The Runway For The Bull Market Looks Clear

For a third week in a row, the technology sector and market indexes that it dominates struggled relative to the rest of the market. In what is now being coined the “Great Rotation” by the financial press, investors are selling expensive and over-owned technology names to diversify into value-oriented ones that are more cyclical and interest rate sensitive. The bear camp is misconstruing this as a negative development under the guise that we have a bubble in the stock market that is about to burst. Yet amid prior bubbles investors were not rebalancing their portfolios into smaller and higher risk segments of the stock market in search of value. Nor was the economy showing the kind of resilience we see today in advance of a rate-cut cycle by the Federal Reserve.

This is why the Russell 2000 small-cap index (IWM) rose 3.5% last week to outperform all the major market averages, as it builds on a three-week winning streak that has it close to surpassing the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) on a year-to-date basis. I think that will happen before the conclusion of the earnings season. This domestically focused index is surging on expectations for an accelerating rate of earnings growth from much lower valuations than the large-cap indexes. Critics will point to the large number of constituents that are not profitable, but rates of change rule markets and not absolute numbers.

This is why I asserted on May 21 that investors should favor small cap stocks over the technology sector, as the economy enters a mid-cycle slowdown, and the Fed begins to ease monetary policy. Clearly, I was early in making that call, but it looks quite prescient today. The outperformance for small caps, as well as the average stock, should continue provided the economic expansion continues. Last week’s data was encouraging on that front.

There is less concern about disinflation continuing after the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge fell to 2.5% in June. The core rate for the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index is at 2.6%. Weaker inflation readings could portend weaker rates of economic growth, but that has not been happening to the extent that investors should be worried. The personal spending numbers for June resulted in the real year-over-year growth rate increasing to 2.6%. That compares to just 1.8% in January. I think this is the best leading indicator for the economic expansion, and it indicates steady growth ahead. .

The rate of corporate earnings growth for the second quarter edged up slightly last week from 9.7% to 9.8%, and revenue growth improved from 4.7% to 5%. While only 41% of index constituents have reported so far, the percentage by which companies are exceeding estimates is a modest 4.4%. I hope to see that number increase this week, as we have 171 companies scheduled to report. On a positive note, eight of the eleven sectors that comprise the S&P 500 are reporting year-over-year earnings growth, and ten are reporting year-over-year revenue growth. Provided we continue to see sequential and year-over-year growth in profits, the runway for this bull market looks clear.