Tradeweb Markets: Solid Earnings Results Support Strong Growth Outlook

Summary

  • Buy rating for TW due to faster than expected growth, solid 2Q24 performance, and market share gains.
  • Revenue growth across all asset classes in 2Q24 exceeded expectations, with total net revenue growing 30% y/y to $405 million.
  • Acquisition of ICD will enhance TW's distribution capabilities and provide a comprehensive solution for fixed income management, supporting strong growth ahead.

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) when I wrote about it in May this year, as I expected growth to remain robust at ~20% for the next 2 years, with strong supporting performance

I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

