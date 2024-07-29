Wolterk

Dear readers,

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has been a core holding of my REIT portfolio for over a year now, and for a good reason, as the company is arguably one of the highest quality (and safest) REITs out-there offering reliable dividend yield of 4.3%, locked-in rent growth of around 2% per year, and solid upside from multiple expansion when interest rates decline, which seems more likely by the day.

Last time I covered ADC was over a year ago in an article called Safety And Income For Your Portfolio. I issued a BUY rating at $66 per share, which was supported by a large portion of very highly rated tenants, and a strong balance sheet with minimal near-term maturities. Back then, investors were still very worried about interest rates staying higher for longer and I thought that thanks to its highly resilient cash flow, ADC had the potential to do well in a high rate environment and deliver returns of around 10% (as outlined in my original piece). In fact, I even listed ADC as one of my top 3 REITs for a higher for longer scenario back in September.

Fast forward to today and it is clear that ADC has done what it was meant to do, as it returned an RoR of 9% with little volatility along the way. Although, admittedly, the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) which returned a whopping 32% over the same period.

There has been little change to ADC's core business over the past year. Remember, this is a stable business with long lease contracts where things generally don't change overnight. But the macro picture has changed quite a bit, and for the better, which leads me to believe that now might be the last chance to load up on reasonably priced shares with a >4% dividend yield before interest rates decline and the price moves materially higher.

What makes ADC a safe choice

Agree Realty is highly differentiated from other well-known net lease REITs such as Realty Income (O) by two factors.

First, the REIT focuses on much larger properties leased to higher quality tenants. So, while, Realty Income might own a car wash or a gym, ADC prefers big box stores leased to the likes of Walmart (WMT) or Home Depot (HD). This results in a high portion (almost 70%) of rent coming from investment grade tenants, which in terms results in virtually no collection risk. The flipside of this, however, is that these larger tenants often have more bargaining power, which leads to slightly worse lease terms for the landlord. In other words, the safety of ADC's portfolio comes at a cost of lower growth.

Second, the management team has decided to take safety one step further and got involved in ground leases. Today, around 11% of revenue comes from ground leases, which are generally much safer than traditional leases. The reason for this is that in case of default, the landlord gets to keep the property that the tenant build on the plot at its own cost. This makes tenant defaults extremely unlikely, especially considering that almost 90% of ground lease tenants are investment grade rated.

ADC IR

As a result of these two factors, ADC's rent revenue is very predictable. And importantly, it is very likely to stay that way with a near full occupancy of 99.7%, less than 10% of leases expiring over the next three years, and a diversified sector allocation which should be fairly resilient against any economic backdrop.

ADC IR

Why the valuation makes sense

There is rarely free lunch in investing and ADC is no exception as stable cash flow also means relatively low growth. In fact, consensus calls for FFO per share growth of only around 4% per year until 2026, coming from a combination of rent escalators and new acquisitions.

Seeking Alpha

That is not high growth by any measure, but on top of the 4.3% dividend yield, it gets the investment over the 8% total return threshold before we consider any sort of upside from multiple re-rating. Not bad, but probably not enough to justify overweighing the stock. But the thing is that the potential upside here is quite material and potentially quite likely if things play out as I expect.

The stock currently trades at 17x FFO which sits below the 10-year average of 18.5x. More importantly, it trades at an FFO yield of 5.8%, which is some 150 bps above long-term treasury yields, a spread which I consider fair.

Fast graphs

But here's the thing.

I expect interest rates to decline by more than the market currently expects, which this should drive long-term yields significantly lower, and in turn push REIT valuations higher. I outlined my detailed reasoning for why rates will likely head much lower than currently expected in an article called A Bet On Rates I'm Willing To Make. In short, I believe that headline CPI is currently overstated due to the lagging nature of shelter and auto insurance CPI. And with real-time data for these segments already showing price declines (i.e. negative inflation) I believe it's only a question of time before headline CPI plummets.

Given the long duration of its cash flows and high leverage, Agree Realty is bound to be interest rate sensitive. Therefore, even a small move in long-term yields from the current 4.2% to something like 3.75% should have a major impact on the price. Assuming that the spread stays the same, ADC should trade at an FFO yield of 5.25% (3.75%+1.50%) once yields decline, which corresponds to a price target of $77 per share. That's 13% of upside potential that comfortably pushes the 8% expected total return discussed earlier into double-digit return territory.

Risks

And while this level of return is, of course, not guaranteed, there are very few risks that could turn this into a bad investment. The obvious one is interest rates staying where they are today, which would likely mean no price appreciation and a total return of 6-8% per year. While, low, this is far from a doomsday scenario for investors. To really turn ADC into a losing investment, we'd likely have to assume that interest rates will head higher from here. This would only happen if inflation re-accelerates significantly. And, so far, there has been no evidence of this happening.

Bottom Line

ADC remains a significant part of my portfolio.

I continue to see it as one of the safest REITs out there, thanks to its incredibly high quality of tenants and a rock solid balance sheet. I don't expect the stock to double any time soon, but I see it as a way to earn 8-10% annual returns with a high dividend yield and a very low volatility.

For these reasons, I rate ADC a BUY.