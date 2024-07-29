ardasavasciogullari

Trump lays out plan to turn U.S. into a 'crypto capital' and 'bitcoin superpower'. (00:25) Apple Intelligence won't debut with initial iOS 18 launch - report. (01:13) Mitsubishi Motors is said to join Honda-Nissan alliance. (02:21)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend laid out a plan to turn the country into the "crypto capital of the planet and the bitcoin (BTC-USD) superpower of the world."

He made the remarks in his keynote address at the three-day Bitcoin 2024 Conference held in Nashville, Tenn. He and his running mate J.D. Vance have been courting votes and donations with the promise of lighter crypto regulation, as opposed to the current Biden administration's crackdown.

Trump is already the first-ever major U.S. party nominee to accept donations in bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other crypto assets. The 78-year-old politician said he had already raised more than $25M since that announcement, with a "bunch of it in bitcoin, crypto and others."

Trump also said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had been "very tough" on the crypto sector. If re-elected, "on day one, I will fire Gary Gensler and appoint a new SEC chairman," Trump added.

The politician also said he would hold bitcoin in a strategic national stockpile if re-elected.

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) new artificial intelligence system will be rolled out to customers by October, a few weeks after the release of the new iPhone and iPad software in September.

People with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg that Apple split the Apple Intelligence rollout from the initial launch of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 partly due to concerns over the stability of the new AI features.

But Apple (AAPL) plans to give software developers access to Apple Intelligence for early testing as soon as this week through iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas, to fix bugs and ensure a smooth launch.

This would be an unusual move as the company doesn't typically allow previews of follow-up updates this early, before the public launch of the software's initial version.

Apple Intelligence is set to include features such as Siri revamp and integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT. But some features will likely be missing in the initial rollout, with all features expected to be launched through iOS 18 updates over the end of 2024 and through the first half of 2025.

Mitsubishi Motors (OTCPK:MMTOF) plans to join an alliance between Honda Motor (HMC) (OTCPK:HNDAF) and Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF) that will work to standardize the operating system software for cars, Nikkei news reported on Sunday.

The three Japanese carmakers have combined sales of more than 8 million vehicles worldwide.

Mitsubishi Motors (OTCPK:MMTOF) is 34% owned by Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF).

Catalyst watch:

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang and Meta Platforms (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg will give keynote addresses at the SIGGRAPH Conference in Denver. Huang and Mark Zuckerberg will discuss how fundamental research is enabling AI breakthroughs, and how generative AI and open source will empower developers and creators.

Alector (ALEC) will present data on pipeline focus areas at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference.

Meta Data Limited (AIU) will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis following the company's 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

McDonald's (MCD) will hold its earnings conference call at 8:30am. The company's update on the $5 Meal Deal promotion could have implications across the restaurant sector.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is down 0.3% at $76 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 3% at $69,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.9% and the DAX is up 0.4%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) stock climbed 10% after news broke of a potential sale of its e-commerce fulfillment business to logistics startup Stord. Transaction details were not disclosed.

On today’s economic calendar:

10:30 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.