Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of telecommunication services provider Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) (LILAK) have rebounded over 70% off an all-time low set in February 2024 as acquisition integrations near an end. With assimilation costs behind it and the company able to focus on operations, bottom- and mid--line metrics are slated to grow meaningfully in 2025. With net leverage of 4.6, but an aggressive stock repurchase program that took out 5% of the shares outstanding in 1Q24, the recent insider buying merited a deeper dive. An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a Bermuda domiciled, Denver, Colorado headquartered provider of telecommunications services in more than 40 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean. As of March 31, 2024, the company boasted 1.8 million broadband internet, 1.2 million fixed-line telephony, 935,700 video, and 7.9 million mobile subscribers. Liberty went public as a tracking stock for Liberty Global's (LBTYA) Latin and Caribbean operations in 2015 with its first trade executed at $41.48 per share, after giving effect to a subscription rights offering in September 2020 - effectively a 1061:1000 split. The company was formally split-off from Liberty Global in early 2018. The stock trades just above ten bucks a share, translating to an approximate market cap of just south of $2 billion.

The telecommunications provider is capitalized by three classes of stock. The 38.7 million shares of publicly traded Class A stock (LILA) confers economic interest and one vote per share. The 2.4 million shares of Class B stock bestow economic interest and ten votes per share. They do not have an active trading market and are 68% owned by John Malone, who is Chairman of Liberty Global and a board member of Liberty Latin America. The 156.2 million shares of publicly traded Class C stock (LILAK) confer economic interest and no votes per share.

Reporting Segments

The company views its operations through five segments, although four have more or less the same operating model in different geographies.

C&W Caribbean provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and B2B customers across 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean - predominantly Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and The Bahamas. As of YE23, it possessed 832,200 fixed-line customers encompassing 1.739 million revenue generating units (RGUs: video, internet, and telephony), as well as 1.97 million mobile subscribers (1.66 million prepaid). The segment generated FY23 Adj. operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) of $596.9 million on revenue of $1.44 billion.

C&W Panama serviced 260,400 fixed-line customers encompassing 620,500 RGUs and 1.86 million mobile subscribers (1.51 million prepaid) at YE23. It contributed FY23 Adj. OIBDA of $227.7 million on revenue of $742.6 million.

Liberty Puerto Rico held 580,800 fixed-line customers encompassing 1.05 million RGUs and 979,300 mobile subscribers (115,200 prepaid). It accounted for FY23 Adj. OIBDA of $485.5 million on revenue of $1.42 billion.

Liberty Costa Rica delivered services for 277,500 fixed-line customers encompassing 520,900 RGUs and 3.17 million mobile subscribers (2.27 million prepaid). It was responsible for FY23 Adj. OIBDA of $203.1 million on revenue of $547.9 million.

Liberty Networks provides enterprise services in other countries outside its four geographic segments, as well as wholesale services over its subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable networks covering ~40 Latin and Caribbean markets. It generated FY23 Adj. OIBDA of $261.5 million on revenue of $453.3 million.

Approach

In addition to organic expansion, Liberty has grown through acquisition, purchasing (most notably) AT&T's (T) wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) for a cash consideration of $1.95 billion in 2021. It has also onboarded Telefónica's (TEF) Costa Rican operations ($500 million) in 2021, América Móvil's (AMX) Panamanian operations ($200 million) in 2022 and is expected to close on the Dish Network's spectrum assets and prepaid mobile subscribers in Puerto Rico and USVI for $256 million sometime in 2024. Liberty also entered into a 50/50 JV with América Móvil for the latter's Chilean assets. Marginally offsetting these outlays was an agreement with Phoenix Tower International to monetize ~1,300 mobile tower sites in Panama and the Caribbean for $244 million in late 2023, with a further understanding between the two parties to erect another 500 sites over the next five years.

Subsequent to the closing of these transactions came the integration of assets and migration of customers onto Liberty's platform, which has acted as a headwind on profitability. To maintain service during the platform assimilations, Liberty was required to enter into transition service agreements (TSAs) with the sellers, including a 36-month TSA with AT&T, which was extended due to longer-than-expected integration timelines. At an expense of $18 million in 1Q24, it has also been a drag on profitability. With the completion of the Puerto Rico integration and migration, that expense should be de minimis by 3Q24. This undercurrent, other sunsetting costs related to these acquisitions, an impending price increase (at least in Puerto Rico), and a projected recovery in its mobile business should poise Liberty for meaningful profitability going forward. For example, with the AT&T TSA out of the way, management expects Puerto Rico to deliver at least $45 million of monthly Adj. OIBDA beginning sometime in 2H24, after averaging $40.5 million a month in FY23.

1Q24 Financials & Outlook

Articulated in the company's conference call concurrent to its 1Q24 financial report, the outlook and the optimism did not move the needle much that day, but shares of LILA have been on a solid upward trend since February 2024. Announced on May 7, 2024, Liberty essentially broke even on a GAAP basis and generated Adj. OIBDA of $374.2 million on revenue of $1.1 billion, versus a loss of $0.30 a share (GAAP) and Adj. OIBDA of $400.1 million on revenue of $1.1 billion in 1Q23. Despite adding 45,000 organic broadband and postpaid mobile subscriber net adds in the quarter, its net cash provided by operating activities was $23.3 million as compared to $62.4 million in the prior year period. Management reiterated its goal to generate positive cumulative Adj. free cash flow of more than $1 billion during 2024-2026.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Despite the drop-off in operating cash generation, Liberty paid down convertible debt of $77.7 million and repurchased 9.3 million shares for ~$60 million, or nearly 5% of its outstanding shares in 1Q24. That said, the company is loaded with total debt of $8.1 billion with a fully swapped borrowing cost of 6.0% and a weighted average life of 4.1 years as of March 31, 2024. Its first major maturity is $2.9 billion, due in 2027. With net leverage of 4.6, Liberty does not pay a dividend.

February 2024 Company Presentation

That said, the Street leans slightly positive on the company's prospects, featuring three buy or outperform ratings against one hold view. On average, they expect Liberty to earn $0.47 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $4.59 billion in FY24, followed by a jump to $0.87 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $4.78 billion in FY25.

A few caveats on these earnings estimates. First, they consist of only four analyst firms and there is a wide variance in FY2024 (From a loss of 9 cents a share to profits of $1.27 a share) and FY2025 (17 cents a share profit to 87 cents a share profit) which is a positive trend. Of note, the consensus earnings estimate has moved up over the past 90 days for both FY2024 and FY2025. Liberty has also beat the consensus earnings forecast in three of the last four quarters.

Yahoo! Finance

Board member Brendan Paddick is decidedly bullish, purchasing a total of 400,000 shares at an average price of $8.94 on June 21 and 24, 2024.

Verdict:

Saddled with significant debt in a high interest rate environment and unable to quickly integrate its acquisitions, shares of LILA are down around 75% since attaining an all-time high on their first day of trading in 2015. However, they are up over 70% since touching an all-time low of $5.90 in February 2024. With the last of its assimilation issues poised to end in 2H24, the market believes Liberty can focus on operations, which should result in significantly better mid-line and bottom-line metrics. That undercurrent and its EV/TTM Adj. OIBDA of around 6 should put a floor in the company's stock, despite the recent rally. If management can push through a price increase in Puerto Rico and perform better than expectations at the top line, Liberty could move toward the low-to-mid teens.

The debt of the company is too high to consider for a large stake. For those looking for a short-term trade, the recommendation is to purchase a small number of shares for a trade to into the low teens, with a stop at the $9.00 level.