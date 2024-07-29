JHVEPhoto

Amid recent signs that the bull market is cracking, many high-flying tech stocks have seen sharp reversions south. With strong fundamentals holding up for many of these names, it’s a great time to invest in fantastic long-term winners at a meaningful discount.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), in particular, has fallen to quite attractive levels. The e-commerce software platform has continued to chase tremendous growth at scale, driven in large part by continued penetration of the company’s payments offerings. Still, the stock has underperformed the broader market with a sharp ~20% decline this year, and is a great buy while it’s off recent highs.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a bullish note on Shopify in March, when the stock was still trading in the mid-$70s. Since then, the stock has fallen ~20% to the high $50s while also printing very strong Q1 results. As we look ahead to the Q2 earnings season (Shopify is due to report on August 7), I’m upgrading my viewpoint on Shopify to a strong buy.

Shopify continues to operate with a long-term mindset, with management frequently saying that it’s building a “100 year company.” It’s the largest e-commerce software enabler in the industry, and its growth rates are rapidly outpacing rivals like BigCommerce (BIGC) despite being at a much larger scale. Recently, Shopify raised the pricing tiers of its standard subscription plans, and even amid these price increases the company has continued to add new customers at a rapid clip.

Here is my full long-term bull case on Shopify:

Vast product portfolio that is also grabbing brick-and-mortar spending. Shopify's attach rates (revenue as a percentage of GMV) has steadily ticked up over time, as the company continues to roll out more merchant solutions including POS, lending, sales tax management, and other services. It is also expanding these services into other countries. In addition, the company's new Point of Sale Go product brings Shopify Payments into brick and mortar retail sales, expanding Shopify's reach far beyond e-commerce.

Shopify's attach rates (revenue as a percentage of GMV) has steadily ticked up over time, as the company continues to roll out more merchant solutions including POS, lending, sales tax management, and other services. It is also expanding these services into other countries. In addition, the company's new Point of Sale Go product brings Shopify Payments into brick and mortar retail sales, expanding Shopify's reach far beyond e-commerce. Constant innovation- Despite its already broad product platform, the company continually releases new features to draw in different merchant needs, including and especially recent AI-driven releases.

Despite its already broad product platform, the company continually releases new features to draw in different merchant needs, including and especially recent AI-driven releases. Shopify counts some of the world's largest brands as its clients. Shopify's clientele ranges from smaller independent storefronts to some of the world's most recognizable brands. Large companies that operate Shopify storefronts include Samsonite, Nike, Staples, and Heinz.

Shopify's clientele ranges from smaller independent storefronts to some of the world's most recognizable brands. Large companies that operate Shopify storefronts include Samsonite, Nike, Staples, and Heinz. Capital-light business with growing gross margins- Shopify operates a pure software platform that collects fees from merchants. The company is growing its subscription revenue base through Shopify Plus, and as attach rates on add-on services improve, the company will continue to expand its profitability.

Shopify operates a pure software platform that collects fees from merchants. The company is growing its subscription revenue base through Shopify Plus, and as attach rates on add-on services improve, the company will continue to expand its profitability. Fortress balance sheet- Shopify has more than $5 billion of cash on its balance sheet ($4 billion in net cash, after subtracting out debt), giving it plenty of financial firepower to pursue growth initiatives.

Stay long here and buy the dip.

Q1 download

We’ll now emphasize that despite Shopify’s sharp stock price fall over the past few months, the company’s fundamentals have continued to look very healthy. Take a look at the Q1 results below:

Shopify Q1 results (Shopify Q1 earnings deck)

Shopify’s revenue jumped 23% y/y to $1.86 billion, well ahead of Wall Street’s expectations of $1.85 billion (+22% y/y). We note that revenue growth barely decelerated at all from 24% y/y growth in Q4. Similarly, GMV - which is the sum total of all the goods sold on the Shopify platform - advanced 23% y/y to a staggering $60.9 billion. We note that when excluding Shopify’s divestment of its logistics subsidiary, revenue growth would have been even stronger at 29% y/y.

Shopify has been heavily investing in increasing penetration rates of Shopify Pay, which is its payment processing solution. GPV or gross payments volume, which is the volume of payments handled by Shopify Pay, grew to 60% of overall GMV, versus 56% in the year-ago quarter,

CEO Harley Finkelstein noted on the Q1 earnings call that Shopify Pay continues to be the company’s leading growth driver:

Launched over a decade ago, our most scaled product is Shopify Payments. Its GMV penetration has steadily increased, reaching 58% in 2023 with Q1 achieving 60% GMV penetration. We expect it to continue to be a key contributor to our growth moving ahead. Our seamless integrated payment solution continues to be a key gateway for other product offerings like capital, installments and Shop Pay, the world's highest converting accelerated checkout. In Q1, Shop Pay increased 56%, processing $14 billion in GMV, accounting for 39% of our gross payments volume as it continues to be the preferred choice for consumers seeking a fast, secure and hassle-free checkout.”

This isn’t the only catalyst driving Shopify’s growth, however. The company’s subscription revenue grew 34% y/y in the quarter to $511 million (or just over one-quarter of overall revenue), while monthly recurring revenue grew 32% y/y to $151 million (indicating that Shopify’s annual subscription business is just shy of reaching $2 billion in volume). The company has continued to sign major enterprise logos while also benefiting from price increases to its standard plans.

And yet strong growth rates are hardly the only impressive factor Shopify is touting. In spite of 20%+ growth rates, Shopify’s opex spend has actually declined -4% y/y since the year-ago Q1, driven in large part by the sale of Shopify’s logistics arm.

Shopify opex (Shopify Q1 earnings deck)

As a result, adjusted operating income soared to $201 million, representing an 11% pro forma operating margin: 13 points better than -2% in the year-ago quarter. Similarly, FCF margins also doubled y/y from 6% in the year-ago quarter to 12% in the current Q1.

Shopify adjusted margins (Shopify Q1 earnings deck)

Risks, valuation, and key takeaways

Of course, there are risks to the bull case here. The main driver that has investors nervous is Shopify's Q2 guidance, which is calling for revenue growth to decelerate to the mid-high teens. The company has called out that while consumer spending in North America remains "resilient", it has noted signs of weakness in its next-largest market, Europe. On top of that, the company is noting that it will start to lap price increases on Plus and Standard plans in Q2 last year that it didn't in Q1.

We do note, however, that Shopify has a tendency to guide low. For Q1, it had initially called out that its growth rate for the company excluding the sale of its logistics business would be in the mid-high 20s (and actually clocked in at 29% y/y). In other words, I'd expect Shopify to deliver a handy beat again in Q2.

In light of pessimism around Shopify, a more modest valuation is a big draw for the stock right now. At current share prices near $60, Shopify trades at a market cap of $77.24 billion. Netting off the $5.18 billion of cash and $916 million of convertible debt on the company's latest balance sheet gives us an enterprise value of $72.97 billion.

Meanwhile, for FY25, Wall Street analysts are expecting Shopify to generate $10.27 billion in revenue, representing 20% y/y growth. This puts Shopify's valuation at just 7.1x EV/FY25 revenue - which is a big gap to the company's historical valuation multiples, which have tended to hover in the mid/low teens throughout most of FY23.

Data by YCharts

Given 20%+ top-line growth, margin expansion, a wide TAM and a broad product portfolio that is capturing additional attach rate opportunities, there are many reasons to buy the dip here.