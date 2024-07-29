ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock: Too Early To Justify This Valuation

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.41K Followers

Summary

  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals is developing agents to address resistance to approved cancer therapies, trading at a premium due to recent announcements.
  • The pipeline includes ORIC-114 targeting EGFR/HER2 mutations, ORIC-944 for prostate cancer, and ORIC-533 for multiple myeloma.
  • Financially stable with a long cash runway, but early efficacy data and hype surrounding ORIC stock warrant caution in investing.

Yellow Tape Showing Text Police Line Do Not Cross Restricting a Crime Scene Area At Night. Close Up Aesthetic Shot with Bokeh Effect and Flickering Lights. Criminal on the Loose Strikes Again

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Topline Summary

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) is a cancer-focused developmental pharmaceutical company currently focused on developing a pipeline of agents with the specific intention of addressing resistance to approved therapies available for different

This article was written by

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.41K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ORIC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORIC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORIC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News