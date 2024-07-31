RSSB: A Global Stock And Bond Return Stacked ETF

Jorg Greuel/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

I recently came across four relatively new ETFs that use a strategy known as Return Stacked. This article reviews the Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF (BATS:RSSB). A prior article reviewed the Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Futures Yield ETF (RSSY). While the concept is interesting, being under one year old, like RSSY, I will rate RSSB as a Hold also until it proves the strategy can be executed as desired.

As an introduction to this style of ETFs, I found this Seeking Alpha article that interviewed Rodrigo Gordillo, who helps run the Return Stacked family of ETFs.

Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Futures Yield ET review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Newfound Research LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through other funds in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of large cap-companies. For its fixed income portion, it invests in futures contracts on U.S. Treasuries with maturities ranging from 2 to 30 years. Tidal Trust II - Return Stacked Global Stocks & Bonds ETF was formed on December 4, 2023.

RSSB has $172min AUM and comes with 36bps in fees. The managers provide the following as their investment case for this ETF:

Capital Efficiency and Diversification. Replacing core stock and bond exposure with RSSB frees up capital to invest in diversifying asset classes and strategies. Reduce Cash Drag. Utilize the embedded capital efficiency in RSSB to hold cash without necessarily losing core stock and bond exposure. Avoiding 100% Equities for Growth Clients. Reduce equity concentration for growth clients by introducing a second, potentially diversifying source of returns.

These points were provided on the same website as to how the ETF operates:

The Global Equity strategy within RSSB can hold individual global equities, global equity ETFs, and regional equity ETFs, and equity index futures, or any combination thereof, such as: 50% Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (“VTI”) 40% Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (“VXUS”) 10% S&P 500 E-Mini Futures Contract

RSSB employs 5% drift thresholds to trigger portfolio rebalances. Thresholds are evaluated daily.

Risk profile explained as: An equal-weight portfolio of these two indices, levered up 200% (and financed at the Bloomberg Short-Term Treasury Total Return Index, exhibited a realized annualized volatility of 16.54% over the same period.

There are tax considerations to be aware of when implementing RSSB into portfolios. For example, daily gains and losses in futures contracts may need to be calculated as realized for tax purposes, which may affect capital gains depending upon the contract.

Holdings review

Stock Ticker Security Name Weightings ESU4 Index S&P500 EMINI FUT Sep24 9.51% FGXXX First American Government Obligations Fund 12/01/2031 6.80% FVU4 Comdty US 5YR NOTE (CBT) Sep24 24.86% TUU4 Comdty US 2YR NOTE (CBT) Sep24 24.84% TYU4 Comdty US 10YR NOTE (CBT) Sep24 24.87% USU4 Comdty US LONG BOND(CBT) Sep24 24.56% VTI Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF 54.21% VXUS Vanguard Total International Stock ETF 34.95% Cash&Other Cash & Other 4.05% Click to enlarge

The current allocation is about 100% in equities with a slant to both overall US equities and toward Large-Cap stocks. If the recent swoon in large Technology stocks continues, that will definitely dent RSSB’s performance, as recent history has shown. The 100% fixed income allocation is evenly spread across the yield curve, indicating no current “play” to capture capital gains when the FOMC lowers the Fed Funds Rate, hopefully soon. The 4% cash position provides decent income with short-term rates near 5% along with liquidity so inopportune trading can be minimized.

Global Stocks & Bonds - Return Stacked ETF

Distributions review

Distributions, if any, are expected to be made annually at the end of each calendar year. Related ETFs from these managers all yield less than 1%, so investors might be disappointed if buying RSSY looking for an enhanced yield ETF due to its name.

Risk analysis

As with any fund, the Prospectus contains a long list of risks investors should be aware of. Ignoring the usual laundry lists, here are a few Return Stacked ETFs has others might not:

Equity weighting favors US Large-Cap stocks. Each investor needs to consider that against their current equity allocation.

Equity ratio between the three parts is fairly fixed, no active strategy to capitalize on the more attractive part.

Futures are managed and traded via their Cayman Island subsidiary. This means their laws apply if issue arises, not the US.

There is Counterparty risk that many investors first became aware of during the GFC when Lehman Brothers went under because of that ripple effect.

New funds have their own risks, even if back testing or academic research says the strategy provides Alpha. Studies assume no trading costs and perfect execution.

Manager risk based on skill and industry experience. The Return Stacked ® brand, currently four ETFs dating back to early 2023, is co-owned by Newfound Research LLC and ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman).

brand, currently four ETFs dating back to early 2023, is co-owned by Newfound Research LLC and ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman). Related to the prior risk, a big risk is the ability of the "black box" behind the strategy to make the proper allocations amongst the four basic asset classes.

Portfolio strategy

As I said after reviewing the RSSY ETF, it is hard for me to see the benefits that my portfolio would gain by including any of the four ETFs using the Stacked Return investment approach. Yield doesn’t seem to be generated, and their histories are not long enough to measure correlation to my other equity and bond ETFs held. As with any unique strategy employed by an ETF, time will tell. In the meantime, I give the RSSB ETF a Hold rating.