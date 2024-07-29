S&P 500 Slips As Market Rotation Gains Steam

Summary

  • The S&P 500 slipped a little over 0.8% in the trading week ending Friday, 26 July 2024. The index closed out the week at 5,459.10.
  • The market's decline coincided with the of the conveyance effect gaining steam.
  • On net, we're seeing that negative changes in the market capitalization of megacap tech stocks that are being mostly offset by increases in stocks with lower market caps.

The S&P 500 (SPX) slipped a little over 0.8% in the trading week ending Friday, 26 July 2024. The index closed out the week at 5,459.10. The index is 3.7% below its peak

