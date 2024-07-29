gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Topline Summary

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) is a cancer-focused developmental pharmaceutical company currently focused on developing a pipeline of agents with the specific intention of addressing resistance to approved therapies available for different types of solid tumor. They currently trade at a hefty premium relative to their current assets, mainly on the back of recent announcements. Let's take a look and see if the hype is worth buying into.

ORIC Pharma Pipeline Overview

ORIC-114

The first agent listed in ORIC's pipeline is ORIC-114, an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to target both EGFR and HER2 harboring exon 20 insertion mutations. Moreover, it was designed to have more intracranial activity than available EGFR/HER2 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (with preclinical data showing enhanced antitumor control in the brains of mice with NSCLC xenografts compared with osimertinib or mobocertinib, the latter being the first and only approved exon 20 insertion kinase inhibitor, despite being pulled off the market last year).

Exon 20 insertion mutations remain an important area of unmet need, particularly in non-small cell lung cancer, where EGFR mutations represent the most common oncogenic driving event. However, exon 20 insertion mutations are almost completely resistant to the kinase inhibitors used classically, like erlotinib and gefitinib. Most of these mutations are highly resistant to the current standard agent, osimertinib as well.

Currently, the only agent approved to treat NSCLC with these mutations is Janssen's amivantamab, a bispecific antibody binding both EGFR and MET. After progression on this agent, patients currently have no effective targeted option, and ORIC hopes to fill that gap.

ORIC-114 is currently being investigated in a phase 1b trial enrolling patients with solid tumors that have and EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutation, an atypical EGFR mutation, or HER2 amplification/overexpression. In a poster presentation from ESMO 2023, tolerability was shown to be acceptable among the first 50 patients treated with the agent. Adverse events led to dose reductions and discontinuations in 16% and 4% of patients in the study, respectively.

As for efficacy, the early readout showed a few objective responses among evaluable patients, with one patient standing out with a complete response of both their primary measurable lesions and all 4 of their measurable CNS tumors.

ORIC is now conducting dose expansion studies in these same settings, while initiating an extension cohort to assess the drug in first-line NSCLC harboring an EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation. The company expects to present data from these add-on studies in the first half of 2025.

ORIC-944

The second agent in the clinic is ORIC-944, an inhibitor of PRC2 being investigated in patients with prostate cancer. PRC2 is a regulator of transcription through methylation of a histone 3 lysine 27 (H3K27), an event that has been shown to drive silencing of tumor suppressor genes and contribute to an increased risk of cancer development.

Most of what we've seen for ORIC-944 to date has been preclinical. At AACR 2024, the company presented evidence showing that the agent could synergize with blockers of androgen receptor to inhibit growth of prostate cancer in animal models.

The company also announced initial phase 1b data focused on the use of ORIC-944 as a single agent in patients with metastatic prostate cancer, showing favorable pharmacokinetics and target engagement, with evidence of decreased H3K27 in cells taken from blood samples. Adverse events were grade 1 or 2 in severity, although the specific tolerability profile was not elaborated on.

More recently, ORIC announced that they've begun dosing of ORIC-944 in combination with approved AR inhibitors like darolutamide and apalutamide, at the same time entering into collaborative and supple agreements with the manufacturers of these agents. These are not formal partnerships, but darolutamide and apalutamide will be provided supporting the ongoing study.

ORIC-533

The final agent in clinical trials is a CD73 inhibitor, ORIC-533. Preliminary findings from a phase 1b study in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma from ASH 2023 showed a highly tolerable safety profile, while also demonstrating evidence of immune cell activation and serum BCMA drops that were “suggestive of antimyeloma activity.” This agent is the subject of a collaborative agreement with Pfizer to conduct a phase 2 trial in combination with their BCMA-CD3 bispecific antibody elranatamab.

ORIC Stock - Financial Overview

As of their most recent quarterly filing, ORIC held $56.4 million in cash and another $260.4 million in short-term investments. They also had $14.7 million in long-term investments. The operating loss for the quarter was $29.0 million, which, after accounting for interest income, amounted to a net loss, or cash burn rate, of $25.0 million.

At this cash burn rate, the implied operational runway for ORIC is currently between 13 and 14 quarters. This is consistent with the company's guidance that their funding should last them through late 2026.

Strengths and Risks

Strength — A pipeline targeting real areas of unmet need

ORIC is not attacking fluff here. Prostate cancer management has undergone some dramatic improvement, but with median survival for newly diagnosed disease remaining just above 4 years, there is room for improvement. And exon 20 insertion mutations have been elusive targets for therapy, especially in lung cancer, where numerous promising efforts have failed to move the needle. Their early pipeline is showing some very intriguing data, with notable activity for ORIC-114 in the CNS.

Risk — Too early to tell just about anything

The only efficacy data we've seen to date for ORIC's controlled pipeline is very early. Even though there was the complete response, I am extremely hesitant to declare ORIC-114 a winner in the absence of a more robust, well-powered phase 2 trial. Similarly, we have no human data providing strong-enough support to the hypothesis that their PRC2 inhibitor will synergize with AR inhibitors.

Strength — Long financial runway

You can't discount a nice, long cash runway that should see the company through some important catalysts. Raising equity from a position of relative weakness (i.e., on the back of phase 1 data that is not really a clear win) creates a substantial risk for would-be investors of today. ORIC continues to have a tall hill to climb here, but they have the time to get to a key data readout, hopefully in phase 2.

Bottom-Line Summary

ORIC is moving quickly to try to mature a promising clinical pipeline of agents, with an interesting mix of new targets and old unmet needs. Nothing we've seen so far is discouraging, although I would caution against overinterpreting the findings shown to date.

As an investment thesis, my primary fear at this time is that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is riding a rather large hype wave, doubling the market's valuation in just a month. Unfortunately, nothing has really happened over the past month to justify this kind of move that has taken the company almost to a $1 billion market capitalization. When you couple this run with a pipeline full of small molecule inhibitors that tend to fail in more advanced clinical trials (almost half of drugs that start phase 2 trials do not end up approved), there is a lot of room for disappointment. That means a near certainty on my end of a better initial price point from these levels.

You never know what the hype machine can pull off, of course. The market may keep pushing the company's value upward, but more often than not these balloons do deflate, even if the company in question ends up with a winner in the end. The only time I've seen these kinds of stories stay propped up would be when there is a credible buyout rumor, a la the Janux story.

More likely, ORIC is bound to ride the ups and downs more like an ALX Oncology, and the current levels do not represent a strong case for a buy. My rating is a “Sell,” indicating a sentiment where there is no chance I would recommend buying right now. However, I would continue watching for a more favorable price point and consider an investment at that time. We'll see how the story shapes up in the back half of 2024.