Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) when I wrote about it in May this year, as I expected growth to remain robust at ~20% for the next 2 years, with strong supporting performance seen in 1Q24. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a buy rating. My key update to my thesis is that I expect TW to grow faster than I previously modeled, as 2Q24 performance was incredibly solid, driven across various asset classes, and it is winning market share. Demand momentum has evidently persisted into 3Q24, as per July’s data, and the upcoming ICD deal should continue to support robust growth as well.

Review

TW

TW reported earnings three days ago. Total net revenue beat my FY24 estimates by a big margin of 10pts, growing 30% y/y to $405 million. Total 1H24 net revenue now equates to $813 million, running ahead of my FY24 estimates of $1.606 billion. Breaking down the revenue growth: Credit revenue grew 32% to $111 million; Rates revenue grew ~36% to $217.5 million, Equities grew 3.3% to $22.9 million; and Money Markets grew 14% to $18 million – all of these drove total trading revenue up 31% in 2Q24. Market Data grew 28.3% to $29.2 million.

TW TW

TW’s 2Q24 performance further reinforces my view that demand momentum remains very strong, as multiple asset classes and products across protocols contributed to the strong 2Q24 performance, further solidifying the thesis that TW’s business model is able to tap on growth across the investment spectrum. Two areas that deserve highlighting are:

In Credit, TW Credit average daily volume [ADV] grew a staggering 56.4% to $29.7 billion, driven by solid adoption across its full electronic US credit, European Credit (up 19.7%), Municipal Bonds (up 19.8%), Chinese Bonds (up 382.8%), and other credit bonds (up 140.6%). In particular, US treasuries, which is a focus for TW, saw market share improve from 19.2% in 2023 to 22.6% in 1H24, driven by >28% revenue growth across channels, with particular strength in institutional and wholesale. Given that voice still accounts for 35 to 40% of US treasuries trading, I believe there is still a lot of room for TW to capture share and grow. In rates, revenue growth was supported by an even better ADV performance of 61.4% y/y growth, driven by across all underlying products: Cash US government bonds up ~50% y/y; European government bonds up 12.3% y/y; Mortgages up ~25% y/y; other government bonds up ~89% y/y; derivatives swaps with less than 1 year duration were up ~101% y/y; other derivates swaps were up ~17% y/y; and Futures were up ~572% y/y. This strong performance suggests that TW is winning share, and indeed, TW has crossed 50% market share in the quarter for the first time, beating Bloomberg (as per the 2Q24 earnings call).

In my last post, I briefly touched on the ICD deal without going into details. Now that the deal is on track to be closed, I think it is worth talking more about it and why I think it will support strong growth ahead. ICD (Institutional Cash Distributors) is a platform for business' treasury departments that connects businesses to various products to manage near-term liquidity (using short-term securities). Through this integration (ICD portal and corporates' ERP systems), it enables seamless product discovery, analytics, trading, and settlement. Other value-added products, like ICD Portfolio Analytics, aggregate data on the company’s investment positions for analytics and reporting.

This acquisition significantly improves TW's distribution capabilities as it enables TW to cross-sell its core trading business into the corporate channel. I see tremendous strategic value in this acquisition as TW complements where ICD is lacking: ICD largely provides near-term liquidity solutions, whereas TW provides a more comprehensive solution for money management in longer-dated securities, enabling corporate clients to better manage duration and credit risk. This literally “upgrades” TW into a turnkey solution within electronically traded fixed income. On the flipside, the deal also enables TW to cross-sell ICD products into its existing customer base, especially for clients that require Treasury management for their own corporate cash and integration. There shouldn’t be any hiccups in porting ICD over, as TW was already an ICD customer for its own corporate Treasury department a few years ago, so it is well-familiar with the asset. The expected contribution for ICD this year (FY24) is $40 million, with an EBITDA margin of 47 to 49% (slightly margin dilutive, but given the strong potential for cross-sell, I think it is definitely a net positive for TW).

As for the near-term outlook, I don’t see any major cause for concern as the demand momentum has continued into 3Q24, according to management (4 weeks of July data gave management the confidence to mention this). Daily average revenue is reportedly growing at a high-teens growth rate, even before including the expected strong performance in the last few days of July. Hence, I am inclined to believe that TW growth could come in ahead of my FY24 expectations, especially with the near-term catalysts that should drive up more ADV: two Fed meetings (expectation for rate cuts this year vs. 2023) and the US presidential election (depending on who is elected, it will impact how capital is allocated across funds and corporations).

With a couple of important month end trading days left in July, which tend to be our strongest revenue days, average daily revenue growth is trending at a high-teens growth rate relative to July 2023. The diversity of our growth remains a theme. 2Q24 call

Valuation

Author's work

I believe TW can grow 200bps faster than my previous expectation, as the 1H24 performance surprised me on the upside. Using historical revenue seasonality as a benchmark, 1H24 revenue tends to be ~50% of total revenue, and annualizing TW’s 1H24 revenue equates to ~$1.63 billion in revenue (of 22% growth). Hence, I have also upgraded my FY25 growth assumption by 200bps to reflect this stronger than expected momentum. As for earnings, margin is tracking well against my expectation of 41% in FY24, as the 1H24 average net margin came in at 41.5%. I am expecting the 2H24 margin to be slightly lower than the 1H24 as TW closes the ICD deal and needs to spend capital to integrate ICD. Once these one-off events are over, FY25 should see the 100bps margin expansion that I previously expected.

Comparing TW today to the last time I wrote about it, I believe the case for valuation to back up to 40x forward earnings is stronger as it continues to grow strongly, win market share, and is on track to close the ICD deal. As such, I remain convicted that TW will trade up to 40x forward PE.

Author's work

Risk

I have spoken about the competitive risk in my previous post, so I will not be repeating it. For this post, I would specifically highlight the upcoming macro events as the key risks to monitor (Fed meetings and US election), as they could cause a big swing in trading volumes depending on what policies and rate decisions are made. While TW is winning share, a major decline in overall trading volume across the industry will hurt TW’s ability to grow.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a buy rating for TW. 2Q24 performance was solid, with revenue growth across all asset classes, driven by robust demand and market share gains. The upcoming closure of the ICD deal should further enhance TW's value proposition by expanding its reach into the corporate channel and providing a comprehensive solution for fixed income management. Given the continued robust growth trend and market share gains, I reiterate my view that the stock will see its valuation go up to 40x forward earnings.