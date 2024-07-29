SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) delivered solid earnings for its first half last week, driven by a strong performance of the tobacco company’s alternative products category. Velo, British American Tobacco’s nicotine pouch brand, did especially well and its products are seeing accelerating uptake by consumers. I believe British American Tobacco is executing its alternative products strategy really well, and I see strong EPS growth potential for BTI, driven by new product categories, especially Velo and Vuse. With shares being priced at only 7.2X FY 2025 earnings, British American Tobacco’s earnings potential continues to be undervalued relative to other tobacco companies in the industry group!

Previous rating

I rated shares of British American Tobacco a strong buy -- A Solid 10% Yield For Retirees -- in May due to the tobacco firm’s robust volume growth for its alternative product categories across key markets. British American Tobacco solidified this momentum in the first half, especially with regard to its Velo products. The earnings outlook for the new product category is positive, and falling inflation could be a potential tailwind for the company’s earnings growth as well.

Strong alternative products category performance

British American Tobacco continues to do extremely well in terms of growing revenues for its non-traditional categories including Vuse (vape), glo (heated tobacco sticks) and Velo (nicotine pouches). BTI’s consolidated adjusted revenues hit £12.9B in the first half of FY 2024, which is the equivalent of $16.7B. The combustible segment, as expected, saw a revenue decline of 2.6%. New product revenues, however, reached a record of £1.7B ($2.2B), showing a year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. New category revenues were driven mainly by Velo which saw near-50% top-line growth in the first six months of the current year.

While FY 2023 was a transition year for BTI given that it reached break-even profitability in its new product categories, FY 2024 and FY 2025 are expected to be year of significant profit growth acceleration. With inflation also moderating, I am especially optimistic that the new product category could deliver impressive segment growth next growth. Inflation takes pressure off of consumers' budgets and could result in an additional boost to volume growth. I would not be surprise to see a doubling of profits next year given the current momentum of Velo which could put full-year FY 2025 new segment profits in the neighborhood of £500M ($643M).

Favorable outlook

British American Tobacco’s outlook is also favorable with the company expecting an acceleration in both consolidated revenues and adjusted profits from operations in the single-digits in the current fiscal year. New product categories are set to see double-digit top-line growth due to strong Vuse and Velo product uptake, especially by younger consumers.

Deleveraging set to continue

Besides new category product growth, especially in Velo and Vuse, I see a revaluation catalyst with regard to the company's continual deleveraging. While scaling up its volume growth for Velo, Vuse and glo, the company simultaneously tackled its net debt situation in the last three years. BTI made considerable progress in reducing its leverage and brought its net-debt-to-EBITDA (on an adjusted basis) down to 2.6X at the end of FY 2023, representing a decline of 2.1%. If the company achieves its target net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.0-2.5X by year-end, implying at least a 4% improvement year over year, then shares could have a revaluation catalyst as well.

BTI is trading at a 14% earnings yield...

Besides strong alternative products category revenue growth and improving profitability in this segment, I see British American Tobacco’s low price-to-earnings ratio as the single most convincing reason to buy into the tobacco company. While I have said this before as well, British American Tobacco once again continued to deliver strong financial results, which indicates to me that the market may continue to underprice British American Tobacco’s earnings potential.

Shares of British American Tobacco are currently trading at a P/E ratio of 7.2X, which is below the company's longer term P/E ratio of 7.5X. The tobacco industry group P/E ratio is 11.0X and skewed upward due to the inclusion of Philip Morris International (PM) which is the most expensive tobacco company with a P/E ratio of 16.2X. Because of Philip Morris' strong earnings growth related to its emerging market focus, I named PM A Top Income Stock With A 6% Yield in April. Altria (MO), which I also recommend to income investors, is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5X.

Given British American Tobacco's strong new product category momentum, especially with regard to Velo, I believe there is a case to be made for BTI to revalue towards the industry group P/E ratio, especially if the company can accelerate its earnings growth in FY 2024 and beyond. A revaluation to the industry group P/E ratio implies a fair value of $54, which is more of a longer-term stock price target for me. In the short term, I expect -- as indicated in my last work on BTI -- shares to revalue to an 8X P/E ratio, which implies a fair value of $40. The 8X P/E ratio is more in-line with the company's historical average, but as the company continues to display its execution ability and creates earnings visibility, I believe the short-term price target could be a stepping stone only for BTI to grow into a much higher valuation longer term.

Risks with BTI

The big risk for BTI, as I see it, is a potential ban of e-cigarette sales, which could negatively affect the company’s growth potential for the Vuse brand. Vuse is part of BTI's new product portfolio and a growth catalyst for the company. If British American Tobacco's growth in the new product segment slows, the firm's valuation factor may suffer. What would change my mind is if BTI failed to grow its new product category profit significantly in the next several years.

Final thoughts

I have no reason to deviate from my strong buy rating following British American Tobacco’s earnings scorecard for the first half of FY 2024. BTI's strong performance can be credited to the tobacco firm’s solid execution in the alternative products category, and Velo especially. I appreciate British American Tobacco for a lot of reasons, but I especially like the company’s low price-to-earnings ratio and drive to reduce its net debt. Given the company’s favorable guidance for FY 2024, I believe the fair value of British American Tobacco’s shares sits closer to $40 and the 8% yield is still worth buying!