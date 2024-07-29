narvikk

A guest post by D Coyne

The EIA STEO was published recently. The estimate below is based on data from that report and statistics from the EIA International Energy Statistics. The EIA expects the 2018 peak for annual average World C+C output will be surpassed in 2025.

My shock model estimate for average World C + C in 2025 is 82.5 Mb/d with a new World peak 2028 or 2029 at 83.2 Mb/d, the EIA STEO expects World average C + C output will reach 84.1 Mb/d in 2025, which seems optimistic in my view.

The EIA has revised the 2024 oil price forecast from $84/b last month to $86/b this month and the 2025 oil price forecast from $85/b last month to $88/b for the July report. The Natural gas price forecast for 2025 was also revised from $3.20/MCF last month to $3.30/MCF for the current report.

Higher natural gas prices lead to more electric power output from coal power plants in this month’s forecast.

OECD commercial petroleum stocks are forecast to be near the bottom of the 5-year average in 2024 and 2025.

US gasoline expenditures as a percentage of GDP are expected to decline in 2024 and 2025 to slightly below the 2015 to 2023 average.

US production of the three main transport fuels is expected to be flat in 2024 and down slightly in 2025.

Natural gas prices are expected to rise in 2024 and 2025.

Comparing the second half of 2023 with the second half of 2024, natural gas power output is expected to decrease by 2% while coal power output increases by 3%. For wind 2H2024 is 6% higher than 2H2023 and for solar the increase is expected to be 42%.

Note the low prices in California with the highest prices in New England and the Northwest, also a bit surprising that Texas (ERCOT) prices are third highest for 2H24.

The EIA expects a World stock draw in 2024 and early 2025 and a small stock build in 2H25.

The EIA forecasts natural gas output to return to near the 2023 peak in 2025 with much of the increase coming from the Permian basin.

Most of the increase in US C+C output has come from the Permian region since 2021, the forecast from the STEO starts in May 2024.

The Permian model above uses horizontal rig count moved 8 months forward (accounting for delay between spud and first flow) and assumes completions are equal to wells drilled (no change in DUC inventory level), it is also assumed that about 1.4 wells per rig are drilled each month. The horizontal rig count is assumed to remain at the current level for the next 10 months for this scenario, and new well EUR is assumed to start decreasing in January 2025.

The scenario above makes similar assumptions in other tight oil basins as were made for the Permian scenario. STEO data for wells drilled per rig was used and future horizontal oil rig levels were assumed to remain at current levels until December 2029, after that, it is assumed that the rig count decreases. This scenario is used in the Oil Shock Model presented near the top of the post.

A longer-term look at the Permian Basin tight oil scenario, with 110 thousand total wells drilled (about 49 thousand tight oil wells have been drilled to date in the Permian Basin). The URR for this scenario is about 43 Gb (similar to the USGS F95 TRR estimate for the Permian Basin).

