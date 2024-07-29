What Might The Fed Do After Friday's July 2024 Jobs Report

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

What to Expect from the July Nonfarm Payroll Report?

On Friday, August 2, 2024, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the employment situation for July 2024. This report will follow the Federal Open Market Committee statement issued on Wednesday the same week.

How might July's nonfarm payroll employment shape the Fed's decision on interest rate policy? Since the central bank has already issued its decision, investors are left deducing its importance in September's monetary policy meeting.

Readers should revisit the NFP report from June.

Jobs Increased by 206,000 in June 2024

In June, nonfarm payroll employment increased by 206,000. The unemployment rate continued to climb slightly higher, to 4.1%. It is now at levels not seen in over a year, breaking about the 3.5% rate since March 2024.

BLS

The month-over-month change last month at similar levels seen in May. The economy added around 200,000 jobs on four occasions before that. More importantly, the BLS did not report job growth below around 150,000 except on three occasions.

BLS

Readers may infer that the BLS will not post a weak job report in the 100,000 range in the upcoming report. In June, the government accounted for a 70,000 increase in employment, above the monthly average increase of 49,000 over the last year. The local government added 34,000 while the state government added 26,000 jobs.

The healthcare sector added 49,000 jobs in June. If the government and healthcare sector add jobs at half that pace each, it will still lead to at least 60,000 job additions in July.

Social assistance might add an estimated 30,000 jobs in June since demand for individual and family services is rising. Strong quarterly results from homebuilder D.R. Horton (DHI) would suggest that construction jobs increased. In June, construction added 27,000 jobs, so one may estimate around 30,000 jobs added in July.

In the third quarter, D.R. Horton issued a fiscal 2024 revenue forecast of $36.8 billion to $37.2 billion. Executive Chairman David Auld said, "Although inflation and mortgage interest rates remain elevated, the supply of both new and existing homes at affordable price points is still limited, and demographics supporting housing demand continue to be favorable."

After DHI stock rose, speculators bid up shares of Redfin (RDFN) and Opendoor (OPEN). Readers should not follow that trade. Seeking Alpha's quant system ranks RDFN stock as a strong sell. Shares of the real estate brokerage and mortgage origination services score poorly on profitability and growth.

Seeking Alpha

Opendoor has worse factor grades. It has weak scores on all factors except the earnings per share revisions.

Seeking Alpha

The above job growth estimates would add up to 120,000 job additions in July.

Job Declines

Jobs in retail trade may weaken. It fell by 9,000 in June, as people lost jobs in the furniture, home furnishings, electronics, and appliance markets. In the electronics sector, Best Buy's stock strength is at odds with the weak market. The firm said that it identified cost reductions and ways to drive efficiencies. This would offset inflationary pressures in its business and fund its investment capacity. Still, Best Buy will cut in-house tech support and staff at Geek Squad. It will redirect its efforts in areas like AI.

Job losses in appliances and home furnishings are expected. Readers may explore appliance supplier Whirlpool (WHR) further. After the stock fell to value levels, rumors of a buyout lifted the stock back to around $100.

In the home furnishing sector, look at Wayfair (W), Ethan Allen (ETD), and Leggett & Platt (LEG). ETD, rated a "hold" on the quant system, is up by 1.84% in the last year.

Seeking Alpha

Leggett & Platt has a strong sell rating and is down by 55.5% in the last year. Similarly, Wayfair and Ethan Allen lost money for investors. Despite the underperformance, ongoing job cuts would reduce costs. Revenue will grow faster than expenses, which will eventually lead to a rebound in profitability.

Here are the stock grades for those stocks:

Seeking Alpha

Cuts in Professional and Business Services

The job market may weaken again in the professional and business services. It fell by 17,000 in June. However, employment for professional, scientific, and technical services increased that month by 24,000. This suggests that the uptrend in artificial intelligence has a minimal impact on such services. Employers are more likely to hire staff who have AI-related experience that compliments their technical abilities.

Job losses may accelerate in the oil and gas. Oil prices are at the cusp of trending lower.

EIA

Energy investors may accumulate out of favor first like ConocoPhillips (COP) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are attractive, too. Both stocks are trading in a range. In the scorecard below, Exxon has the highest industry rank. Chevron has a strong profitability grade, while Conoco Phillips has strong profitability and growth scores.

Seeking Alpha

Your Takeaway

July's employment report has a good chance of repeating June's patterns. It hinges on job growth in the healthcare and government sectors. In an unlikely chance that the government hired fewer workers, the weak job report would lead to a renewed call to decisively cut rates in September.