Investment Thesis

I last covered Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) in November last year, and the stock is up almost 48.10% since then. If we include dividends, the total returns are close to 50% which is a good outperformance versus the S&P 500’s (SPY) ~20% gains in the same period.

Moving forward, I continue to like the company’s growth prospects. Trane Technologies revenues should benefit from healthy backlog levels, good demand from data center investment, and recent reshoring trends catalyzed by government stimulus in the form of CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). In addition, a potential recovery in residential and transportation markets should also help revenues. On the margin front, I expect the company to continue posting healthy incremental margins driven by volume growth and cost-saving initiatives. While I like the company’s prospects, the stock is trading at a meaningful premium to its historical levels after the significant run-up since my previous article. I believe Trane Technologies’ growth prospects are already reflected in its stock price to a good extent at these levels. In addition, the uncertainty from upcoming presidential elections should limit any further upward re-rating of P/E. So, I don’t find the valuation attractive. Hence, I am moving to a neutral rating on the stock.

Trane’s Revenue Analysis and Outlook

Over the last few years, the company has been benefiting from secular demand tailwinds from the increasing need for energy efficiency, decarbonization, and digital transformation. This along with price increases and healthy backlog levels helped the company mitigate headwinds from soft residential and transportation end markets in 2023.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company continued to benefit from a healthy backlog and price increases. In addition, volume growth driven by strong demand in commercial HVAC end markets across the globe also helped the company’s revenue growth. This helped offset weakness in the residential end market due to a high-interest rate environment and a slowdown in the transport refrigeration end market due to demand normalization. Overall, total company sales increased by 15% Y/Y to $4.21 billion. Excluding a two percentage point benefit from acquisitions and a one percentage point negative impact from foreign currency, organic revenue increased by 14% Y/Y. The organic sales growth reflects a three percentage point benefit from price increases and an 11 percentage point benefit from volume growth.

On a segment basis, the Americas segment delivered revenue growth of 17% Y/Y on a reported basis and 15% Y/Y on an organic basis. This result was driven by a healthy backlog and good demand for commercial HVAC systems, supported by megatrends in non-residential end markets and government investment initiatives like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Chips and Science Act. This helped offset the decline in residential and transport refrigeration businesses. In the EMEA segment, the company reported organic revenue growth of 4% Y/Y and an 8% Y/Y growth on a reported basis. This was a result of good contribution from M&A and strong demand for commercial HVAC systems more than offsetting the slowdown in the transport refrigeration markets. Lastly, the Asia Pacific segment delivered 11% Y/Y sales growth on a reported basis and 16% Y/Y on an organic basis, driven by good demand for commercial HVAC systems in China.

TT’s Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, Trane Technologies is poised to report its Q2 results on July 31, and I am expecting good results. The company reported a solid backlog of $7.7bn at the end of Q1 FY24, which marked a 10% sequential increase from its previous quarter and over 5% Y/Y growth. A company’s backlog is a leading indicator of its future revenues, and this healthy backlog growth provides good visibility on revenue growth in the coming quarters.

TT’s Historical Backlog in USD Billion (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

I expect the strong trends Trane Technologies is seeing in the commercial HVAC (CHVAC) segment to continue, driven by solid demand in markets like data centers, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and high-tech manufacturing industries. The significant traction AI is getting across various industries is creating a lot of demand for data centers, which in turn is benefitting TT’s orders. The recent reshoring trend, especially around high-tech manufacturing and life sciences, is also helping the demand for the company’s products. The government has also taken legislative action like the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which is encouraging the demand for TT’s energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions.

The company’s residential and transportation markets, which were seeing some headwinds of late, are also poised to bottom around current levels, and we are likely to see recovery in the coming years. The recent CPI data has shown that inflation is cooling, which strengthens the case for rate cuts in the coming quarters. This could stimulate housing market activity and help demand for Trane Technologies and products. The transportation end market has been muted for the last couple of years, but the easing comps as well as interest rate cycle reversal should help the company here as well. The company has a history of outperforming the transportation end market and gaining share, and I expect this outperformance to continue moving forward as well.

ACT Projects NA Refrigerated Trailer Market Recovery from FY25 onwards (TT’s Q1 2024 Earnings Call Presentation Slide)

In addition to recovering end markets, the company should also benefit from the upcoming transition to the R-454B refrigerant system in the US. The production of R-454B is costlier due to additional safety requirements, and the company is taking price increases to offset this cost. As this product ramps up in 2025, pricing should benefit. Overall, I am expecting good revenue performance from TT moving forward, both in the near as well as long run.

Trane’s Margin Analysis and Outlook

Over the last year, the company’s margins benefited from price realizations, volume leverage, and increased productivity. This helped offset headwinds from cost inflation, FX, supply chain constraints, and increased business reinvestments.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, these margin dynamics continued, and the benefits from price increases, volume leverage, and productivity gains more than offset headwinds from cost inflation, negative foreign currency, and continued business reinvestment. This resulted in a 200 bps Y/Y increase in the total-company adjusted EBITDA margin to 16.8%.

TT’s Historical Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

On a segment basis, both the Americas and Asia Pacific segments delivered a 220 bps Y/Y increase in segment-adjusted EBITDA margin, benefiting from price increases, volume leverage, and productivity gains. However, the EMEA segment adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 50 bps Y/Y due to FX headwinds from the devaluation of the Egyptian pound, cost inflation, and increased business reinvestments more than offset the pricing and volume leverage.

TT’s Historical Segment-Wise Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Trane Technologies is seeing good operating leverage and in Q1 it posted ~36% incremental margins on organic revenues. The company has done a good job in terms of cost reduction over the last few years and completed its business transformation program in 2023, achieving ~$300 mn run rate savings. The streamlined cost base along with good revenue growth is resulting in the strong incremental operating margin that I expect to continue moving forward.

The company continues to implement cost controls and productivity initiatives, including investing in automation and digital infrastructure, leveraging AI, etc. This along with volume leverage should continue to help margins improve moving forward. In addition, raw material cost inflation is easing, which should continue to help keep price/cost positive. So, I am optimistic about the company’s margin expansion prospects.

Valuation and Conclusion

While I like the company’s growth prospects, I can’t say the same about its valuation. The stock has given ~50% return since my previous bullish rating and after this rally, it is trading at a significant premium vs its historical average P/E levels.

TT Consensus EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last five years, the stock has traded at a P/E of 25.69x. However, its current P/E on FY24 and FY25 consensus EPS estimates are 31.27x and 27.85x, respectively. Even on FY26 consensus estimates, its P/E is only at a modest ~4% discount. This indicates that the company’s growth prospects are getting reflected in its stock price to a good extent. Also, the upcoming election creates some headwinds for the stock as there are certain aspects of the IRA that Republicans are not big fans of and there is a good chance of some changes (or even repeal) of the IRA in the case of a second Trump presidency. The uncertainty around it may keep some pressure on valuation multiples. So, I don’t see any chances of further upward re-rating from these levels, at least for the next few months. Hence, I am moving to a neutral rating.