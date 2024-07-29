Rmcarvalho

Real estate has been the top performing sector over the past month, rising by 7.5% while Information Technology (-3.5%) and Communication Services (-7.1%) have become the laggards. Several of the largest REITs, including Prologis (PLD), American Tower (AMT), and VICI Properties (VICI), have seen double-digit gains. Like other cyclical sectors, real estate is poised to benefit from the anticipated cycle of interest rate cuts, and as treasury and money market rates fall, I expect further interest in the attractive and stable yields offered by quality REITs.

This article takes a controversial position: for most investors, particularly those not reliant on short-term income and those not managing an extensive REIT portfolio, the immensely popular Realty Income (O) is an inferior choice compared to some of its peers. I recommend Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), which has outperformed Realty Income across most financial metrics for much of its time as a publicly listed company. Realty Income’s high yield and history of dividend increases are not enough to overcome otherwise average performance.

The Case Against Reality Income

No real estate investment trust is more popular with retail investors than Realty Income. Among the 30 largest REITs in North America, it’s the only company with an institutional ownership rate below 80%. Whether this is positive or negative is a matter of perspective, but sharing the distinction are W. P. Carey (WPC) and Medical Properties Trust (MPW)—not exactly favorable comparisons.

Another gauge of popularity is trading volume. Realty Income has the highest daily average among the twelve largest REITs along with consistently elevated options volume and the second-highest short interest among the sector’s largest companies. This surprised me, as I assume retail investors are mainly attracted to Realty Income’s dividend, which is currently around 5.5% and has been increasing for over a quarter century.

The company is generously promoted on Seeking Alpha, with over 130 analyst Buy or Strong Buy ratings over the past twelve months against just one Sell. Realty Income is praised as a top buy-and-hold option, often with the recommendation to reinvest dividends (the company itself encourages this). However, the elevated trading volume suggests that many retail investors may be negating that potential benefit.

More to the point, I argue that Realty Income is not the best choice for most portfolios. Among the ten largest REITs, it has the second lowest total return over the past decade and ranks last over the past year. The share appreciation left in the table compared to many of its peers far exceeds Realty Income’s advantage in yield. There are essentially two types of investors for whom it makes sense:

Owners of diversified REIT portfolios in which it acts like a deluxe bond. Retirees or those who otherwise rely upon the income.

In these contexts, Realty Income is clearly superior to bonds, treasuries, and money market funds, as investors receive monthly payouts and can reasonably expect long-term capital appreciation. But for investors in the “accumulation phase” and those not reliant on dividends to make ends meet (which includes many retirees), there are more attractive alternatives in the triple net lease space. One of the best is Agree Realty, which has outperformed Realty Income by most financial metrics over the past two decades. For all but those who need that extra 1% of income, Agree Realty is likely a better option.

Agree Realty vs. Realty Income

Realty Income and Agree Realty are both triple net lease companies. Their business model centers on developing or acquiring properties and then entering into leases where the tenants are responsible for property taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs. This setup provides a steady income stream for the owner with minimal operational burdens. Realty Income is much larger with a market cap exceeding $50 billion, and has a broader range of property types, including retail, industrial, and office spaces. Agree Realty has a smaller market cap of ca. $7 billion and focuses primarily on retail properties anchored by grocery stores and discount retailers. Despite its smaller portfolio, Agree Realty has demonstrated faster growth and more robust dividend increases making it a more attractive option total return.

Agree Realty has outperformed Realty Income in most financial metrics both recently and over much of its history as a publicly listed company. Investors should note the significant gap in total return over the past decade; Agree Realty began pulling ahead in 2016 and has since more than doubled the return of its larger peer.

Total Return: ADC vs. O (Seeking Alpha)

The table below illustrates that Agree Realty has the more rewarding investment for shareholders at all intervals. Even during periods of negative return, Agree Realty’s declines were less severe.

TOTAL RETURN ADC O TTM 5.9% -2.9% 3Y -9.5% -16.1% 5Y 2.1% -15.0% 10Y 121.3% 30.56% 15Y 643.4% 360.7% 20Y 729.8% 714.6% Click to enlarge

In terms of revenue, Agree Realty has shown superior growth except at the three-year interval. It appears to have reversed that trend, however, evidenced by higher forward projections.

REVENUE ADC O FWD 16.2% 15.4% 3Y CAGR 27.5% 37.9% 5Y CAGR 30.7% 26.4% 10Y total 1,136% 422% 15Y total 1,534% 1,115% Click to enlarge

While profitability over the past five years has been a bit closer, Agree Realty maintains the overall edge in FFO and AFFO growth:

PROFITABILITY ADC O FFO 3Y CAGR 6.8% 7.1% FFO 5Y CAGR 6.6% 5.5% FFO 10Y total 1,094% 476% AFFO 3Y CAGR 7.3% 5.7% AFFO 5Y CAGR 6.9% 4.6% Click to enlarge

Agree Realty has more favorable leverage indicators on the whole, edging out Realty Income in each of the following:

LEVERAGE ADC O Debt/EBITDA 10Y range 5.02-6.05 5.26-8.62 Debt/EBITDA current 5.24 6.67 Debt/Equity (MRQ) 52.1% 66.1% Debt/Equity 10Y trend down 15.0% up 1.0% Interest Coverage 10Y trend down 19.6% up 6.6% FFO Interest Coverage TTM 4.3% 3.7% Total Liabilities/Total Assets MRQ 35.5 42.5 Click to enlarge

Finally, I compare dividends, where Realty Income is king both in yield and consecutive years of growth. Here, the company is without peer. That said, Agree Realty’s dividend growth has been more robust, and were the current 5Y CAGRs to continue into the figure, the company would surpass Realty Income’s yield in just over eight years. And while shareholders wait, I expect they would continue to see superior revenue and AFFO/share growth with Agree Realty, resulting in a continued higher total return.

DIVIDENDS ADC O 2014 Payout $1.74 $2.19 2019 Payout $2.29 $2.72 2024 Payout $3.00 $3.13 5Y CAGR 5.54% 2.82% 10Y CAGR 5.59% 3.60% Yield FWD 4.42% 5.50% AFFO Ratio (FWD) 72.6% 74.7% Years of Growth 12 26 Click to enlarge

The Bull Case for Agree Realty

Agree Realty specializes in developing and acquiring freestanding commercial properties, which it leases to leading retailers. It manages a vast portfolio of over 2,200 retail properties across 49 states, focusing on retail industries that are resistant to e-commerce and recession impacts such as grocery stores, home improvement centers, and auto service providers. Over two-thirds of its rent base comes from investment-grade tenants, including Walmart, Kroger, Home Depot, and Lowe’s. All this positions Agree Realty favorably in the evolving retail landscape.

Agree Realty's Investment Grade Tenants (Agree Realty July 2024 Investor Presentation)

The portfolio is remarkably stable, maintaining a 99.8% occupancy rate and a weighted average lease term of 8.1 years as of Q2 2024. Financially, Agree Realty has over $1.4 billion in liquidity and an investment-grade balance sheet, reflected in its BBB credit rating. The company has demonstrated consistent financial growth, evidenced by a year-over-year increase in FFO and AFFO; in Q2 of this year, core FFO grew by 5.7% while AFFO increased by 6.4%.

Agree Realty is also committed to returning value to its shareholders as demonstrated by its reliable dividend history. The company transitioned from quarterly to monthly payments in 2020 and has maintained a track record of 149 consecutive common dividends. The distribution has grown consistently, supported by a conservative AFFO payout ratio of 73.9% in 2023.

In short, Agree Realty’s strategic focus on defensive retail sectors, its high-quality tenant base, robust financial health, and consistent dividend growth make it a standout in the REIT space. With a forward yield of 4.36% and trading at an attractive P/AFFO multiple of 16.8x, it offers a compelling blend of stability, growth, and income.

Risks

Here is a summary of investment risks, many of which are relevant for the sector as a whole. This draws upon the company’s most recent 10-K from April 2024.

Concentration risk – Its focus on retail properties could pose a risk if an industry faces long-term downturns or disruptions. Interest rate sensitivity – A reversal in Fed policy (i.e., to not lower rates) could increase borrowing costs and make dividend yields less attractive compared to risk-free rates. Economic Downturns – A severe economic slowdown or recessions may impact tenant stability and reduce demand for retail spaces, affecting occupancy rates. Regulatory and Policy Changes – Changes in tax laws, real estate regulations, or property market conditions can impact profitability. Competitive Pressure – Competition from larger, more diversified REITs could potentially limit growth opportunities and market share. Valuation Risks – The assumption that the P/AFFO ratio will revert to the mean might not hold, which could impact future share price predictions.

Agree Realty: Valuation and Price Target

Agree Realty has a forward P/AFFO ratio of 14.8, well below its average of 18.4 over the past decade during which it ranged from 14 to over 23. As other analysts have surmised, we can assume the ratio will revert to something closer to the mean. Therefore, I am working with an estimated P/AFFO multiple of 16.5. Given the company’s adjusted guidance for FY24 of up to $4.14 per share, I calculate a share price of ca. $68–$70 by year’s end. Wall Street analysts also have a current price target of just over $68, suggesting the company is currently fairly valued.

Nonetheless, I rate Agree Realty a Buy given its track record of steady, above-average growth, particularly in comparison to peers such as Realty Income.

Takeaway

Agree Realty stands out as a superior choice for most investors compared to Realty Income. Despite its smaller size, it has consistently outperformed Realty Income across various financial metrics, including total return and revenue growth. Its strategic focus on resilient retail sectors coupled with a strong tenant base and robust financial health positions it favorably in the REIT space. Additionally, Agree Realty’s consistent dividend growth and attractive yield make it a compelling investment choice for those seeking stability and income.