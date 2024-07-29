Elanco: Expect Solid Growth From 6 Blockbusters Despite Execution Uncertainty

Viktor Cvetkovic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) expects to launch six potential blockbusters from 2023-2025, driving revenue growth and further improving the company's product mix. While uncertainty around successful execution has previously weighed on the stock, recent wins such as the US launch of Parvovirus mAb have proved the company's ability to deliver. Two pending approvals in 2H24 will be crucial to building confidence in the long-term outlook. Shares are now trading at a huge discount to its peer Zoetis (ZTS). Buy.

Company Overview

Over the past decade, legacy Elanco has transitioned from a food animal company to a more diversified animal health company through both internal development and acquisitions, focusing on delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets. Elanco markets approximately 200 brands and is well represented across many therapeutic areas in both Production and Companion animal.

Legacy Elanco’s largest single product was Rumensin (ionophore antibiotic for cattle/swine), which accounted for approximately 7% of sales in 2020. The next four largest products were Trifexis (heartworm for dogs), Maxiban (ionophore for poultry), Interceptor Plus (heartworm/other worm prevention for dogs), and the Advantage product line (F&T products for dogs/cats), which accounted for a combined 16% of revenue in 2019. With the Bayer transaction, the mix of Companion Animals and Farm Animals is standing at roughly 50/50.

At their inaugural Investor Day in December 2020 (register to view the recording here), management provided a goal of 3-4% annual revenue growth, which they expect to be driven by a combination of new products and enhanced value of the existing portfolio (of legacy Elanco and Bayer). Management has not retracted said guidance as of February 2024, and remains confident in the resilient underlying demand for animal care (which includes a rise in global demand for animal protein and increased pet ownership/pet humanization), balanced by economic conditions impacting consumers, cyclical and profitability factors in livestock, and the macroeconomic and political tensions around the world.

Pipeline and Development

8 products (see below) were launched in 2021, generating combined total sales of $72 million in 2021, led by Experior, ZoaShield, and Credelio Plus.

Experior (for cattle, reduces ammonia gas emissions, launched 1Q21) Increxxa (Draxxin generic for BRD in cattle/swine, launched 1Q21) Two anticoccidial products (Clinacox and ZoaShield, launched 1H21) Cosabody ("raised without antibiotic" for poultry coccidiosis, IL-10 antibody, dry formulation achieved) in 3Q21 Credelio Plus (oral canine Fleas/Ticks/Heartworms) for EU/Japan/Australia (launched 2Q21 in JP and EU, launched 3Q21 in Australia) Credelio Cat (launched 2Q21; flea/tick oral product) Elura (an oral solution for weight loss management for cats with CKD; launched 1Q21)

In February 2022, Elanco announced that it was discontinuing the commercialization of Cosabody as it was unable to cost effectively manufacture a suitable formulation.

For 2022, six launches were originally anticipated and five were successfully launched. Zorbium, a long-acting postoperative transdermal pain patch for cats, was approved in January. Elanco has launched an extended duration topical ectoparasiticide (Advantage XD) for both dogs and cats in the US. Credelio has been launched in China and Credelio Plus has been launched in Canada.

The ongoing and upcoming launches of six potential blockbusters from 2023-2025 are expected to catalyze growth and further improve the company’s product mix. Near term opportunities include the OTC launch of Advantage XD for cats (launched in 2Q23), the ongoing launch of Bexacat (an SGLT2 for feline diabetes which was approved by the FDA in 4Q22) and the expected launch of Bovaer (methane reducing feed additive approved in Europe, Brazil, Chile, and Australia). The company has also successfully launched its monoclonal to treat canine parvovirus, which the USDA granted approval in May 2023. Elanco now anticipates US product launch beginning in 4Q24, which includes:

Zenrelia (JAK inhibitor) for canine dermatology (FDA technical review completed; final approval expected in 3Q24 with launch in 4Q24) broad-spectrum parasiticide Credelio Quattro (FDA technical review ongoing; final approval expected in 4Q24 with launch in 1Q25) IL-31 short-acting monoclonal antibody for canine dermatology (submitted in 1Q23, approval now expected in 2025).

Below are the blockbuster products Elanco anticipates to be launched by 2025:

Experior, which was accretive to margins starting in 2023 Credelio Quattro canine parvovirus mAb Zenrelia Il-31 mAb for canine dermatology Bovaer feed additive for cattle methane reduction

Elanco

Elanco’s goal in Companion Animal parasiticides is to introduce one innovative product per year through 2025. There are currently 11 products in development (2 launched in 2021) including potential triples and novel MOAs.

Elanco

In Companion Animal Therapeutics, Elanco is evaluating an array of oral small molecules and injectable mAbs in several indications with Elura launched in 2021. The Kindred acquisition adds three additional late stage mAbs for the derm area.

Elanco

The farm animal pipeline includes more than 90 projects beyond the 5 launches achieved in 2021. The development initiatives are diversified by both species and therapeutic areas. Beyond Experior, there are few potential blockbusters in the farm animal pipeline, but I think they still present opportunities to support the annual growth target as some of them are expected to have peak sales opportunities of $50-99 million.

Elanco

14 new products were launched (15 approved) between 2015-20 with revenue of $439 million in 2019 and $441 million in 2020.

Products Treatment Credelio Oral F&T for dogs Interceptor Plus Oral chewable heartworm/other worms for dogs/puppies Galliprant Oral EP4 antagonist for OA pain in dogs Osurnia Gel for ear infections in dogs; divested pre-Bayer Entyce Appetite stimulant for dogs; from Aratana Nocita Local post-surgery anesthetic for dogs/cats; from Aratana Tanovea Canine lymphoma Clynav Salmon vaccine for pancreas disease Imvixia Sea lice control Inteprity Animal-only antibiotic for poultry Correlink Poultry probiotic Kavault Feed additive for e.coli scours (diarrhea) in weaned pigs Imrestor CSF for mastitis in dairy cows; sales suspended in 2Q18 Prevacent Swine vaccine for PRRS Experior Methane reduction for feeder cattle; launch in 2021 Click to enlarge

Acquisitions to Increase Exposure

Elanco has integrated a number of acquisitions over the years, with Bayer the largest. On August 3, 2020, Elanco completed the acquisition of Bayer’s Animal Health business for $6.89 billion (75% cash/25% equity). Initially, synergies of $300 million were expected by 2025, but in December 2020, it updated its post-acquisition expectations with $300 million in synergies to be achieved in 2023 as savings initiatives were accelerated. Not long after, Elanco updated its expectations again, noting it now expects $400 million in synergies in 2024, with $380 million achieved by 2023. Bayer AH key products included Advantage topical F&T line and Seresto F&T collar, both having a significant portion of sales from outside the vet office.

In June 2021, Elanco announced plans to acquire Kindred Biosciences for $440 million ($9.25/share) in cash (debt financed), anticipating 1pp to annual revenue growth starting in 2024 with margin accretion over time. Kindred provided three late stage mAbs (all for pet dermatology and all potential blockbusters), a canine parvovirus mAb (approved in May 2023, launched in the U.S. in July 2023, Elanco already had rights), several earlier stage assets (such as for canine IBD, oncology), and mAb manufacturing assets.

Besides the above, Elanco has successfully completed a number of bolt-on acquisitions through the years to round out therapeutic categories. I believe that additional transactions are likely in target areas to provide therapeutic, geographic, and/or scale benefits.

Elanco Acquisition History

1Q Recap and 2Q Preview

Elanco reported 1Q sales of $1,205 million, ahead of consensus at $1,175 million, down 4% CC. Adjusting for the ERP (enterprise resource planning) switchover in 2023, which was a major headwind to 1Q24 results, CC sales would have been +3% to +5%. Adjusted EPS of $0.34 also exceeded expectations by nearly 30%. 2024 revenues are now seen as $4,460-$4,515 million, with EPS estimated at $0.88-$0.96.

I expect the Zenrelia label to be the key debate during the earnings call after Elanco announced that Zenrelia will have a boxed warning on its label earlier in June. This will likely reduce patient population, elongate sales ramp, and require more vet education, but I think it's also possible for the company to revise the label post-approval estimated in September. They can engage with FDA and discuss what additional clinical data they would like to see to agree on a more favorable label. Investors will have to wait for the call and see what additional color management will give on the boxed warning, launch expectations and pathways to improve it over time.

Elanco also delayed the launch of Zenrelia and Quattro and since the update, stock has been down almost 30%. While the update was disappointing, management raised its new product revenue to $400-450 million FY24 from $375-$410 million and reiterated its new product revenue of $600-700 million for FY25. With this in mind, I believe the magnitude of the reaction is excessive and the development discussed above provides a favorable setup into 2Q.

I expect a strong quarter of growth, driven by both the easy ERP integration comp, underlying stabilization in the base business and stronger performance from new products this year. I am expecting its revenue to increase by 9% (in-line with guidance) and a gross margin of 58% (in-line with historical). For the full year, I estimate EPS of $0.88 on revenue of $4.5 billion led by new product launches, offset by the loss of Aqua's revenue; SG&A to increase 2% and R&D to increase 3%, reflecting increased commercial investment ahead of and following new product approvals.

Valuation and Target Price

ELAN is now trading at ~13x NTM P/E, versus its closest competitor Zoetis (ZTS) at ~29x. ELAN shares are down 30% in the past month to ~13x P/E, and while the weakness is partially warranted given the issues around Zenrelia's label, I believe the selloff has been overly punitive. I am encouraged by the raised product revenue guidance in 2024. I believe the underlying momentum in the base business remains underappreciated, and I continue to like the setup against the backdrop of a discounted valuation and the favorable set-up into the second quarter.

I am applying an 18.5x P/E to my 2025 EPS estimate of $0.98 to derive the target price of $18 for the stock. I believe an 18.5x multiple is fair, representing the midpoint of Elanco's current multiple and its industry peer and reflecting strong EPS growth expectations given the blockbusters coming in the next few quarters. My price target is lower than consensus at $19 but represents 39.5% upside from the last close on the 26th.

Downside Risks

The biggest downside risk to my thesis is pipeline failure. The worst case is that FDA does not approve Credelio Quattro, Zenrelia and USDA does not approve IL-31. This will have a huge impact on the current revenue build and investor confidence, which will lead to a downward revision of my EPS estimates and target price. A less worse case is further delay in product launch, but it still has a significant impact on earnings assumptions as this will delay revenue recognition and push growth further back.

Potential issues like the Zenrelia label could hurt sentiment, driving downside to share performance. The Seresto F&T collar safety issue was a perfect example of how volatile shares can be due to negative news flow. In March 2021, several newspapers reported claims alleging that the Seresto collar was linked to the deaths of 1,700 pets and hundreds of human injuries in its time on the US market. Shares dropped nearly 20% after it was asked to be removed from market temporarily.

Besides, high inflation may hurt both the company's margins (due to higher costs) and consumers' purchasing power. If the macroeconomic environment worsens (e.g. supply chain disruptions, high inflation and global recession), it may lead to pet owners materially modifying their purchasing behavior, which will hurt revenue performance, leading to downward revisions to EPS estimates and target price.

Conclusion

I think new product launches in parasiticides (Credelio Quattro) and canine dermatology (Zenrelia and IL-31 mAb) could reshape Elanco's commercial portfolio and provide new growth opportunities going forward. I believe the underlying opportunities this company has are underappreciated, especially when trading at a huge discount compared to its closest peer. I am valuing the company at 18.5x P/E with a target price of $18. Buy.