugs, which include antibodies, proteins, peptides, and small molecules. It’s worth mentioning that different linker families control the release profiles of various parent drugs.

Source: Ascendis website.

This platform aims to provide best-in-class treatments for several diseases, ensuring the drugs are supplied efficiently to the intended targets. The benefits are the predictable release of the parent drug in the desired daily dosing frequency for up to six months. As a result, this optimizes the parent drug’s effects with a similar safety profile. Thus, ASND’s approach also reduces toxicities when the release is localized.

Furthermore, ASND focuses on parent drugs already validated in clinical trials to predict outcomes and accurately diagnose problems earlier in development. By combining validated parent drugs with innovative new designs, ASND increases the probability of successful drug development. This technology involves creating new molecular structures, carriers, linkers, or modified versions to enhance the delivery of the original drugs. Therefore, ASND produces new proprietary patents with existing IPs.

Product Pipeline: IP Portfolio

ASND’s commercially FDA-approved product is Skytrofa [lonapegsomatropin-tcgd], which is indicated for growth hormone deficiency [GHD] in pediatric patients. This drug uses TransCon technology to enhance the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of growth hormone treatment. It is a prodrug human growth hormone somatropin transiently conjugated to a carrier molecule by a linker designed to cleave at a specific rate to control and extend the release of the hormone, keeping consistent levels in the bloodstream versus daily injections. The clinical benefits include increased growth in children with GHD, which helps them acquire an average height according to age using a once-weekly administration, promoting better treatment adherence than daily injections.

Source: Company’s website.

Moreover, ASND’s pipeline includes programs for endocrinology of rare diseases and oncology. The company’s endocrinology program includes TransCon human growth hormone [hGH], TransCon for parathyroid hormone [PTH], and TransCon for C-type natriuretic peptide [CNP]. TransCon hGH (Phase 3) is indicated for pediatric GHD and adult GHD. This drug is also in Phase 2 for Turner syndrome. As for TransCon PTH, it’s in Phase 3 in the US, Europe, and Japan for adult hypoparathyroidism. Lastly, TransCon CNP is a Phase 2 drug for Achondroplasia.

Source: Company’s website.

On the other hand, ASND’s oncology program includes prodrugs such as TransCon Toll-like receptors [TLR] 7/8 agonists. This is indicated for solid tumors with intratumoral targeting immune response treatments inside tumors. Another candidate, TransCon Interleukin-2 [IL-2] β/γ, addresses several solid tumors through a systemic release that boosts the immune system. As a result, this second oncology candidate can target metastatic cancer. It’s worth noting that both of these prodrugs are in Phase 2.

Progress Despite FDA Setbacks

Unfortunately, in May 2024, ASND announced that the FDA postponed its NDA review for TransCon PTH due to a major amendment to the application. The target action date was moved three months to August 14, 2024. This delay is a partial setback, but ASND continues its research progress on TransCon PTH. In July 2024, Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience Inc., signed a distribution agreement with ASND for TransCon PTH in Canada, allowing it to obtain regulatory approval for the drug in Canada.

Also, on June 3, 2024, ASND presented new data from the Phase 1/2 IL-Believe trial at ASCO 2024. The data was promising as 40% of evaluable patients with anti-PD1 refractory melanoma treated with TransCon IL-2 β/γ, combined with TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist, confirmed clinical responses without concerning safety red flags. Additionally, 45% of evaluable patients who completed the treatment protocol showed confirmed clinical responses to TransCon IL-2 β/γ, either as a monotherapy or in combination therapy. So, while the FDA’s decision is a setback, I wouldn’t consider it a major concern at this juncture.

Source: Presentation at ECE on May 12, 2024.

Furthermore, on June 24, 2024, ASND reported data at ICCBH 2024 from the Phase 2 ACcomplisH trial of TransCon CNP in children with achondroplasia. The results showed improvements in physical functioning compared to placebo after one year of treatment with TransCon CNP at 100 μg/kg/week. But more importantly, these improvements didn’t generate serious adverse side effects. These results used the Achondroplasia Child Experience Measure-Impact [ACEM] assessment, with a p-value of 0.047, indicating sound statistical significance. Additionally, the ACEM’s assessment is emotional well-being, demonstrating statistically significant improvements with a p-value of 0.045. The SF-10 Physical Summary score, which measures physical health, showed substantial progress with a p-value of 0.002. So, the data seems to corroborate the potential for TransCon CNP, and if successfully developed and commercialized, it could still unlock a sizeable TAM for ASND.

Virtuous Cycle Potential: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, ASND trades at a $7.7 billion market cap, making it a relatively large biotech company. Its balance sheet holds $345.6 million in cash and equivalents against $616.4 million in financial debt. It has total assets worth $866.0 million and total liabilities that exceed that figure of $1.1 billion. Thus, its book value is negative $257 million, but I believe it’s somewhat distorted by the enormous accumulated losses of $2.6 billion. However, this discards potential book value valuations for ASND, so I’ll focus on its revenue prospects instead.

According to Seeking Alpha’s dashboard on ASND, the company is forecasted to generate roughly $769.1 million in revenues by 2025. This is particularly welcomed as ASND’s latest quarterly gross margins reached 92.1%. It also implies that ASND trades at a forward P/S ratio of 10.0, which is self-evidently high. For comparison, its sector’s median forward P/S ratio is 3.9.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Additionally, if we look at ASND’s quarterly TTM figures, its operating expenses have fluctuated between $643.4 million and $748.4 million since Q4 2022. So, assuming the company’s gross margins don’t deteriorate, it should generate roughly $708.3 million in gross income by 2025. In fact, it could break even in EBIT terms by next year. In their latest earnings call, management noted they expect €600.0 million in full-year 2024 OpEx. Today’s conversion rate implies $651.4 million in OpEx, which, if it sustains into 2025, would mean a positive EBIT of roughly $56.9 million by next year.

This is key because it also indicates that its cash flow is trending towards positive territory, suggesting ASND is on the path towards becoming a self-sustainable company. However, I believe there’s an additional layer that could supercharge ASND’s bullish outlook. The company’s convertible debt is denominated in USD. If the dollar weakens, its interest payments on the USD-denominated debt would also be cheaper in euros, providing further relief on the company’s cash flow. Also, since the company’s strategy doubles down on US growth through SKYTROFA and new potential FDA approvals, it’d only enhance its turnaround even further.

Source: CME Group.

After all, the company generates a large portion of its revenues in euros, so a weaker USD means fewer euros are needed to meet the same USD obligations. Since the Fed is expected to start lowering rates by September 2024, it will probably translate into a weaker dollar season. Higher revenues, weaker USD, positive EBIT by 2025, and deleveraging could ignite a virtuous cycle. In theory, ASND’s stock price increases would prompt the conversion of its notes into equity, deleveraging its balance sheet even further. This dynamic also reduces interest expenses, which supercharges this virtuous cycle as long as the dollar weakens. If this positive confluence of factors plays favorably for ASND, it would likely unlock considerable upside for long-term shareholders.

If these notes are converted into equity and ASND achieves a positive EBIT, it could quickly become profitable. This is especially true if the stock continues trending higher towards the conversion price of $166.34 per share. If that happens, convertible note holders will be incentivized to convert into ASND’s shares, diluting shareholders and potentially creating headwinds for the stock price above that price threshold. However, in the process, the balance sheet would deleverage without any cash flow impact. This ideal scenario would allow investors to unlock considerable shareholder value and cash flow potential. Hence, I rate ASND as a “strong buy” for long-term investors at these levels.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Therefore, this dynamic, coupled with the projected revenue growth and healthy margins, could revitalize ASND’s financials as debt is removed and interest expenses decline. However, such a deleveraging process would only play out above the conversion price of $166.34 per share, and that requires the shares to appreciate by an additional 22.9% from the last closing price of $133.75. For context, ASND’s quarterly interest expense was $79.4 million for Q1 2024. So, its convertible notes are its main hurdle. These notes mature in 2028, but since they’re convertible, they’re likely to have an impact through shareholder dilution rather than cash flow.

Source: TradingView.

Moreover, my investment thesis hinges on ASND delivering on its revenue growth promises, but this is not guaranteed. After all, the US is notably tricky with its FDA approval processes. So, a few bullish assumptions are embedded in my thesis, especially since ASND already trades at expensive valuation multiples, which adds valuation risks to this thesis. Nevertheless, I believe management is executing the right strategy, and coupled with potentially favorable macroeconomic factors, it makes ASND a “strong buy” for investors who understand the risks involved.

Strong Buy: Conclusion

Overall, ASND is a promising turnaround stock in biotech, with several potential catalysts that could cascade into a virtuous cycle that unlocks considerable shareholder value. Its revenues are poised for impressive growth in the foreseeable future, and its financials should reach positive EBIT by next year. Moreover, a potentially weaker USD will likely supercharge this healthy dynamic. If this causes the stock to increase above the conversion threshold for its notes, it would also deleverage its balance sheet. This confluence of factors leads me to a “strong-buy” rating on ASND for investors who understand the embedded assumptions and risks.