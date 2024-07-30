My 3 Favorite International REITs

TommL

My approach to REIT investing is unique in that I don't invest only in the US, but all over the world.

Today, there are REITs in 30+ different countries on all continents, resulting in a lot of interesting investment opportunities:

I believe that this allows me to boost risk-adjusted returns. Many foreign markets are far less competitive and valuations are even lower. Moreover, there are great diversification benefits because the fundamentals of these foreign markets are often completely detached from one another. For example: a timberland REIT in the Baltics will have nothing to do with a cell tower REIT in Africa.

In total, I have invested in 18 foreign REITs:

8 European REITs

5 Canadian REITs

3 Latin American REITs

1 Australian REIT

1 African REIT

In today's article, we give updates on 3 of our international Top Picks:

National Storage REIT (NSR / OTC:NTSGF)

Lately, we have bought a lot of shares of Big Yellow Group (BYG / OTCPK:BYLOF), which is the leading self-storage REIT in the UK.

Self storage was by far the most rewarding property sector in the US over the past 30 years, earning near-20% annual total returns, and we think that Big Yellow is set to replicate that in the UK over the coming decade.

There is still far less supply of storage space in the UK, but the concept is rapidly growing in popularity, and this is allowing Big Yellow to develop new properties and earn huge spreads over its cost of capital.

Well, the investment thesis for National Storage REIT (NSR) is very similar to that of Big Yellow Group (BYG).

It is the leader in Australia and New Zealand, and we recently bought more of it:

It may not seem cheap enough, trading at 19x FFO and just a small 12% discount to its NAV, but there is more to the story.

First of all, its FFO multiple is only that high because its FFO per share is understated by the massive development and lease-up pipeline that it has underway. It has 343,000m² of various projects in different phases of development, which is huge given that its total portfolio is only 1,108,900m². These projects are today costing them money, but not generating any rental income yet. Moreover, today, its average occupancy rate is still relatively low at 84% because it has many properties still in the lease-up phase, and they expect to grow this to over 92% in the coming years, and this alone could add another 25% to their FFO per share. Also, once you get to 90%+ occupancy rates, you can also start to push for more aggressive rent hikes. Finally, the REIT has relatively little debt, with a 23% LTV. So when you take this into account, the 19x FFO based on today's cash flow really isn't that high.

Secondly, the discount to NAV is only 12% today, and it is true that you can find other high-quality REITs that trade at steeper discounts, but there are two things to keep in mind here. First of all, this NAV is based on a 5.9% cap rate, which is quite conservative for high-quality storage space with strong long-term growth prospects. Moreover, its NAV per share will expand materially as the REIT finishes developing all these assets and completes the lease-up of its newer properties. So if you can look a few years out, its discount will expand significantly unless its share price adjusts higher. Other REITs may today trade at larger discounts, but their NAVs may be based on materially lower cap rates that could expand in the future.

This explains why Public Storage (PSA), the world's leading self storage REIT, offered to acquire National Storage REIT at A$2.40 per share back in 2020.

Today, the company's cash flow is about 35% higher than it was back then, and yet, its share price is still the same:

Public Storage must have thought that it was getting a good deal. Otherwise, it would not have offered to buy out the company and would have simply developed its own portfolio instead.

Well... today, it is 35% cheaper than it was back then as a result of its growth.

If Public Storage, the leading self-storage investment firm, was willing to pay so much more, then I am very comfortable in saying that National Storage REIT is a good deal today.

It is cheap today because it is going through a temporary slowdown in its growth, just like the rest of the self-storage industry. What happened is that the pandemic led to a boom in demand as people wanted to make space for a home office, and bought a lot of toys for the outdoors, and older generations passed away and left a lot of stuff behind.

But the demand is now normalizing in the post-COVID world even as new supply is hitting the market, and as a result, its growth will be historically slow in 2024, but it should accelerate already in 2025, and the long-term growth prospects remain very desirable.

The pandemic simply led to some bumpiness and the market is overreacting to it. Over the long run, NSR has been one of the best REITs to own, and I think that the next 10-20 years will be more of the same and for this reason, we are today upgrading its rating from a Buy to Strong Buy.

Class A malls are today doing very well.

We already know this about the American market as Simon Property Group (SPG) and Macerich (MAC) have both released strong results, with their sales and rents per square foot reaching new all-time highs. This may seem surprising to those of you who don't follow the sector closely and constantly hear news about yet another mall closing down.

But note that we are talking here about Class A malls. Those are doing very well because:

When a low-quality mall closes down, it leads to traffic consolidation, benefiting the remaining higher-quality malls.

There has been close to no new supply of those high-quality malls for a long time now.

High-quality malls have evolved into mixed-use destinations with large service, entertainment, and other non-retail use components to draw traffic.

They are typically in exceptional locations with high population density and relatively wealthy households.

Finally, retail real estate is one of the best inflation hedges.

The same is true in Europe but to an even greater extent.

European malls are even healthier because of three key reasons:

There is far less supply of retail space per capita in Europe. European malls are in even denser locations that are typically walkable, enjoy good access to public transport. For this same reason, they also enjoy far greater barriers to entry, since these locations are generally already fully built out. They are mostly anchored by big grocery stores, bringing steady daily traffic, instead of dying department stores.

This is well reflected in the results of Klepierre.

In 2022, they grew their FFO per share by 20%, and last year, they grew it by another 10.7%. The initial guidance was to grow by 5.2%, but they doubled that.

Their mall occupancy rate reached 96% (vs. ~93.5% for MAC in the US), their net rental income rose by 9%, and sales per square foot rose another 6%. This also allowed them to hike their dividend:

But the interesting thing is that this strong performance is not reflected in its share price.

Despite owning better properties on average, Klepierre has massively underperformed its US peers in this recent recovery and as a result, it has become more opportunistic, relatively speaking:

Klepierre is now also priced at a materially lower valuation:

P/FFO P/NAV Dividend Yield Klepierre 9.5x ~30% discount 7% Simon Property Group 12x ~15% discount 5.4% Tanger Factory Outlet 13.3x ~10% premium 3.9% Click to enlarge

(I would add that Klepierre's discount to NAV may be understated because it has sold assets at 20% above its appraised values, and the current appraisal cap rate is about 6%, which is high for class A malls in Europe)

What is causing this disparity in performance?

It is likely for one primary reason. Interest rates were even lower in Europe prior to this recent surge, balance sheets were more heavily leveraged, and as a result, European REITs were more heavily impacted.

But the good news in the case of Klepierre is that it has a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet, a 38% LTV, and a 6.3-year average debt maturity. Its Debt to EBITDA is a bit higher than its US peers at 7.4x, but it will come down in the coming years as the REIT sells some non-core assets, including some non-yielding land, and reinvests that into higher-yielding development/redevelopment projects:

Moreover, long-term rates have already dropped substantially in Europe and interest rates are expected to be cut first in Europe. The market is today pricing a 75 basis point cut by the end of this year:

So yes, the surge in interest rates has a negative impact on Klepierre, but it is not as significant as the market makes it to be.

Even as it refinances some debt in 2024, the REIT is still expected to grow its FFO per share by 1-2%. Ignoring the impact of the rising interest expense, it would grow its FFO per share by 5-6% in 2024.

For this reason, I believe that Klepierre is opportunistic right now. I believe that it will catch up to its US peers as interest rates return to lower levels and the market sentiment of REITs improves.

If not, it would not surprise me if SPG made a move to buy out Klepierre. As a reminder, SPG is its biggest shareholder, owning 20%+ of the equity, and it could probably expand its FFO per share by quite a bit given that it trades at a higher multiple and could benefit from many synergies.

IRSA (IRS):

Our Argentinean real estate investment has already gained substantial value in our short 4-month holding period.

We invested in it at $7.9 per share in February, it then rose all the way to $12, and it is now back at around $10.

Interestingly, the company's fundamentals are actually suffering despite this strong share price performance. In the last quarter, the sales of its malls dropped and its cash flow did as well.

But this was expected.

Argentina is going through what its new leader, Milei, describes as "shock therapy". Regulations are being slashed, government workers are being laid off, subsidies are cut, and inflation is soaring. Everybody knew that his austerity measures would have a cost, but it is thanks to these new policies that the country just had its first budget surplus since 2008 in the last quarter.

Milei describes the progress as an "economic miracle" and I can attest that there is a lot of optimism in the country right now. I just recently visited Buenos Aires and also have local friends who strongly believe that this is a change for good.

They see it as a case of "short-term pain for long-term gain".

Naturally, IRSA's portfolio of malls will suffer in the near term as consumers see their disposable income decline, but it could unlock substantial value over the long run since IRSA has so far traded at an exceptionally low valuation.

Even following its recent surge, the company is still priced at a ~50% discount to its net asset value, and this net asset value is likely to surge if Milei manages to turn the country around.

Rents would grow... debt would become more easily available... cap rates would compress... and real estate prices would soar.

Here is what the management said about this on their most recent conference call: [emphasis added]

This was a special quarter with a big change on the political side, with the assumption of the new administration, a big change also on the economic side, with the first measures of the new administration that tend to stabilize the economy, reduce the deficit, reduce the inflation. So, so far, there were good results. This is too early to see results on our industry. But we have a strong hope in the new administration and to obtain and achieve an stabilization of the economy that will be very good for our industry. The next quarter is going to be a challenge as well to sustain tenant sales and activity and visitor flows in the malls. But we trust that in fiscal year 2025 that starts in July '25, activity in the malls should recover in line with the recomposition of salaries and the economic activity. Last but not least, these last couple of weeks, there's been a game changer. Mortgages. Just in the last couple of weeks, some banks actually -- Banco Hipotecario was the first bank to announce it, but now there's been like five banks announcing that they're going to start with mortgages these next couple of months. This is a game changer for us, not only because of our stake of 30% in Banco Hipotecario but it's a game changer regarding all our projects that we have in our portfolio. We're really anxious to see how this plays out, but we're confident that it's going to be very important for the next two or three years for the company. And to reinforce the idea of how the mortgage industry can change real estate, we have to mention that Argentina is an economy with no leverage. Mortgages to GDP in Argentina is only 0.3%. When you compare that with our neighbor countries, that number is much, much higher. So we believe that if this -- the economy stabilize and we will start to have this kind of offer on the mortgage side, this will be a very big change for our real estate industry."

The CEO then added in the concluding remarks of the earnings call that:

"So as I said, we are very confident on the normalization of the economy. We believe that, that will create a lot of opportunities for IRSA to be more aggressive on the expansion. New projects, as you know, during the last three years, we were very focused in preserved liquidity and to work, and we saw much more opportunities in our own capital structure than launching new projects. But we hope to see IRSA leading the real estate industry in Argentina. So we expect to be much more aggressive in the expansion. If the new administration achieve a normalization of the economy, the cost of the capital of the company is reduced, we can be much more aggressive. You know that we have plenty of land to expand our portfolio. So we hope to see IRSA in a new stage of growth going forward."

So the moral of the story is that for things to get better, you need to go through some pain first.

We are going through the pain right now, but the market has been smart enough to look past this and recognize that the long-term outlook is now a lot better than it was just a year ago.

This explains why the stock has been surging lately, and if Milei continues to produce results, then the stock will likely continue to rise since it is still heavily discounted.

The management also recognizes this, and it explains why they bought about 1.7% of the stock in the last quarter. The window of opportunity could be closing, and they want to take advantage of the low valuation while they still can.

Then one final note on "Costa Urbana" - which is IRSA's massive development project. I just recently visited the site in person and also spent a lot of time in Puerto Madero, which is just west of the site. The takeaway is that Puerto Madero is today the most premium location in Buenos Aires. It is full of cool restaurants, it has a nice river, and this is where the rich locals and expats want to live. Well... Costa Urbana is just next door by the sea and will feature new modern buildings and a large park.

The management has hyped this project a lot, and it is justified. The location seems perfect for such a premium project, and it could substantially increase the company's net asset value over the coming years:

Therefore, we recently increased our Buy Under Price and maintained our Strong Buy rating. Keep in mind that the stock is likely to be quite volatile, and this explains why we also give it a "High Risk" rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.